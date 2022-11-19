Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering
917 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
One of Lodi's historic Restaurants. Since 1944. Come in and enjoy our 50's Decor and music. We are open for breakfast and Lunch Daily. We are known for our great Breakfast's, Burgers, Salads, Gluten free Menu and Catering. Enjoy our family atmosphere and warm feeling you get at the Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering. We Cater Burgers and Fries to Filet Mignon and Lobster. See our Website at Lodicafe.com or look us up on Facebook. We look forward to serving you.
Location
315 S Cherokee Ln, Lodi, CA 95240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Denis' Country Kitchen - 1327 W. Lockeford St
No Reviews
1327 W. Lockeford St Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurant