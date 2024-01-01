Marilyn's Hollywood Bar 110 S Douglas St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Marilyn's Hollywood, where the timeless glamour of old Hollywood meets the edgy allure of industrial design. Gather with friends and indulge in exquisite cocktails, including our seductive concoction named after the legendary Marilyn Monroe. Or choose from our 14 draft beers for a refreshing sip. Join us and experience the captivating clash of two worlds at Marilyn's Hollywood.
Location
110 S Douglas St, Robinson, IL 62454
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Woods Event Center Bar & Grill - 10584 NORTH 600TH STREET
No Reviews
10584 NORTH 600TH STREET Robinson, IL 62454
View restaurant