Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL 85 North Bancroft Street

No reviews yet

85 North Bancroft Street

Fairhope, AL 36532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Chicken-Fried Steak Fingers
Nashville Hot Chicken-Fried Steak Sandwich

Soul Bites

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Served w/House-Made Comeback Sauce

Backyard Fish Fry Hushpuppies

$5.00

Served w/House-Made Comeback Sauce

Hatch Pepper Sun-Dried Tomato Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Served w/ House-Made Chicharrons' or House-Made Tortilla Chips

New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp

$11.00

Served w/ Hushpuppies

Fried Pickles (Sweet and Spicy)

Served w/ House-Made Comeback Sauce

Soul Specials

U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish Tacos

Fried or Blackened Catfsh Filet on Flour or Corn Tortillas, Topped w/ Collards, Pico de Gallo, and Side of Comeback Sauce. Served w/ Choice of One Side.

Fried Apple Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped w/ Bacon, Hatch Pepper Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, and Caramelized Apples on Texas Toast. Served w/ Choice of One Side.

Flap Jack Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Iron Skillet Fried Bologna on House-Made Flap Jacks, Topped w/ Hoop Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Pickles, and House Comeback Sauce. Served w/ Choice of One Side.

Nashville Hot Chicken-Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak, Nashville Hot Sauce, Topped w/ Lettuce, Sweet and Spicy Pickles, and Comeback Sauce on Texas Toast. Served w/ Choice of One Side.

PoBoy

French Bread with Your Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Wickles Pickles, and Comeback Sauce. Served with One Side.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes with Bacon, Lettuce, and House-Made Comeback Sauce on French Bread. Served with One Side.

Soul Baskets

U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish

Fried or Blackened. Served w/ Hushpuppies, Choice of One Side, and Choice of One Soul Sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Served w/ Toasted Bun, Choice of One Side, and Choice of One Soul Sauce.

Southern-Style Bone-In Fried Chicken

Served w/ Toasted Bun, Choice of One Side, and Choice of One Soul Sauce.

Chicken-Fried Steak Fingers

Served w/ Toasted Bun, Choice of One Side, and Choice of One Soul Sauce.

Local Gulf Shrimp

Served w/ Hushpuppies, Choice of One Side, and Choice of One Soul Sauce.

New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp

Served w/ Hushpuppies, Choice of One Side, and Choice of One Soul Sauce.

Soul Sides

Tater Babies

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Collards

$3.00

Black-Eyed Peas

$3.00

Delta Coleslaw

$3.00

Smoked Gouda Grits

$3.00

Hushpuppy Side

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soul Sauces

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Nashville Hot Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Soul Drinks

Drink

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Salads

Soul Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix Lettuce with Smoked Gouda and Cheddar, Sun-dried Tomato, Pickles, Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Fried Okra. Add Protein of Your Choice for Listed Prices.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Spinach Waldorf Salad

$12.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with One Side.

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Served with One Side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Served with One Side.

ToGo Charge

ToGo

$0.50

Merch

T-Shirt

$25.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Southern Fusion Eatery

Location

85 North Bancroft Street, Fairhope, AL 36532

Directions

