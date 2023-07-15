Food Menu

Beverages

Hot Beverages

$3.00

NA Beverages

$4.00

Breakfast

Hollywood Breakfast

$14.00

2 eggs anystyle, choice of bacon or saugage, fried diced potatoes and choice of toast

Hollywood Omelette

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

English Muffin, Egg and Sausage

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.00

French Toast

$16.00

2 Pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage

$16.00

2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs & your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or causag

Side Buttermilk Pancake

$8.00

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

6 oz Top Sirloin served with 2 Eggs, choice of Potatoes and Toast

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Onions wrapped up in a Flour Tortilla

Breakfast Special $16

$16.00

Starters

BBQ Pork

$14.00

Marinated, roasted Pork served with Honey or Hot Mustard

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheese and Pico De Gallo inside a Flour Tortilla. Side of sour cream and a Side salsa

Chicken Strips w Fries

$16.00

Crispy breaded cshicken trips fried to a golded brown with fries

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Battered and fried bone-in wings coated in your choice of seasoning/sauce, served with celery and carrots

Chicken Wings w Fries

$20.00

Battered and fried bone-in wings with choice of seasoning/sauce served with fries

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Shredded cabbage and vegtables wrapped in wheat shell, fried in oil to a crispy golden brown

Hollywood Street Tacos

$16.00

Chicken or Steak Tacos topped with Pico De Gallo, served on corn tortillas with a side of Salsa

Loaded Fries

$16.00

Crispy French Fries smothered in Nacho Cheese Sauce, Chopped Bacon, Pickled Jalapeno's, Diced Tomatoes, Onions and a side of Sour Cream

Mozzerella Sticks (NO FRIES)

$14.00

Sticks of Mozzarella coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs and fried until golden brown

Mozzerella Sticks w Fries

$18.00

Sticks of Mozzarella coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs and fried until golden brown

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla Chips smothered in Nacho Cheese Sauce, Black Olives, Pickled Jalapeno's, Diced Tomatoes, a side of Sour Cream and a side of Salsa

Spring Rolls (2)

$12.00

Filled with fresh Lettuce, Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Cucumbers, Vermicelli Noodles and a side of House Peanut Sauce

American

BLT & Fries

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo on a toasted bread of your choice.

Hamburger

$12.00

1/3 lb Beef patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on a Potato Bun and Fries

Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/3 lb Beef patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on a Potatp Bun and Fries Cheese choice Cheddar, American or Swiss

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

1/3 Beef patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on a Potato Bun and Fries Choice of Cheddar, American or Swiss Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy signature chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and fries.

Chicken Fettuccine

$18.00

Pasta in a creamy Fettuccine sauce, paired with mushrooms, onions and a side of garlic bread. Choice of classic or cajun seasoned chicken

Steak Fettuccine

$22.00

Paired with Mushrooms and Onions, a side of Garlic Bread Choice of Cajun or Classic Steak

Top Sirloin 6 oz

$22.00

Comes with baked potato and vegtables (varies daily)

Today'sSpecial $12

$12.00

Lunch Special $15

$15.00

Dinner Special $18

$18.00

Dinner Special $25

$25.00

Asian Fare

Chicken and veggies

Chicken Skewers, Rice & side Salad

$16.00

Marinated Pork skewers served with Egg, Rice, home made fish sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomato slices & Cucmbers

Grilled Pork Rice Plate

$18.00

3 Pork Skewers, Rice, Fried Egg and a Salad with our house Sesame Dressing

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Breaded Chicken Breast tossed in a Zesty garlic orange sauce, topped with sesame seeds and served with an Asian side salad

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

$16.00

3 Grilled Skewers Glazed with Terriyaki Sauce, served with Rice, Salad with our house Sesame Dressing

Tofu Rice Plate

$15.00

Deep Fried Tofu served with Rice, Salad with our house Sesame Dressing

Vermicelli Bowl

$16.00

Traditional Vietnamese salad bowl served with a deep fried egg roll

BBQ Pork

$14.00

Marinated, roasted Pork served with Honey or Hot Mustard

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Shredded cabbage and vegtables wrapped in wheat shell, fried in oil to a crispy golden brown

Spring Rolls (2)

$12.00

Filled with fresh Lettuce, Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Cucumbers, Vermicelli Noodles and a side of House Peanut Sauce

Soup / Salads

Crispy or Grilled Chicken atop fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Croutons and your choice of Dressing.

Pho- Combo

$18.00

Seasoned bone broth over rice noodles with added white and green onions, cilantro with meatballs and steak RAW MEAT (you can ask forcooked meat)

Pho- Steak

$15.00

Seasoned bone broth over rice noodles with added white and green onions, cilantro and RAW MEAT (you can ask forcooked meat)

Pho-Meatballs

$15.00

Seasoned bone broth over rice noodles with added white and green onions, cilantro seasoned meatballs

Pho- noodle only no meat

$15.00

Seasoned bone broth over rice noodles with added white and green onions, cilantro

Pho - Veggie

$16.00

Real veggie broth. Proteins include mixed veggies (broccoli, cauliflower, carrot...) and fried tofu.

Pho Tripe

$18.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing and a lemon wedge

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled sliced Chicken Breast over Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing and a lemon wedge

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chef Wrap

$16.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese. Lettuce with Caesar Dressing, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Garden Salad

$12.00

Lettuce with Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons and choice of Dressing

Sides

Toast

$2.50

1 Egg

$4.00

Side Bacon (2)

$4.00

Side Sausage (1 patty)

$2.00

Side Sausage (2)

$6.00

Side Hash

$4.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Golden rispy potatos fried in oil

Side Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Beef Patty

$6.00

Side Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Chicken Strips (3)

$10.00
Side Caesar Salad (small)

Side Caesar Salad (small)

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing and a lemon wedge

Side Garden Salad (small)

Side Garden Salad (small)

$6.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, onions, croutons, romaine or iceberg lettuce

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Vegtables

$9.00

Pork Skrewer (1)

$4.00

Only Chicken Skewer (1)

$4.00

Side Pho Broth- No Mods

$7.50

Side of Tofu (3)

$6.00

Side Buttermilk Pancake

$8.00

Side Top Sirloin

$16.00

Side Ham

$6.00

Side Cheese

$4.00

Specials- No Discount

Spicy blend of chicken, spinach, corn, monterey jack cheese, black beans, red peppers and jalapenos in an eggroll wrapper Served with Salsa, Sour cream and Fries

Bang Bang Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon topped with a Spicy, Sweet, Creamy Sauce served with Rice, Salad topped with our house Sesame Dressing

Salmon Caesar

$18.00

Salmon Dinner

$22.00

6oz Fillet paired with Loaded Baked Potato and a side of Sauteed Vegetables

Steak Fettuccine

$22.00

Pasta in a creamy Fettuccine sauce, paired with mushrooms, onions and a side of garlic bread. Choice of classic or cajun seasoned steak

Ribeye Dinner

$25.00

10oz Ribeye paired with a Loaded Baked potato and a side of Sauteed Vegetables

Southwest Egg Roll

$0.12

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Classic Cheesecake

$8.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$8.00

Drink Menu

Poker Liquor Bar

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ciroc

$8.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.50

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$13.00

DBL Ciroc

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$13.00

DBL Titos

$13.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Admiral Nelson

$6.50Out of stock

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Meyers

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Meyers

$12.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.50Out of stock

Cuervo Gold

$7.00Out of stock

Sauza Silver

$8.00

Hornitos Rep

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Siver

$11.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$12.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$27.00

DBLPatron Silver

$17.00

DBLCazadores Rep

$16.00

DBLDon Julio Siver

$23.00

DBLCuervo Gold

$13.00

DBL Sauza Silver

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Proper Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Fire Ball

$6.50

$5 Special Jameson (Copy)

$5.00Out of stock

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBLKnob Creek

$16.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.00

DBL Fire Ball

$12.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Macallan 12 yr

$9.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Hennessy VSOP

$9.00

Hennessey XO

$31.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00

Remy XO

$29.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Christian Brothers

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$21.00

DBL Hennessy VSOP

$17.00

DBL Remy XO

$57.00

DBL Hennessey XO

$61.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Campari

$7.50

Cointreau

$7.50

Chambord

$7.50

Coffee Liqueur

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Irish Cream House

$5.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Orange Monarch

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Vermouth Dry

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

DBL Irish Cream House

$9.00

DBL Vermouth Dry

$11.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$11.00

DBL Amaretto

$11.00

DBL Coffee Liqueur

$9.00

DBL Midori

$13.00

DBL Chambord

$14.00

DBL Orange Monarch

$11.00

DBL Frangelico

$11.00

Poker Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule Vodka

$8.00

Mule Whisky

$8.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Paloma

$7.00

Poker Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Heinekin

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Stella

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Hefeweizen

$5.00

Mac n Jack

$5.00

Space Dust

$5.00

Non Alchohol Becks

$4.00

Asahi

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michlobe Ultra

$3.00

Pabst

$3.00

Rainier 12oz

$3.00

Rainier 16 oz

$4.00Out of stock

African Amber

$5.00

Bodhizafa

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Mac n Jacks

$5.00

Mannys Georgetown

$5.00

Space Dust 16 oz

$5.00

Cider

$4.00

White Claws

$4.00

Non Alcoholic Upside Dawn

$4.00

Poker Wine

Merlot House

$6.00

Pinio Noir House

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon House

$6.00

Syrah House

$6.00

Reisling House

$6.00

Chardonnay House

$6.00

Pinot Grigio House

$6.00

Mascato House

$5.00

Champagne

$6.00

Prosecco little

$7.00

Poker NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt.dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Coconut Redbull

$3.00

Tropical RB

$3.00

Watermelon RB

$3.00

SF Redbull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Monster Enery Drink

$4.00

Coffee Black

$3.00

Coffee Sugar

$3.00

Coffee Cream

$3.00

Coffee Cream and Sugar

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Chocolate w Whip Cream

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Soda Water

Tonic

