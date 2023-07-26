Holly Bowls & Bites
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Holly Bowls & Bites offers nutritious smoothie bowls, smoothies, toasts, sips & more! Fuel your body with delightful choices from our menu of fresh & delicious, whole food offerings.
Location
4920 Roswell Road Suite 46, Atlanta, GA 30342
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Under the Cork Tree - 5600 Roswell Road Northeast
No Reviews
5600 Roswell Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant