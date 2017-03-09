A map showing the location of Hollywood Mexican Restaurant 108 Smith StreetView gallery

Hollywood Mexican Restaurant 108 Smith Street

108 Smith Street

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$3.50+

JAMAICA

$3.50+

LIMONADA

$3.50+

PARCHA

$3.50+

TAMARINDO

$3.50+

SODAS

CAN OF COKE

$1.50

CAN OF SPRITE

$1.50

CAN OF ORANGE

$1.50

CAN OF GINGER ALE

$1.50

CAN OF PEPSI

$1.50

WATER

$1.50

COKE 20 OZ

$3.00

SPRITE 20 OZ

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

COKE 2 LITER

$4.00

SPRITE 2 LITER

$4.00

JARRITO

MILK SHAKES

OREO MILK SHAKE

$4.95

PAPAYA MILK SHAKE

$4.95

MAMEY MILK SHAKE

$4.95

STRAWBERRY MILK SHAKE

$4.95

PARCHA MILK SHAKE

$4.95

PINA COLADA

$5.50

FRAPE

$6.95

DESAYUNOS

Sandwich de Huevo y Queso

$5.95

Sandwich de Jamon Huevo y Queso

$7.95+

Sandwich de Tocino Huevo y Queso

$7.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.95

Huevos en Salsa Verde o Roja

$10.95

Chilaquiles

$12.95

ORDEN DE TACOS

(3)Tacos Al Pastor

$9.75+

(3)Tacos de Carne Asada

$9.75+

(3)Tacos de Carne Enchilada

$9.75+

(3)Tacos de Carnitas

$9.75+

(3)Tacos de Chorizo

$9.75+

(3)Tacos de Pollo a la Parrila

$9.75+

(3)Tacos de Pollo Empanizado

$9.75+

(3)Tacos De Birria

$12.95

(3)Tacos De camaron

$12.00+

(3)Tacos De Pescado

$12.00+

(3)Tacos De Lengua

$12.00+

(3)Tacos De Cabeza

$12.00+

Taco Completo

$10.95

Taco Ranchero

$12.50

Taco Placero Chorizo con Huevo

$7.95

Taco Atlixco

$7.95

Taco Placero

$6.95

ENSALADAS

Ensalada de Pollo a la Plancha

$10.95

Ensalada de Camarones

$13.95

Ensalada de Tres Carnes

$14.95

Ensalada Verde

$7.95

Ensalada de Carne Asada

$12.95

SOPAS

SOPA DE POLLO

$5.95+

SOPA DE CAMARONES

$13.95

SOPA DE MARISCOS

$14.95

SOPA DE FILLETE DE PESCADO

$14.95

COMBINADOS

MOLCAJETE

$25.95

TRES AMIGOS

$17.95

CIELO Y TIERRA

$15.95

MAR Y TIERRA

$15.95

FAJITA MIXTA

$17.95

EL CAMPECHANO

$17.95

ALAMBRE

$15.95

QUESADILLAS DE HARINA

Quesadilla de Harina

TACOS

Taco al Pastor

$3.35

Taco de carne asada

$3.35

Taco de carnitas

$3.35

Taco de carne enchilada

$3.35

Taco de pollo a la parrilla

$3.35

Taco de pollo empanisado

$3.35

Taco de chorizo

$3.35

Taco de camaron

$4.50

Taco de pescado

$4.50

Taco de lengua

$4.50

Taco de caveza

$4.50

Taco de birria

$4.50

MARISCOS

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.95

Camarones A La Parrilla

$14.95

Fillete de Pescado a La parrilla

$14.95

Salmon A La Parrilla (8 oz)

$17.95

Camarones A La Mexicana

$14.95

Filete Frito de Pescado Frito con Papas

$14.95

Pescado Frito

$16.95

Casados

$14.95

PASTA CON CAMARONES

$14.95

CAMARONES EMPANISADOS

$14.95

ANTOJITOS

Burrito Ahogado

$10.95

Enchiladas

$11.95

Flautas

$10.95

Orden de Tostadas

$11.95

Order De Sopes

$12.95

Sope

$4.50

Tlayuda

$13.95

Tostada

$4.50

Pica Birrias

$12.95

CEMITAS

Cemita de Milanasa de Pollo

$10.95

Cemita de Quesillo

$9.95

Cemita de pollo a la plancha

$10.95

Cimita de Chorizo con Huevo

$10.95

Cemita al Pastor

$10.95

Cemita de Carne Asada

$10.95

Cemita Especial

$14.95

CEMITA DE CARNITAS

$10.95

CEMITA DE CARNE ENCHILADA

$10.95

APERITIVOS

Guacamole

$10.95

Empanada

$2.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Nachos Fiesta

$12.95

Papas Fritas

$3.50

PAPAS CON QUESO

$5.95

SIDES

Maduros

$4.50

ARROZ

$2.95

FRIJOLES

$1.95

Vegetables

$5.95

Papas con Queso

$4.95

Guacamole No Chips

$6.95

Pico De Gallo

$3.50

Jalapeño

$1.00

CREMA

$1.00

1\2 Aguacate

$3.00

CHIPS CON SALSA

$3.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Papas Fritas

$3.50

1\2 PAN CON AJO

$1.25

PAN CON AJO Y QUESO

$3.95

TOSTONES

$3.95

POLLO

PECHUGA EMPANISADA

$12.95

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$12.95

Lunches De pollo

$6.95

Pechuga Cerrera

$14.95

LOMO SALTADO DE POLLO

$12.95

CARNE

BISTEC RANCHERO

$14.95

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$12.95

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$13.95

EL DIVORCIADO

$14.95

Carne Asada

$12.95

Carne a la Tampiquena

$15.95

Plato Del Mercado

$15.95

La Rancherita

$15.95

La Poblanita

$15.95

LOMO SALTADO RES

$12.95

PUERCO

COSTILLAS EN SALSA

$12.95

CHULETAS EN SALSA

$12.95

COSTILLAS A LA BBQ

$12.95

CHULETAS FRITAS

$12.95

TORTAS

TORTA AL PASTOR

$9.95

TORTA DE CARNE ASADA

$9.95

TORTA DE CHORIZO CON HUEVO

$9.95

TORTA DE JAMON Y QUESO

$9.95

TORTA DE MILANESA DE POLLO

$9.95

TORTA DE PECHUGA ASADA

$9.95

TORTA DE QUESILLO

$8.95

TORTA ESPECIAL

$12.95

TORTA HAUAIANA

$9.95

SADWICHES

WRAP

$10.95

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.95

CHEESESTEAK

$10.95

SANDWICH DE POLLO

$8.95+

SANDWICH DE POLLO PARMESAN

$8.95

WRAP NO PAPAS

$8.95

NINOS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.95

AMBURGUESA CON QUESO

$8.95

ALITAS DE POLLO

$8.95

QUESADILLA DE HARINA CON QUESO MOZZARELLA (NINO)

$7.95

BURRITOS

BURRITO AL PASTOR

$9.95

BURRITO CON CAMARONES

$12.95

BURRITO DE CARNE ASADA

$9.95

BURRITO DE CARNE ENCHILADA

$9.95

BURRITO DE CARNITAS

$9.95

BURRITO DE CHORIZO

$9.95

BURRITO DE POLLO A LA PARRILLA

$9.95

BURRITO DE LENGUA

$12.95

BURRITO BIRRIA

$12.95

QUESADILLAS DE MAIZ

QUESADILLA DE MAIZ

Quick Edith

Dulces

$1.50

Postres

Gelatina

$2.00

Flan

$3.50

Tree Leches

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 Smith Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Directions

