A map showing the location of Hollywood Clucker - West Hollywood 8807 Santa Monica BoulevardView gallery

Hollywood Clucker - West Hollywood 8807 Santa Monica Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

8807 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blockbuster BBQ

Chicken Sandwiches

The Blvd

The Blvd

$10.91

Crispy fried chicken, spicy slaw, dill pickles & Chipotle-Honey Sauce

The Star Clucker

The Star Clucker

$10.91

All-natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomato, lettuce & Hollywood Secret Sauce

Blockbuster BBQ

Blockbuster BBQ

$10.91

Cheddar, spicy slaw, crispy onions & BBQ sauce

HB Hot & Spicy

HB Hot & Spicy

$11.83

Pepper jack, jalapeno, red onion, tomato, lettuce & Chipotle-Honey sauce

Chicken & Waffles

Wafflicious with Chicken

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Chicken Tender

4 Piece Chicken Tender

$9.26

Crispy Chicken Tenders + 1 House-made dipping sauce

6 Piece Chicken Tender

6 Piece Chicken Tender

$9.92

Crispy Chicken Tenders + 2 House-made dipping sauces

10 Piece Chicken Tender

$9.95

20 Piece Chicken Tender

$15.95

Cluckein Wings

6 Piece Wings

$13.16

10 Piece Wings

$18.45

20 Piece Wings

$32.99

Side

Classic Fries

Classic Fries

$4.30
Tater tots

Tater tots

$5.28
Sweet potato fries

Sweet potato fries

$5.28
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.28

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.60

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.25

Cold Drinks

Soda

Soda

$4.30

Coke products. 22 oz

bottle water

$2.63
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.90

16 oz

Iced Coffee (Med)

Iced Coffee (Med)

$2.63

12 oz

Iced Coffee (Large)

Iced Coffee (Large)

$2.98

16 oz

Orange Juice (Med)

Orange Juice (Med)

$3.96

12 oz

Orange Juice (Large)

Orange Juice (Large)

$5.28

16 oz

Hot Drinks

Coffee (Med)

Coffee (Med)

$2.63

12 oz

Coffee(Large)

Coffee(Large)

$3.96

16 oz

Sauces

1 sauce

$0.67

3 sauces

$1.66

5 sauces

$2.58

Dessert

Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$9.19

Hand Spun shakes!

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$9.19
Strawberry

Strawberry

$9.19
Vanilla

Vanilla

$9.19
Chocolate

Chocolate

$9.19
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8807 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

kitchen24 - West Hollywood
orange star3.9 • 3,112
8575 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Eveleigh
orange starNo Reviews
8752 W Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
zpizza - West Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
8869 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Tesse Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
8500 W Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Burger - West Hollywood - 8807 Santa Monica Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
8807 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Cadoro Bakery - 504 N. Oak Street
orange starNo Reviews
504 N. Oak Street Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Hollywood

Gracias Madre West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 9,892
8905 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - West Hollywood
orange star4.3 • 654
8365 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 654
8590 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
orange star5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
SOULMATE
orange star4.7 • 229
631 N Robertson Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hollywood
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston