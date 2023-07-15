Hollywood Cardroom
Food Menu
Beverages
Breakfast
Hollywood Breakfast
2 eggs anystyle, choice of bacon or saugage, fried diced potatoes and choice of toast
Hollywood Omelette
Breakfast Sandwich
English Muffin, Egg and Sausage
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
French Toast
2 Pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs & your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or causag
Side Buttermilk Pancake
Steak & Eggs
6 oz Top Sirloin served with 2 Eggs, choice of Potatoes and Toast
Ultimate Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Onions wrapped up in a Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Special $16
Starters
BBQ Pork
Marinated, roasted Pork served with Honey or Hot Mustard
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheese and Pico De Gallo inside a Flour Tortilla. Side of sour cream and a Side salsa
Chicken Strips w Fries
Crispy breaded cshicken trips fried to a golded brown with fries
Chicken Wings
Battered and fried bone-in wings coated in your choice of seasoning/sauce, served with celery and carrots
Chicken Wings w Fries
Battered and fried bone-in wings with choice of seasoning/sauce served with fries
Egg Rolls
Shredded cabbage and vegtables wrapped in wheat shell, fried in oil to a crispy golden brown
Hollywood Street Tacos
Chicken or Steak Tacos topped with Pico De Gallo, served on corn tortillas with a side of Salsa
Loaded Fries
Crispy French Fries smothered in Nacho Cheese Sauce, Chopped Bacon, Pickled Jalapeno's, Diced Tomatoes, Onions and a side of Sour Cream
Mozzerella Sticks (NO FRIES)
Sticks of Mozzarella coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs and fried until golden brown
Mozzerella Sticks w Fries
Sticks of Mozzarella coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs and fried until golden brown
Nachos
Tortilla Chips smothered in Nacho Cheese Sauce, Black Olives, Pickled Jalapeno's, Diced Tomatoes, a side of Sour Cream and a side of Salsa
Spring Rolls (2)
Filled with fresh Lettuce, Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Cucumbers, Vermicelli Noodles and a side of House Peanut Sauce
American
BLT & Fries
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo on a toasted bread of your choice.
Hamburger
1/3 lb Beef patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on a Potato Bun and Fries
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb Beef patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on a Potatp Bun and Fries Cheese choice Cheddar, American or Swiss
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 Beef patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on a Potato Bun and Fries Choice of Cheddar, American or Swiss Cheese
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy signature chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and fries.
Chicken Fettuccine
Pasta in a creamy Fettuccine sauce, paired with mushrooms, onions and a side of garlic bread. Choice of classic or cajun seasoned chicken
Steak Fettuccine
Paired with Mushrooms and Onions, a side of Garlic Bread Choice of Cajun or Classic Steak
Top Sirloin 6 oz
Comes with baked potato and vegtables (varies daily)
Today'sSpecial $12
Lunch Special $15
Dinner Special $18
Dinner Special $25
Asian Fare
Chicken Skewers, Rice & side Salad
Marinated Pork skewers served with Egg, Rice, home made fish sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomato slices & Cucmbers
Grilled Pork Rice Plate
3 Pork Skewers, Rice, Fried Egg and a Salad with our house Sesame Dressing
Orange Chicken
Breaded Chicken Breast tossed in a Zesty garlic orange sauce, topped with sesame seeds and served with an Asian side salad
Teriyaki Chicken Skewers
3 Grilled Skewers Glazed with Terriyaki Sauce, served with Rice, Salad with our house Sesame Dressing
Tofu Rice Plate
Deep Fried Tofu served with Rice, Salad with our house Sesame Dressing
Vermicelli Bowl
Traditional Vietnamese salad bowl served with a deep fried egg roll
Soup / Salads
Pho- Combo
Seasoned bone broth over rice noodles with added white and green onions, cilantro with meatballs and steak RAW MEAT (you can ask forcooked meat)
Pho- Steak
Seasoned bone broth over rice noodles with added white and green onions, cilantro and RAW MEAT (you can ask forcooked meat)
Pho-Meatballs
Seasoned bone broth over rice noodles with added white and green onions, cilantro seasoned meatballs
Pho- noodle only no meat
Seasoned bone broth over rice noodles with added white and green onions, cilantro
Pho - Veggie
Real veggie broth. Proteins include mixed veggies (broccoli, cauliflower, carrot...) and fried tofu.
Pho Tripe
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing and a lemon wedge
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled sliced Chicken Breast over Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing and a lemon wedge
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chef Wrap
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese. Lettuce with Caesar Dressing, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Garden Salad
Lettuce with Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons and choice of Dressing
Sides
Toast
1 Egg
Side Bacon (2)
Side Sausage (1 patty)
Side Sausage (2)
Side Hash
Side Of Fries
Golden rispy potatos fried in oil
Side Baked Potato
Side Fruit
Side Beef Patty
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chicken Strips (3)
Side Caesar Salad (small)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing and a lemon wedge
Side Garden Salad (small)
Tomatoes, cucumber, onions, croutons, romaine or iceberg lettuce
Side Broccoli
Side Rice
Side Vegtables
Pork Skrewer (1)
Only Chicken Skewer (1)
Side Pho Broth- No Mods
Side of Tofu (3)
Side Buttermilk Pancake
Side Top Sirloin
Side Ham
Side Cheese
Specials- No Discount
Bang Bang Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with a Spicy, Sweet, Creamy Sauce served with Rice, Salad topped with our house Sesame Dressing
Salmon Caesar
Salmon Dinner
6oz Fillet paired with Loaded Baked Potato and a side of Sauteed Vegetables
Ribeye Dinner
10oz Ribeye paired with a Loaded Baked potato and a side of Sauteed Vegetables
Southwest Egg Roll
