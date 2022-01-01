American
Holly Hill Inn
279 Reviews
$$$
426 N Winter St
Midway, KY 40347
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cassoulet Wine
Saint Hilaire Glass
$8.50
Saint Hilaire Bottle
$32.00
Rose Lancyre Glass
$9.50
Rose Lancyre Bottle
$36.00
Picpoul Glass
$8.50
Picpoul Bottle
$32.00
Ch Janon Glass
$7.50
Ch Janon Bottle
$28.00
Viognier Glass
$9.00
Viognier Bottle
$34.00
Barroubio Glass
$8.50
Barroubio Bottle
$32.00
Brouca Samso Glass
$11.00
Brouca Samso Bottle
$42.00
Sabbat Glass
$10.00
Sabbat Bottle
$38.00
Minervois Glass
$8.00
Minervois Bottle
$30.00
Jalousie Glass
$7.50
Jalousie Bottle
$28.00
Starters
Entree
Dinner Cocktails
Brunch Cocktails
Wine Pairing
Sparkling, Rose, White
Red
Sparkling
Rose
White USA & New World
546 Big Table Farm, Willamette Valley Oregon 2015
$94.00
506 Toad Hollow, " Francine's Selection ", Uoaked 2020
$28.00
506 Sonoma-Cutrer, Russian River Ranches, Sonoma Coast, California 2020
$40.00
508 Hartford Court, Russian River Valley, Sonoma, California 2019
$50.00
510 La Crema, Saralee's Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma, CA 2018
$70.00
502 Paul Hobbs, Russian River Valley, Sonoma, CA 2017
$83.00
542 Beringer Private Reserve, Napa Valley, CA 2019
$62.00
540 Hudson Estate Grown, Napa Valley, CA 2014
$125.00
539 Ridge Monte Bello Estate, Santa Cruz Mountains, CA 2015
$98.00
512 Brewer-Clifton, Sta. Rita Hills, CA 2018
$50.00
Sauvignon Blanc
Other New World Whites
690 Gewurztraminer, Banyan, Monteray, CA 2019
$28.00
673 Riesling, Kilikanoon " Killerman's Run " , Clare Valley, Australia 2019
$30.00
678 Semillon, Hulk "Via Revolucionaria", Mendoza, Argentina 2020
$28.00
689 Semillon Blend, Palazzo Cuvee Blanc, Napa Valley, CA 2014
$120.00
670 Viognier, Yalumba, Eden Valley, Australia 2017
$35.00
672 Viognier Reserve, Barboursville Vineyards, Virginia 2019
$46.00
674 Viognier-Marsanne, d'Arenberg "The Hermit Crab", Australia 2021
$36.00
White Wines/ France
258 Vin de Savoie, "Abymes", Domaine Labbe 2019
$28.00
232 Beaujolais Blanc, Domaine de la Prebende 2020
$38.00
221 Chablis, Domaine Chantemerle, A & F Boudin 2019
$43.00
225 Pouilly Fuisse, Louis Latour 2019
$58.00
231 Saint-Veran "Arpege", Domaine Barraud 2019
$49.00
229 Mercurey ler Cru "Les Charmes Martins", Dom. Michel Juillot 2018
$85.00
226 Cotes-du-Rhone Blanc, Reserve, Famille 2018
$30.00
260 Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc, Domaine de Cristia 2016
$93.00
224 Vouvray, Domaine Le Peu de la Moriette, Domaine Pichot 2019
$40.00
229 Sancerre, Domaine Girard "La Garenne" 2020
$54.00
262 Cotes de Gascogne, Domaine des Cassagnoles 2020
$26.00
White Wines/ Spain/ Portugal
White Wines/ Germany
286 Riesling Kabinett Oberemmeler Hutte, Von Hovel, Saar 2012
$46.00
292 Riesling Spatlese, Erderner Treppchen, Jon. Jos. Christoffel Erben 2013
$60.00
294 Riesling Auslese, Johannisberger Holle, Goldatzel ( 500 ml ) 2015
$56.00
295 Riesling Auslese, Wehlener Sonnenuhr, Joh. Jos. Prum ( 375 ml ) 2016
$65.00
White Wines/ Italy
304 Gruner Veltliner, Abbazzia di Novacella, Alto Adige-Valle Isarco 2018
$37.00
312 Soave Classico, Gini 2020
$35.00
308 Langhe Bianco, "Sorriso", Paolo Scavino, Piemonte 2020
$32.00
306 Etna Bianco, Murgo, Santa Venerina, Sicily 2019
$35.00
309 Vermentino, Monteverro, Tuscany 2020
$45.00
310 Verdicchio di Matelica, Bisci, Marche 2019
$34.00
White Wines/ Armenia
Pinot Noir/ New World
1300 P-Oui, Maison Noir Wines, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2005 1/2 bottle
$38.00
1374 Colene Clemons, Dopp Creek, Chehalem Mountains, Oregon 2019
$62.00
1338 Crossbarn, Sonoma Coast, California 2018
$60.00
1363 Kosta Brownw, Sonoma Coast, California 2018
$140.00
1310 Sea Smoke " Ten " Santa Rita Hills, California 2018
$175.00
1330 Sea Smoke, " Southing " Santa Rita Hills, California 2019
$190.00
1381 Innocent Bystander, Yarra Valley, Australia 2018
$37.00
Syrah / New World
Shiraz/ New World
1220 d"Arenberg, " The Stump Jump ' G-S-M, McLaren Vale 2018
$25.00
1222 John Duval " Plexus", G-S-M, Barossa Valley 2014
$84.00
1212 Leeuwin Estate, Art Series, Margaret River 2014
$68.00
1218 One Million Cuttings " Old School Red " ( Shiraz-Cabernet) Victoria 2015
$38.00
1219 Penley Estate, "Atlas", Coonwarra, Limestone Coast 2015
$40.00
1213 Torbreck, "Woodcutter's Shiraz", Barossa Valley 2018
$38.00
1221 Two Hands, "Angel's Share", McLaren Vale, Australia 2017
$50.00
1217 Yangarra Estate Vineyard, McLaren Vale, Australia 2014
$64.00
Merlot/ New World
Zinfandel/ New World
1104 Turley, Juvenile, California 2019
$50.00
1112 Day, Sonoma County, California 2016
$75.00
1111 Ridge Vineyards "Pagani Ranch", Sonoma Valley, California 2015
$85.00
1116 Vine Starr, Sonoma County, California 2016
$75.00
1114 Mauritson, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma, California 2014
$75.00
1115 Ravenswood, " Old Vine ", Napa Valley, California 2014
$38.00
1103 Bedrock, " Esola Vineyard", Amador County, California 2016
$84.00
1106 Turley, Kirschenmann Vineyard, Lodi, California 2019
$90.00
1107 Turley, Dusi Vineyard, Paso Robles, California 2019
$110.00
1109 Turley, Pesenti Vineyard, Paso Robles, California 2019
$95.00
1108 Turley, Duarte Vineyard, Contra Costa, California 2019
$85.00
Malbec/ New World
Red Blends/ New World
Other Reds/ New World
1630 Cabernet Franc Reserve, Barboursville Vineyards, Virginia 2019
$56.00
1604 Cabernet Franc, Vinum " The Scrapper", El Dorado County, Ca 2014
$60.00
1603 Cabernet Franc, Palazzo, Napa Valley, California 2013
$150.00
1626 Cinsault, Myburgh Bros, Paarl, South Africa 2019
$24.00
1625 Counoise, Broc Cellars, Eagle Point Ranch, Mendocino, California 2018
$46.00
1605 Grenache, "The Boy", K, Powerline Vineyard, Walla Walla, WA 2016
$60.00
1607 Grignolino, Heitz Cellars, Napa Valley, California 2016
$48.00
1612 Mourvedre, "Ancient Vines', Cline, Contra Costa County, CA 2017
$29.00
1609 Sangiovese, "Love You Bunches", Stolpman, Santa Barbara, CA 2020
$46.00
1611 Tannat, Rock Wall "The Palindrome', Yolo County, California 2015
$52.00
Cabernet Sauvignon/ New World
1509 Dos Almas Gran Reserva Maipo Valley, Chile 2016
$30.00
1599 Escudo Rojo, Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Maipo Valley, Chili 2018
$38.00
1545 Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, California 2016
$150.00
1508 Ferrari-Carano, PreVail Back Forty, Sonoma County, California 2014
$95.00
1552 Laurel Glen, Sonoma Mountain, California 2005
$170.00
1584 Booker Vineyard, My Favorite Neighbor, San Luis Obispo, CA
$70.00
Meritage/ Bordeaux/ New World
1624 Escudo Rojo, Gran Reserva, Maipo Valley, Chile 2019
$43.00
1601 Bond "St. Eden", Napa Valley, California 2003
$425.00
1598 Chalk Hill Red Wine, Sonoma, California 2016
$60.00
1628 AXR Proprietary Red, Napa Valley, California 2019
$85.00
1565 Continuum, Napa Valley, California 2010
$300.00
1580 Harlan Estate, Napa Valley, California 2003
$600.00
1520 Palazzo "Left Bank Blend", Napa Valley, California 2015
$95.00
1522 Palazzo " Right Bank Blend", Napa Valley, California 2011
$120.00
1596 Precessi, " Napa Red ", Napa Valley, California 2007
$40.00
1602 Ridge, Monte Bello, Santa Cruz Mountains, California 2012
$375.00
Red Wines/ France
774 Beaujolais-Villages, Dom. de Bel-Air " Les Granits Bleus", Lafont 2020
$30.00
761 Cote de Beaune, Les Tourelles de la Cree, Knight's Templar Cuvee 2016
$78.00
762 Givry ler Cru, "Le Petit Pretan", Domaine Besson 2019
$70.00
765 Marsannay, Clos du Roy, Regis Bouvier 2014
$62.00
750 Baron des Chartrons 2012
$24.00
751 Vignobles de Pueyo " La Fleur Garderose" 2017
$52.00
726 Chateau Jalousie Beaulieu, Bordeaux Superieur 2018
$40.00
752 Chateau de Passedieu, Cotes de Bourg 2016
$28.00
730 Chateau Carbonnieux, Grand Cru Classe de Graves, Pessac-Leognan 2018
$155.00
728 Confidences de Prieure-Lichine, Margaux 2016
$85.00
754 Le Dragon de Quintus, Saint - Emilion Grand Cru 2015
$108.00
755 Sarget de Gruaud Larose, St. Julien 2016
$115.00
781 Cotes du Rhone Villages " Les Couteaux ", Boutinot 2015
$32.00
784 Seguret, " Les Couteauxx Schisteaux", Boutinot 2016
$40.00
783 Crozes Hermitage, Chateau d'Ampuis, E. Guigal 2016
$56.00
Red Wines/ Italy
Red Wines/Spain+Port
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
A warm welcome awaits you at the Holly Hill Inn, a charming fine dining restaurant in the heart of Kentucky's Bluegrass horse country. Holly Hill Inn is owned by Ouita Michel, who has been honored with several nominations as Best Chef Southeast and Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Foundation. Michel and her husband, Chris, have welcomed guests from all over the world to their historic restaurant since 2001.
Location
426 N Winter St, Midway, KY 40347
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Midway
Versailles
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
Nicholasville
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.