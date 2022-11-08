Hollywood Pizza Cafe
409 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
We’re pleased to welcome you to Slice of LA. Located in the heart of Hollywood’s entertainment district, Slice of LA aims to not only serve the best pizza, but to provide an atmosphere where our customers feel comfortable and conversation flows. We serve American classics, rustic Roman flavors, vegan and gluten-free pizzas, so whatever your tastes, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re out on the town for drinks or having a movie night at home, give us a call, and have a slice of the best pizza in Hollywood!
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90028
