Hollywood Beach Cafe

Order Again

Drinks (To Go)

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Espresso (Double)

$3.50

Espresso (Single)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Beer & Wine (To Go)

Bottle Meiomi Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle of Sparkling wine

$26.00

Bottle of Ste Michelle Cabernet

$33.00

Bottle Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Corona

$6.00

Firestone 805

$5.00

Ginger Beer Bottle

$7.00

IPA

$5.00

Beachmosa

$13.00

a double mimosa

Meiomi Chardonnay

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Modelo

$6.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Sparkling Wine

$7.50

Ste Michelle Cabernet

$11.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Negro Modelo

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Cocktails (To Go)

Amaretto

$11.00

Bacardi Rum

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Bombay Gin

$11.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$8.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Cazadores

$11.00
Derek's Irish Coffee

Derek's Irish Coffee

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00
HBC Bloody Mary

HBC Bloody Mary

$10.00

House Tequilla

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00
Manya Margarita

Manya Margarita

$10.00

Nat Kidder Navy Vodka

$8.00
Oxnard Mule

Oxnard Mule

$10.00

Patron

$11.00
Stroll On The Beach

Stroll On The Beach

$10.00
The James Franklin

The James Franklin

$10.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, Agave Nectar, Fresh Lime

The Lifeguard

The Lifeguard

$20.00

Cazadores Tequila Reposado, triple sec, lime juice, agave nectar & a splash of orange juice, served with a side shot of grand marnier liqueur.

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A long time hidden gem, serving a great variety of everyone's breakfast and lunch favorites!

Website

Location

117 Los Altos St, Oxnard, CA 93035

Directions

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oxnard

Search popular restaurants
Map
