Holly J's Grill

Popular Items

Traditional
Fettuccini Alfredo
Ceasar Salad

Appetizers

1/2 home wrecker nacho

$8.29

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Chili cheese fries

$6.49

Chips & Queso

$7.49

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Fried Mini Tacos

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Home wrecker nachos

$12.99

Hot Cal

$6.49

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

Mushrooms

$7.49

Pretzel

$7.99+

Train Wreck Fries / Tots

$7.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99+

Side Salad

$3.99

Chicken Salad

$11.99+

Ceasar Salad

$9.99+

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Meat Ball

$9.99

Club House

$9.99

BLT

$7.99

Pork

$8.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.99

Chop cheese

$10.99

Chuck Wagon Sandwich

$7.99

Meat loaf sandwich

$9.99

Meat loaf deluxe

$10.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.99+

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Burgers

Add a burger patty

$2.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Double Bacon cheeseburger

$14.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Double Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Burger No cheese

$11.99

Cheese burger

$12.99

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Double Cowboy Burger

$14.99

Dueling Burger

$18.89Out of stock

Joe's Triple Cheese

$12.99

Double Joe's Triple Burger

$14.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.99

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Sliders

$8.99

Ocean Property

Shrimp Platter

$12.99

South Of The Border

Tacos

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Philly cheese steak quesadilla

$11.49

Lets Relax

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

6 piece chicken tenders

$11.99

The #20 chicken

$13.99

8oz Ribeye

$20.99

12 oz Ribeye

$25.99

Pasta Time

Stuffed Mac-N-Cheese

$11.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Spaghetti n meat sauce

$10.49

Spaghetti no meat

$9.99

Kids

Kids Mini Corn dogs

$4.99

Kids Slider Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids spaghetti no meat

$4.99

Kids spaghetti with meat

$4.99

Wings

Traditional

Boneless

Family packs

$13.99+

Pizzas / Calzones/Bowls

Medium 12" Pizza

$8.99

Large 14" Pizza

$9.99

X Large 16" Pizza

$11.99

Personal

$5.00

Grilled BBQ Pizza

$12.99+

Chicken Cheddar Ranch

$17.99+

Supreme

$18.99+

Maddi's Cheeseburger

$17.99+

All Meat

$12.99+

1 Topping Calzone

$8.99

2 Topping Calzone

$9.99

1 topping bowl

$6.00

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Cobbler

$4.89Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Rock brownie

$4.89

Sides

Add bacon bits

$0.50

Add cheese

$0.50

Add chili to something

$1.49

Chili

$3.99

Chips

$2.99

Extra side sauce each

$0.35

Fried okra

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Fries only cheese shredded

$3.99

Fries with cheese n bacon

$4.29

Fries with nacho cheese

$3.99

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Mac n cheese

$3.99

mashed potatoes

$3.99

Side of beer cheese

$3.99

Side of Nacho cheese

$3.99

Side of Queso

$3.99

Slaw

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Loaded mashed potatoes

$4.29

Beer

Bottle

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Bud light seltzer

$3.99

Bud LIte

$3.50

Bud Lite Platinum

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Bush light

$3.50

Bush Light Can

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Coors LT

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Dos

$3.50

Guinness

$3.00

Heineken

$3.50

Jack n cola

$3.50

Mic Ultra Gold

$3.50

Mich. Ultra

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High

$3.50

Miller Lite Can

$3.00

Miller Lt

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

Red strip

$1.00

Summer shandy

$3.00

White claw

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Blue Moon Draft

$4.50

Bud Lite Draft

$3.50

Budweiser Draft

$3.50

Bush Light

$3.50

Coors Lite Draft

$3.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.50

Miller Lite Draft

$3.50

Yuengling Draft

$3.50

Blue moon tall

$5.50

Bud Light Tall

$5.00

Budweiser Tall

$5.00

Coors Light Tall

$5.00

Michelob UltraTall

$5.00

Miller Light Tall

$5.00

Yuengling Tall

$5.00

Bush light Tall

$5.00

Blue moon pitcher

$10.00

Bud light pitcher

$10.00

Budweiser pitcher

$10.00

Coors light pitcher

$10.00

Michelob Ultra pitcher

$10.00

Miller Light pitcher

$10.00

Yuengling pitcher

$11.00

Bush light pitcher

$10.00

Blue moon keg

$23.89

Bud light keg

$23.89

Budweiser keg

$23.89

Coors light keg

$23.89

Mic ultra keg

$23.88

Miller lite keg

$23.89

Oct

$23.89

Yuengling keg

$23.89

Bush light keg

$23.89

Bud Light bucket

$15.00

Mic Ultra bucket

$15.00

Budweiser bucket

$15.00

Coors light bucket

$15.00

Miller Light bucket

$15.00

Bush light bucket

$15.00

Yeungling bucket

$15.00

Corona bucket

$15.00

Bush bucket

$15.00

Gallon mic ultra

$20.89

Gallon bud light

$20.89

Gallon Budweiser

$20.89

Gallon coors light

$20.89

Gallon miler light

$20.89

Gallon yuengling

$20.89

Gallon blue moon

$20.89

Red white berry

$2.99

Cocktails

Amerito sour

$6.99

Bahama momma

$6.99

bloody mary

$6.95

Blue fucker

$6.99

Bushwacker

$6.99

Buttery nipple shot

$6.49

Crown and coke

$6.99

Dark and Stormy

$6.99

Dirty Bong Water

$6.99

Dirty martini

$6.49

Electric Lemonade

$6.99

Gin and Tonic

$6.49

Green tea

$6.99

Heat wave

$6.99

Holly J's Hooch

$7.00+

House red wine

$5.00

House white wine

$5.00

Hurricane

$6.49

Jack and Coke

$6.49

Jager Bomb

$7.99

Jameson orange sprite

$7.99

jello shot

$2.00

Ky mule

$6.49

Lemon Drop

$6.49

Liquid Cocaine

$6.49

Liquid Marijuana

$6.49

Loaded Lemonade

$6.49

Long Island

$6.99

Margarita

$11.99+

Mile High tea

$6.49

Mimosa

$5.00

Monthly drink special

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.49

Mudslide

$6.49

Old Fashion

$6.49

Painkiller

$6.99

PB White Russian

$6.49

Pina Colada

$6.99

Pineapple upside down

$6.49

Rattle snake

$6.49

Red Hoops

$5.00

Rum Run

$6.49

Screw Driver

$6.49

Sea breeze

$6.49

Sex on the Beach

$6.49

Southern Peach

$6.49

Strawberry daiquiri

$6.49

Ten honey

$5.49

Tequila Sunrise

$6.49

Vegas bomb

$7.00

Virgin Drinks

$3.99

Washington apple

$6.49

Watermelon

$6.99

Wet Pus

$6.49

BBQ Bloody Mary

$8.89

Floater

Request yours

$1.50

Liquor

1792 Bourbon

$6.00

1800

$7.25

Absolute

$5.50

Angel envy

$7.50

Bacardi

$5.49

Banana Pudding moonshine

$5.99

Basil Haydens bourbon

$8.50

Bird Dog Apple

$5.99

Bird dog peach

$5.99

Blue chair bay

$7.49

Spiced rum

Buffalo Trace

$6.49

Calypso coconut rum

$5.49

Captain Morgan

$5.49

Cinnamon vodka

$6.99

Colonel e h taylor

$8.89

Colonel EH

$6.50

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Cruzan coconut rum

$6.00

Cruzan light aged

$6.00

Daviss county

$7.49

DonJulio Tequila

$8.00

Double well tequila

$8.50

Double well vodka

$8.50

Eagle rare

$7.49

Egg Nog

$4.00

Elijah Craig

$7.99

Evan williams black

$6.49

Fireball

$6.00

Floaters

$1.50

Gentalmans Jack

$7.50

Grand marnier

$8.49

Grants

$7.49

Tripe wood blended scotch whiskey

Greygoose

$7.49

Hendricks

$7.49

Hennessey

$8.99

Henry McKenna

$6.99

High west

$6.49

Howler Head

$7.49

Irish cream

$6.49

J&B

$6.50

Jack apple

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Fire

$6.50

Jack Honey

$6.50

Jager

$7.49

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.99

Jameson orange

$6.99

Jefferson Ocean

$14.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Apple

$6.00

Jim Beam Honey

$6.00

Jim bean peach

$6.00

Jose Gold

$6.00

Jose Silver

$6.00

JW Black

$6.50

JW Black

$6.50

Kentucky spirit

$8.00

Kentucky Tavern

$5.50

Knob Creek

$7.49

Knob Creek Rye

$7.49

Ky Tavern

$5.50

Larceny

$7.00

Makers

$6.49

Makers 46

$7.49

Malibu Rum

$5.99

Mcgregor scotch

$6.49

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Ocean Vodka

$7.50

old Forester

$6.00

Old Smokie sour apple

$5.50

Old smoky blackberry

$5.50

Ole Smokey mango

$5.50

Ole Smokey salty watermelon

$5.50

ole smokie apple pie

$5.50

ole smokie butter pecan

$5.50

ole smokie peach

$5.50

ole smokie salty carmel

$5.50

Patron

$7.49

Proper 12

$6.49

Rabbit Hole

$7.49

RumChata

$6.95

Screwball

$6.29

seagrams 7

$5.50

Seagrams Slow Gin

$5.50

Sexton Irish whiskey

$6.00

sky Vodka

$5.50

Southern comfort

$5.99

Sweet Vermouth

$5.50

Tito’s

$6.29

Toasted caramel

$6.49

Toasted coconut

$6.99

Tres Gen Tequila

$7.49

Tullamore

$7.00

Irish whiskey

Well Gin

$5.25

Well Rum

$5.25

Well tequila

$5.25

Well vodka

$5.25

Wild Turkey 101

$7.49

Willett DBL Oak

$6.99

Woodford Reserve

$7.49

Yellowstone

$7.00

Contradiction Bourbon

$7.49

Contradiction Rye

$7.49

Bacardi Tropical

$6.50

Kirvball

$7.00

Mixers

Cranberry

Sprite

Coke

Soda

Tonic

Dr. Pepper

Diet Coke

Pineapple

Orange juice

Grapefruit

Red bull

$1.49

NA Bev

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Hi-C

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Kid drink

$1.49

Coffee

$2.49

Gallon of sweet tea

$6.00

Water

Ginger

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Jim Beam highball

Can

$3.50

Virgin Drinks

Strawberry daiquiri

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cups

12 oz orca

$29.99

Refill cup

$1.00

Bike night Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00Out of stock

Large

$15.00

XLarge

$15.00

2XL

$15.00Out of stock

Teal shirt

Small

$20.00Out of stock

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00Out of stock

X large

$20.00

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

Beer never broke my heart shirt

Small

$25.00Out of stock

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Bike night tanks

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
