Toasts

Chef's Kiss

$7.00

basil pesto topped with fresh diced grape tomatoes & mozzarella cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze & fresh ribbed basil

BrAvo!

$7.00

seasoned avocado spread topped with tomato pesto, sliced hard boiled egg & everything bagel seed mix

Dream Team

$7.00

Nutella spread topped with sliced strawberries & a raw cacao nib sprinkle

That's Bananas

$7.00

all natural peanut butter topped with sliced bananas, crushed walnuts & a honey drizzle

Spicy Goat

$7.00

seasoned avocado spread topped with sliced hard boiled egg, goat cheese, dried red pepper flakes & spicy sriracha drizzle

It’s Greek to Me

$7.00

red pepper hummus topped with fresh sliced cucumbers & grape tomatoes, sprinkled with olive tapenade & mediterranean za’taar spice

An Apple A Day

$7.00

brie cheese spread topped with green apple slices, honey drizzle & crushed walnuts

That's My Jam

$7.00

brie cheese spread topped with house made blueberry jam & fresh basil

One Spread, One Sprinkle

$5.65

Choice of one toast spread and one topping (excluding fruit)

Smoothies

Berry Crush

$7.75

acai berry puree, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries & honey

Obsessed

$7.75

almond milk, banana, nutella, peanut butter & chocolate whey protein

Power Move

$7.75

unsweetened almond milk, banana, strawberry, peanut butter & vanilla whey protein

Wake Up

$7.75

coffee, banana, vanilla, dates & vanilla whey protein

Lean Green

$7.75

kale, green apple, mango & chia seeds

Pink Sip

$7.75

almond milk, dragonfruit, mango & banana

Very Vacay

$7.75

coconut milk, pineapple, mango & banana

Let it Go

$7.75

coconut milk, banana, vanilla whey protein, blue spirulina & a greek yogurt dollop

Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

$8.79

Your choice of base, granola, 3 fruits and 2 toppings.

Festival Bowl

$8.79

choice of base & granola, green apples, banana, peanut butter, honey & toffee crunch

Glow Bowl

$8.79

choice of base & granola, pineapple, kiwi, strawberry, peanut butter, nutella, honey & coconut flakes

Holly Bowl

$8.79

banana, blueberry, mango, peanut butter, cacao nibs

Power Bowl

$8.79

whey protein, bananas, peanut butter, chia seeds, hemp seeds

Sunshine Bowl

$8.79

choice of base & granola, honey, mango, kiwi, pineapple, banana & coconut flakes

The Americana

$8.79

choice of base & granola, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, honey & cacao nibs

The Chastain

$8.79

banana, blueberry, green apple, almond butter, chia seeds & almond slices

The Signature

$8.79

choice of base & granola, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, nutella & coconut flakes

Sips

Green Tea Limeade

$3.99

green tea, fresh, muddled kiwi, lime juice & choice of sweetener: agave, honey, monk fruit

Hibiscus Pink Dragon

$3.99

hibiscus tea, muddled dragonfruit, lemon juice & choice of sweetener: agave, honey or monk fruit

Bites

Peanut Butter Protein Bites

$5.75

10 bites / peanut butter, protein, granola, honey

Sides

Fruit Cup

$5.75

Three Fruits, 2 Drizzles or Sprinkles

Granola

$5.25

16 oz bowl of granola

Base Only

$5.25

smoothie base only

Pick 2

Choose Your Combo

$12.99

Beverages

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Gatorade Fit

$2.49

Kea Kombucha

$3.99

Alani

$2.49