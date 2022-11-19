  • Home
  • /
  • Lodi
  • /
  • Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering

917 Reviews

$$

315 S Cherokee Ln

Lodi, CA 95240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Coffee

$3.59

Hot Tea

$3.59

Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Ice Tea

$3.59

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.59

Lemonade

$3.59

Coke

$3.59

Diet Coke

$3.59

Pepsi

$3.59

Diet Pepsi

$3.59

Sprite

$3.59

Root Beer

$3.59

Mr. Pibb

$3.59

Cherry Coke

$3.99

Milk

$3.59

Chocolate Milk

$3.59

Juice

$3.49

Senior Coffee

$2.99

Kids Bev

$2.99

Mocha

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Sides

One Egg

$2.99

Two Eggs

$3.99

Three Eggs

$5.99

2 Sausages

$3.99

3 Sausage Links

$5.29

Sausage Patty

$4.49

2 turkey bacon

$3.99

2 Bacon

$3.99

3 Bacon

$5.29

4 Bacon

$5.99

2 Ham Slices

$5.99

Half Linguica

$5.99

Full Linguica

$7.99

Hash Browns

$4.99

Country Potatoes

$4.99

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Side of Gravy

$2.99

Cup Fruit

$4.49

Bowl Fruit

$6.99

1 Slice Toast

$1.99

Side of Toast

$3.49

Biscuit

$3.49

Cereal

$6.99

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$6.99

Oatmeal with toast

$8.99

Bowl of Cream of wheat

$6.99

Cream of Wheat with Toast

$8.99

Grits

$4.49

Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

$3.49

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.49

Garlic bread

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Angus Beef Patty

$4.99

Bratwurst side

$8.99

Grandpas Beans

$4.99

Mash Potato

$4.99

1 Ham

$3.00

Grandpa's 32 oz Salsa 1 Quart

$12.99

Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.99

Pineapple Sausage

$5.99

Potato Salad 8oz

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$4.99

Salads, Soups and Half Sandwiches

Fresh Chicken Salad Half

$11.99

Fresh Chicken Salad Full

$13.99

Albacore Tuna Salad Half

$11.99

Albacore Tuna Salad Full

$13.99
San Joaquin Chicken Salad

San Joaquin Chicken Salad

$14.99

Baby spinach tossed in a poppy seed dressing topped with grilled chicken breast, thin slices of red onion, chopped bacon, sliced apple, candied pecans, and blue cheese crumbles.

New York Steak Salad

$16.99

Chef Salad Full

$13.99

Chopped Cobb Salad Half

$12.99

Chopped Cobb Salad Full

$14.99

House Salad

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad Half

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad Full

$14.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.99

Soup of the Day Bread Bowl

$8.99

Soup and Salad Combo Cup

$9.99

Soup and Salad Combo Bowl

$12.99

1/2 Sandwich Combo with a Cup of Soup or Salad

$9.99

1/2 Sandwich Combo with Bowl of Soup

$11.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Ceasar Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.99

Hand Scooped Milk Shakes

$5.99

Malts

$5.99

Root Beer Floats

$4.99

Banana Split

$7.99

Hot fudge Sundae

$3.99

Scoop of ice cream

$1.89

Fruit Pie and Cream Pie

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Appetizers

FRIES

$4.99

GARLIC FRIES

$6.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.99

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$8.99

ONION RINGS BASKET

$7.99

NACHOE SUPREME

$13.99

QUESADILLA

$12.99

BEAN DIP WITH CHIPS AND SALSA

$8.99

Zucchini Stick

$8.99

MOZZERELLA CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.99

Chicken Strips, Cheese sticks& zucchini

$14.99

Chip & Salsa

$4.99

Beef

Beef Wellington

$35.00

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Prime Rib

$25.00

Ribeye Steak

$19.00

New York Steak

$18.00

Tri-Tip with Chimichurri Sauce

$16.00

Roast Angus Sirloin With Burgandy Peppercorn Demi Glaze

$15.00

Roast Angus Sirloin With Burgandy Peppercorn Demi Glaze With Chicken

$16.95

Country Fried Steak with gravy

$14.00

Pot Roast

$14.00

Hamburger Steak with Grilled Mushrooms, Onions and Gravy

$13.00

Meatloaf

$14.00

Sheppard's Pie

$16.00

Steak Fajita

$15.00

Breads

Garlic Bread

Dinner Rolls

Hawaiian Rolls

Sourdough Bread

Ciabatta Rolls

Kalamata Olive Rolls

Asiago Dinner Rolls

Focaccia Bread

Catering Selections

The Marilyn Monroe Package

$13.99

The Grace Kelly Package

$13.99

The Humphrey Bogart Package

$14.99

The Clark Gable Package

$16.99

The Marlon Brando Package

$18.99

The Elizabeth Taylor Package

$22.99

The James Dean Package

$25.99

The Elvis Presley Package

$30.00

Lions

$13.00

Chicken

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Lemon Chicken Piccata

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Italian Chicken With Fresh Herbs

$11.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.99

Grilled Chicken with Mango Salsa

$11.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

Whole Turkey

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Chicken with Lemon Basil Cream Sauce

$12.99

Dinner Entrees

Beef Wellington

$35.00

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Prime Rib

$25.00

Ribeye Steak

$19.00

New York Steak

$18.00

Tri-Tip with Chimichurri Sauce

$16.00

Roast Angus Sirloin With Burgandy Peppercorn Demi Glaze

$15.00

Country Fried Steak with gravy

$14.00

Pot Roast

$14.00

Hamburger Steak with Grilled Mushrooms, Onions and Gravy

$13.00

Meatloaf

$14.00

Sheppard's Pie

$16.00

Steak Fajita

$15.00

Pork tenderloin with Reduced balsamic and cherry's

$16.00

Grilled Pork Chops with homemade cinnamon apple topping

$16.00

BBQ Ribs or Lightly Seasoned

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Fish

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Grilled Tilapia with Pesto

$13.99

Pistachio Crusted Halibut

$16.99

Macadamia Nut Halibut

Hors D’ Oeuvres

Smoked Salmon W/ Caviar Over Crostini

Caramelized Onion And Goat Cheese Crostini

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

Meat Tray

Baked Brie In Pastry

Assorted Cheese Platter

Vegetable Crudite Platter With Ranch Dip

Tomato Caprese

Sundried Tomato Hummus With Flatbread

Salmon Mouse Over Crostini

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

Meatless Stuffed Mushrooms

Bruschetta With Baguettes

Foccacia Bread With Olive Drop Olive Oil’s For Dipping

Cucumber And Hummus Crostini

Crab And Chive Puffs

Roasted Red Pepper Pinwheels

Chilled Shrimp

Prosciutto And Melon

Quesadillas

Anti Pasta Platter

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Ind. Prawn Cocktail Cups

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

Blt Toast

Prime Rib Slider

High End Cheese Tray

Bacon Jam Tarts

Crispy Asiago Asparagus

Ind. Beef Bourguignon

Citrus Cilantro Bacon Scallop

Ind. Beef Wellington

Balsamic Fig/Goat Cheese Flatbread

Brie And Pear In An Almond Purse

Crab Cakes

Salmon Cakes

Fig And Caramelized Onion Puff

Wild Mushroom Purse

Beef Blue Cheese Bacon Meatball

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Kabobs

Fruit Kabobs

Vegetable Kabobs

Edamami Potsticker

Chicken Cashew Steamed Roll

Chicken Cordon Bleu Ind.

Chipotle

Spinach Dip With French Bread

Prawn Platter

Chilled Shrimp

Assorted Pinwheels

Nacho Platter

Beef Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

Vegetarian Quesadilla

Sundried Tomato

Roasted Red Pepper

Garlic Hummus

Pork

Pork Tenderloin With Reduced Balsamic And Cherry's

$16.00

Grilled Pork Chops With Homemade Cinnamon Apple Topping

$16.00

Bbq Ribs

$14.00

Lightly Seasoned

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Salads

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$8.99

Fresh Garden Salad

Tortellini Pasta Salad

Greek Pasta Salad

Fruit Salad

Ambrosia

Potato Salad

Macaroni Salad

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter

Side Dishes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Baked Potato

Baked Sweet Potato

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Herb Red Potatoes

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

Rice Pilaf

Spanish Rice

Beans

Black Beans

Pesto Tortellini

Ranchera Beans

Smashed Cauliflower

Ravioli's, Spaghetti

Rigatoni & Marinara

Chili Beans

French Fries

Onion Rings

Potato Salad

Coleslaw

Sweet Potato Fries

Soups

Ministrone Soup

Clam Chowder Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Portuguese Bean Soup

Kale Soup

Vegan

Wild Mushroom & Asparagus Wild Rice

$8.99

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$8.99

Vegetables

Fresh Grilled Vegetable Medley

Fresh Green Beans W/Mushrooms And Bacon

Fresh Green Beans W/Almonds And Parmesan

Steamed Vegetable In Season

Baby Carrots

Baby Broccolini

Vegetarian

Cheese Enchilada's

$12.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwiches

$12.00

Portabella Mushroom Burger

$13.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Spaghetti with Marinara

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli's

$12.00

Pasta Primavera

$10.00

Delivery/Pickup Fees

Delivery Fee

$25.00

Pick Up Fee

$25.00

Delivery & Pick Up Fee

$50.00

Salads (ONLINE)

San Joaquin Strawberry & Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Chopped Cobb Salad

$12.99

Thai Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Fresh Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

House Salad

$5.99

BURGERS and SANDWICHES (ONLINE)

Hamburger

$8.99

Beyond Burger with side

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$10.49

Ortega & Pepperjack Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Blue Cheese Burger

$10.99

Avocado Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$10.99

Avocado Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Open Faced Chili Cheese Burger

$11.99

Elvis' Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Western Burger

$11.99

CEO Burger

$13.99

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Teriyaki Pineapple Cheese Burger

$10.49

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$13.99

French Dip Sandwich

$11.49

Marilyn Monroe's "Over Stuffed Veggie Sandwich"

$10.49

Marilyn Monroe's "Over Stuffed Veggie Sandwich" with Chicken

$12.99

California Club

$14.99

Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Bouquet

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

805

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

IPA

$4.00

Michelada-Modelo

$6.00

Michelada- Corona

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$6.00

Mimosa-California Champagne

Mimosa

$9.00

White Wine

Glass Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00

Bottle Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$28.00

Glass Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.00

Bottle Woodbridge Chardonnay

$22.00

Red Wine

Glass Ravenwood Vintner Collection Zinfindel

$8.00

Bottle Ravenwood Vintner Collection Zinfindel

$28.00

Glass Kendall-Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Bottle Kendall-Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Glass Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Bottle Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Glass BV Coastal Merlot

$8.00

Bottle BV Coastal Merlot

$28.00

Glass Woodbridge Merlot

$6.00

Bottle Woodbridge Merlot

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

One of Lodi's historic Restaurants. Since 1944. Come in and enjoy our 50's Decor and music. We are open for breakfast and Lunch Daily. We are known for our great Breakfast's, Burgers, Salads, Gluten free Menu and Catering. Enjoy our family atmosphere and warm feeling you get at the Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering. We Cater Burgers and Fries to Filet Mignon and Lobster. See our Website at Lodicafe.com or look us up on Facebook. We look forward to serving you.

Website

Location

315 S Cherokee Ln, Lodi, CA 95240

Directions

Gallery
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering image
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering image
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

High Water Brewing - Lodi
orange star4.0 • 104
927 Industrial Way Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
orange star4.7 • 1,541
171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101 Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Lodi)
orange starNo Reviews
113 North School Street Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Pietro's
orange starNo Reviews
317 E Kettleman Lane Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Denis' Country Kitchen - 1327 W. Lockeford St
orange starNo Reviews
1327 W. Lockeford St Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lodi

Jamba - 000592 - Lodi
orange star4.6 • 1,586
2624 W. Kettleman Ln. Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
orange star4.7 • 1,541
171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101 Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Michael David Winery - Bistro
orange star4.3 • 1,069
4580 West Highway 12 Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Lodi - Lodi
orange star4.2 • 617
1379 South Lower Sacramento Rd. Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
High Water Brewing - Lodi
orange star4.0 • 104
927 Industrial Way Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Rice & Spice - Lodi
orange star4.5 • 82
1030 S Hutchins St Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lodi
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston