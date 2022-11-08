Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

409 Reviews

$

6541 Hollywood Blvd

Ste 101

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Cheese Slice
New York Cheesecake

Pizza-by-the-slice

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.25

Meatlovers Slice

$6.00

Veggie Slice

$6.00

Classic Pizza

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.99+

Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$18.50+

Red sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, and basil.

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.50+

Marinara, Chicken or Bacon with Fresh Pineapple

House Special Pizza

House Special Pizza

$19.50+

Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$18.50+

Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, minced fresh cilantro with jalapenos and red onions.

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$19.50+

MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Works Pizza

$17.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, bacon, green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms.

White Pizza

Prosciutto Reggiano Pizza

Prosciutto Reggiano Pizza

$18.99+

White sauce, mozzarella, premium prosciutto, arugula salad.

Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$18.50+

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, fresh basil.

Arugula White Pizza

$15.00+

White sauce, mozzarella, arugula salad.

Chicken White Pizza

Chicken White Pizza

$18.99+

White sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions.

Lox Salmon Arugula Pizza

$19.99+

White sauce, mozzarella, smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, arugula salad, lime zest.

Margherita White Pizza

Margherita White Pizza

$18.50+

White sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil.

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99+

Bbq sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, fresh cilantro.

Cauliflower Heaven Pizza

Cauliflower Heaven Pizza

$19.50

12'' Gluten-Free Cauliflower crust topped with juicy roasted garlic tomatoes, baked mushrooms, sweet corn and baked cauliflower, garnished with fresh arugula.

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$19.50+

MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.

Toscana Pizza

Toscana Pizza

$18.99+

MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, GROUND BEEF, ARUGULA (TOSSED WITH OLIVE OIL AND BALSAMIC)

Garlic Fingers

Garlic Fingers

$14.99+

Authentic garlic fingers. Served with a special garlic sauce and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce. Available on Gluten-free crust. Vegetarian dish.

Egg Boat Khachapuri

Egg Boat Khachapuri

$13.49

Pizza dough hand molded into a boat with two sunny side up eggs on melted mozzarella.

10'' Scrambled Egg Pizza

$14.99

scrambled eggs&cheese pizza

10'' English Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

10'' English Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

$14.99

Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausages, Tomatoes

10'' Italian Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

10'' Italian Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

$14.99

Scrambles Eggs, Mozzarella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Arugula, Mushrooms, Prosciutto.

10'' Mexican Breakfast Scrambled Egg Pizza

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeno, Cilantro

Salads

Arugula Quinoa Salad

Arugula Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Organic arugula, quinoa, bell peppers, red onion, and cucumber with house dressing (olive oil, balsamic, and seasoning).

Build Your Own Salad

$3.00

Build your own salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Organic lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella and fresh tomatoes with homemade pesto sauce on a bed of fresh cut lettuce.

Chefs Chicken Pineapple Salad

Chefs Chicken Pineapple Salad

$12.00

Natural baked chicken breast, organic arugula, quinoa, cilantro, ground cumin, fresh-cut pineapple, roasted almonds, dried cranberries, shredded coconut, olive oil, lime, and ginger.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00

Fresh organic lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and Greek feta dressing.

Salmon Arugula Salad

Salmon Arugula Salad

$12.00

Organic arugula, cucumber, freshly squeezed lime, smoked salmon, sesame seeds, red onion, olive oil, and a hard-boiled egg.

Sandwiches&Bagels

Chicken Mushroom Sandwich

$10.00

Baked chicken breast, bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, lettuce, mozzarella cheese. Served on a French roll.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion dressed with homemade pesto sauce, and mozzarella. Served on a French roll.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Beef meatballs in pasta sauce with mozzarella cheese. Served on a French roll.

Prosciutto Sandwich&Homemade Pesto

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Mushroom Sandwich

$10.00

Sautéed steak with green bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms in melted mozzarella cheese topped with fresh lettuce. Served in a French roll.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00
Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$11.00

Your choice of a fresh bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onions and arugula.

Baked Egg&Cheese Bagel

$6.49
Caprese Bagel

Caprese Bagel

$8.00

Home-made organic pesto sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, and fresh tomato. Served with leafy greens on a bagel of your choice.

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99
Creamy Pesto Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Creamy Pesto Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.49+

Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$5.49+

Freshly baked to order bread sticks with a side of tomato sauce.

Classic Calzone

Classic Calzone

$9.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Classic gourmet carrot cake features three moist layers with real cream cheese icing in the middle.

Lemon Berry Pie

Lemon Berry Pie

$7.00

Light and delicate lemon berry mascarpone cake, elegant and simple, yet full of incredible flavors!

Red Velvet

$6.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00
Chocolate Paradise

Chocolate Paradise

$10.00

layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake

COOKIE MILK MOUSSE

COOKIE MILK MOUSSE

$7.30Out of stock

If you love cookies and milk (who doesn't?) you're going to love this unique spin: cookies and milk as a cake. The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped it with more mousse chocolatey drizzle and even more chocolate chips.

Beverages

Pepsi Can

$3.00

Pepsi Diet Can

$3.00

Mexican Coke/Pepsi (availability)

$4.00

Premium Water

$3.00

Limonata San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Orange San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Blood Orange San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Stubborn Root Beer Can

$3.00

Water 0.5L (Dasani/Aquafina)

$2.50

Voss Still Water 0.5L

$3.00

Simply Apple Juice

$3.00

Simply Orange Juice

$3.00

Dressings

Balsamic and Olive Oil

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Caesar

$1.25

Chef's Dressing

$1.50

Fresh Pesto

$1.50

Greek Feta

$1.25

Hot Sauce

$1.25

Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Ranch

$1.25

Vegan Tomato Sauce

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re pleased to welcome you to Slice of LA. Located in the heart of Hollywood’s entertainment district, Slice of LA aims to not only serve the best pizza, but to provide an atmosphere where our customers feel comfortable and conversation flows. We serve American classics, rustic Roman flavors, vegan and gluten-free pizzas, so whatever your tastes, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re out on the town for drinks or having a movie night at home, give us a call, and have a slice of the best pizza in Hollywood!

Website

Location

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

