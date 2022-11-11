Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

711 Reviews

$$

12747 Ventura Blvd

1/2

Studio City, CA 91604

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni Slice

Pizza-by-the-slice

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Meatlovers Slice

$6.00

Veggie Slice

$6.00

Classic Pizza

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.49+

Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$16.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, and basil.

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99+

Marinara, Chicken and Fresh Pineapple

House Special Pizza

House Special Pizza

$17.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage and beef.

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$16.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, minced fresh cilantro with jalapenos and red onions.

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$17.99+

MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Works Pizza

$17.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, bacon, green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms.

White Pizza

Prosciutto Reggiano Pizza

Prosciutto Reggiano Pizza

$17.99+

White sauce, mozzarella, premium prosciutto, arugula salad.

Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$16.99+

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, fresh basil.

Arugula White Pizza

$15.00+

White sauce, mozzarella, arugula salad.

Chicken White Pizza

Chicken White Pizza

$17.99+

White sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions.

Lox Salmon Arugula Pizza

$18.00+

White sauce, mozzarella, smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, arugula salad, lime zest.

Margherita White Pizza

Margherita White Pizza

$17.99+

White sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil.

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

Bbq sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, fresh cilantro.

Cauliflower Heaven Pizza

Cauliflower Heaven Pizza

$17.00

12'' Gluten-Free Cauliflower crust topped with juicy roasted garlic tomatoes, baked mushrooms, sweet corn and baked cauliflower, garnished with fresh arugula.

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$18.99+

MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.

Toscana Pizza

Toscana Pizza

$18.99+

MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, GROUND BEEF, ARUGULA (TOSSED WITH OLIVE OIL AND BALSAMIC)

Garlic Fingers

Garlic Fingers

$12.00+

Authentic garlic fingers. Served with a special garlic sauce and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce. Available on Gluten-free crust. Vegetarian dish.

16'' 3-TOPPING SPECIAL PIZZA (#SliceOfLA Special)

$22.99

Home-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, 3 toppings of your choice.

Egg Boat Khachapuri

Egg Boat Khachapuri

$13.49

Pizza dough hand molded into a boat with two sunny side up eggs on melted mozzarella.

10'' Scrambled Egg Pizza

$14.99

scrambled eggs&cheese pizza

10'' English Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

10'' English Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

$14.99

Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausages, Tomatoes

10'' Italian Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

10'' Italian Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

$14.99

Scrambles Eggs, Mozzarella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Arugula, Mushrooms, Prosciutto.

10'' Mexican Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeno, Cilantro

Salads

Arugula Quinoa Salad

Arugula Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Organic arugula, quinoa, bell peppers, red onion, and cucumber with house dressing (olive oil, balsamic, and seasoning).

Build Your Own Salad

$3.00

Build your own salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Organic lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella and fresh tomatoes with homemade pesto sauce on a bed of fresh cut lettuce.

Chefs Chicken Pineapple Salad

Chefs Chicken Pineapple Salad

$12.00

Natural baked chicken breast, organic arugula, quinoa, cilantro, ground cumin, fresh-cut pineapple, roasted almonds, dried cranberries, shredded coconut, olive oil, lime, and ginger.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00

Fresh organic lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and Greek feta dressing.

Salmon Arugula Salad

Salmon Arugula Salad

$12.00

Organic arugula, cucumber, freshly squeezed lime, smoked salmon, sesame seeds, red onion, olive oil, and a hard-boiled egg.

Soups&Sandwiches

Chicken Mushroom Sandwich

$10.00

Baked chicken breast, bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, lettuce, mozzarella cheese. Served on a French roll.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion dressed with homemade pesto sauce, and mozzarella. Served on a French roll.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Beef meatballs in pasta sauce with mozzarella cheese. Served on a French roll.

Prosciutto Sandwich&Homemade Pesto

$10.00

Steak Mushroom Sandwich

$10.00

Sautéed steak with green bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms in melted mozzarella cheese topped with fresh lettuce. Served in a French roll.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00
Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$11.00

Your choice of a fresh bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onions and arugula.

Baked Egg&Cheese Bagel

$6.49
Caprese Bagel

Caprese Bagel

$8.00

Home-made organic pesto sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, and fresh tomato. Served with leafy greens on a bagel of your choice.

TWO SANDWICHES SPECIAL

TWO SANDWICHES SPECIAL

$15.99
Mushroom Cream Soup

Mushroom Cream Soup

$8.49Out of stock

Organic Vegan&Gluten-free

Butternut Squash Cream Soup

Butternut Squash Cream Soup

$8.49Out of stock

Organic Vegan&Gluten-free

Gazpacho

Gazpacho

$8.49Out of stock

Organic Vegan&Gluten-Free

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99
Creamy Pesto Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Creamy Pesto Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.49+

Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$5.49+

Freshly baked to order bread sticks with a side of tomato sauce.

Classic Calzone

Classic Calzone

$9.00
Baked Potato 12 Oz cup

Baked Potato 12 Oz cup

$6.49Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$5.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Classic gourmet carrot cake features three moist layers with real cream cheese icing in the middle.

Lemon Berry Pie

Lemon Berry Pie

$7.00

Light and delicate lemon berry mascarpone cake, elegant and simple, yet full of incredible flavors!

Red Velvet

$6.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00
Chocolate Paradise

Chocolate Paradise

$10.00

layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
BFF's Cheesecakes

BFF's Cheesecakes

$12.00

Silky banana topped with Nutella melting on warm all natural vanilla cheesecakes. 4 pieces.

Cloud Nine Cheesecakes

Cloud Nine Cheesecakes

$12.00

Must-try combination of house-made all natural warm cheesecakes, fresh strawberries & blueberries under clouds of whipped cream. 4 pieces.

Tropical Sunrise Cheesecakes

Tropical Sunrise Cheesecakes

$12.00

A fusion of crisp coconuts with sour rays of pineapple and home-made vanilla whipped cream on warm cheesecakes (4 PC)

Dolche de Leche Cheesecakes

Dolche de Leche Cheesecakes

$12.00Out of stock

Golden caramel joined by rich walnuts on tender pillows of warm cheesecakes. (4 pc)

PB&J Cheesecakes

PB&J Cheesecakes

$12.00
New! Vegan & Gluten Free. Almond Napoleon

New! Vegan & Gluten Free. Almond Napoleon

$10.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Organic Almond Flour, Organic Oat Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Maple Syrup, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic fresh Lemon, Organic non-alcohol vanilla extract, Baking Soda (aluminum free).

NEW! Vegan & Gluten Free Matcha - Orange Cheesecake

NEW! Vegan & Gluten Free Matcha - Orange Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Organic Raw Cashews, Organic Raw Oranges, Organic Raw Sprouted Buckwheat, Organic Raw Almonds, Organic Dates, Organic Coconut Flakes, Organic Raw Coconut Oil, Organic Maple Syrup, OG Fresh Lemon Juice, Organic Matcha Tea Powder, Organic Turmeric, Organic non-alcohol vanilla extract, Organic Cinnamon.

NEW! Vegan &Gluten Free Chocolate Carrot Cake

NEW! Vegan &Gluten Free Chocolate Carrot Cake

$10.00

Ingredients: Organic Raw Banana, Organic Raw Carrots, Organic Coconut Milk, Organic Coconut Nectar, Organic Raw Cacao Nibs, Organic non-alcohol vanilla extract.

NEW! Vegan & Gluten Free. Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock
NEW! Vegan & Gluten Free. Chocolate Vanilla Cheesecake

NEW! Vegan & Gluten Free. Chocolate Vanilla Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$4.69
Chocolate Chip Cookie Mousse

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mousse

$7.00

If you love cookies and milk (who doesn't?) you're going to love this unique spin: cookies and milk as a cake. The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped it with more mousse chocolatey drizzle and even more chocolate chips.

Beverages

Pepsi Can

$2.50

Pepsi Diet Can

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Glass 0.5L

$3.00

Limonata San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Orange San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Blood Orange San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Root Beer Can

$3.00

Water 0.5L (Dasani/Aquafina)

$2.50

Smart Water (or similar) 0.7L

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.60

Orange Juice

$3.60
Coconut Water Harmless Harvest

Coconut Water Harmless Harvest

$7.99Out of stock

Organic Coconut Water

Perrier Glass 330Ml

$2.50

Evian

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Coffee

Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$2.85

Mocha

$4.00

Macchiato

$2.50

Red Eye Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate*

$4.12+

Matcha

$6.00+

Dressings

Balsamic and Olive Oil (2.5Oz)

$1.25

BBQ Sauce (2.5 Oz)

$1.25

Caesar Dressing (2.5 Oz)

$1.25

Chef's Dressing (2.5 Oz)

$1.50

Fresh Pesto (2.5 Oz)

$1.50

Greek Feta Dressing (2.5 Oz)

$1.25

Hot Sauce (2.5Oz)

$1.25

Marinara Sauce (2.5 Oz)

$1.25

Ranch (2.5 Oz)

$1.25

Vegan Tomato Sauce

$1.25

Retail Packs

Tower 15 Espresso Coffee Beans 12 OZ Bag

$16.00
Pyramid Teabags 15 pack Kilogram Tea

Pyramid Teabags 15 pack Kilogram Tea

$11.00

Kilogram is an American tea company sourcing fresh and compelling teas reflecting peaks of season, land and process. Tea is defined by a process of transformation that changes the fresh harvest of the Camellia sinensis plant through a series of steps, drawing out the sweet, clean, complex flavors that are a result of terroir and cultivar.

Organic Whole Milk Half Gallon

$9.00

Almond milk 32 FL OZ

$6.00

Oat Milk 32 FL OZ

$6.00

SOY MILK 32 FL OZ

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
We're pleased to welcome you to Slice of LA. Slice of LA aims to not only serve the best pizza, but to provide an atmosphere where our customers feel comfortable and conversation flows. We serve American classics, rustic Roman flavors, vegan and gluten-free pizzas, so whatever your tastes, we've got you covered.

Location

12747 Ventura Blvd, 1/2, Studio City, CA 91604

Directions

Slice of LA image
Slice of LA image
Slice of LA image
Slice of LA image

