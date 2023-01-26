Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hollywood Tavern

14501 Woodinville-Redmond Rd

Woodinville, WA 98072

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Goddess
Fried Pickles
Hollywood Burger

Small Plates

Ancho Chili Tots

$16.00

braised pork, queso, tortilla strips, cilantro, ancho lime crema

Beecher's Mac

$15.00

macaroni shells, cream, cauliflower, bacon, ritz crumbs

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

crispy pork belly, WWCo whiskey maple syrup, chile flakes

Fried Pickles

$10.00

buttermilk & buffalo dipping sauce

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$13.00

stuffed with cream cheese, bacon and jalapeño

Cajun Wings

$17.00

one pound of wings with house-made spicy honey butter rub, celery and ranch dip

Salads

Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar

$21.00

lacinato kale, house-made croutons, classic caesar dressing, pecorino romano

Green Goddess

$18.00

romaine ribbons, roasted chicken, sun-dried cherries, fried shallots, gorgonzola, toasted hazelnuts, bacon, green goddess dressing

Indian Summer

$15.00

lacinato kale, quinoa, cranberries, fried shallots, goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, lemon vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$12.00

lacinato kale, house-made croutons, classic caesar dressing, pecorino romano

Soup & Salad

$16.00

bowl of house soup with side kale caesar

Bowl Soup

$10.00

tomato soup made from scratch

Cup Soup

$6.00

tomato soup made from scratch

Grilled Hoagie

$3.00

Grand Central hoagie

Sandwich

Beet Bean Poblano Burger

$18.00

house-made beet, bean, poblano patty, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Hollywood Burger

$18.00

beef patty, american cheese, tavern sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle + add bacon or basted egg or caramelized onion

Tavern CBLT

$19.00

brined grilled chicken breast, bacon, shredded iceberg, crushed house-made cajun chips, tomato, avocado spread, mayo + add pepper jack cheese

Cubano

$18.00

braised pork shoulder, pit ham, caramelized onion, pepperoncini, swiss, stone-ground aioli, cilantr

Mabel's Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

breaded chicken thigh, house-made spicy honey butter rub, iceberg, pickle, chipotle mayo

Entrees

FALL-OFF-THE-BONE Pork Ribs

$36.00

slow-cooked baby back ribs, house-made WWCo whiskey barbecue sauce, house fries

Brick Chicken

$31.00

chicken jus pan sauce, yukon gold mashed, green beans. **please allow a minimum of 20 minutes**

Steak Frites

$45.00

12oz new york strip steak, gorgonzola compound butter, house fries

Kid Menu

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

with fries or tots

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

sourdough bread, with fries or tots

Kids Burger

$12.00

plain, with fries or tots

Kids Pasta

$8.00

butter & parmesan

Mini Mac

$9.00

macaroni shells & cheese

Dessert

The Brownie

$11.00

flourless chocolate, hershey’s syrup, powdered sugar

Holy Cow

$17.00

WWCo bourbon, chocolate soft serve, peanut butter *must present valid ID during pickup*

Nutty Cow

$17.00

WWCo bourbon, chocolate and vanilla soft serve, nutella *must present valid ID during pickup*

Soft Serve

$7.00

choice of vanilla, chocolate, or swirl + toppings of choice

V Holy Cow

$11.00

chocolate soft serve, peanut butter

V Nutty Cow

$11.00

chocolate and vanilla soft serve, nutella

Side

To-Go Silverware

Grilled Hoagie

$3.00

Grand Central hoagie

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Tots

$6.00

Side WWCo Syrup

$2.00

Sauce

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Buffalo

$0.50

SD Ketchup

SD Mustard

SD Queso

$3.00

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Tarter

$0.50

SD Tavern

$0.50

Tavern Cocktails *must present valid ID during pickup*

Hollywood Manhattan

$16.00

WWCo bourban, amaro nonino, angostura bitters

Chilled Whiskey Cider

$15.00

honey-maple infused WWCo bourbon, apple juice, grand marnier, lemon, cinnamon stick

Red Wine Mule

$14.00

vodka, lime, ginger beer, cabernet float

Cranberry Gimlet

$15.00

gin, lime, cranberry

Mixed Feelings

$15.00

reposado tequila, lime, chinato

Hollywood Paper Plane

$15.00

WWCo bourbon, averna amaro, aperol, lime, splash soda

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$15.00

gin, lillet blanc, grand marnier, lemon, absinthe

White Negroni

$15.00

gin, luxardo bitter bianco, lillet blanc, grapefruit bitters

Draft Beer *must present valid ID during pickup*

Black Raven

$8.00

Trickster IPA - Woodinville, WA / ABV: 6.9%

Bosk

$7.00

Goth Beach Party Schwarzbier - Woodinville, WA / ABV: 5%

Chuckanut

$7.00

Kolsch - Bellingham, WA / ABV: 4.5%

Fremont

$7.00

Sky Kraken Pale - Seattle, WA / ABV: 5.5%

Stoup IPA

$8.00

Citra IPA - Seattle, WA / ABV: 5.9%

Stoup Red

$7.00

NW Red - Seattle, WA / ABV: 5%

Bottles & Cans *must present valid ID during pickup*

2 Towns

$9.00

Cosmic Crisp Cider 12oz - Corvallis, OR / ABV: 8%

Bale Breaker

$7.00

Pilsner 12oz - Yakima, WA / ABV: 4.8%

Fort George

$10.00

Cavatica Stout 16oz - Astoria, OR / ABV: 8.8%

Kaliber NA

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic 12oz

Orval

$12.00

Belgian Ale 11.2oz - Orval Abbey, Belgium / ABV: 6.9%

Wine by Bottle *must present valid ID during pickup*

10 Hats Pinot Gris - BTL

$44.00

Pinot Gris - Woodinville, WA

Airfield Sauv Blanc - BTL

$48.00

Sauv Blanc - Woodinville, WA

Brian Carter - BTL

$52.00

Rose - Woodinville, WA

Chateau Ste Michelle Brut - BTL

$40.00

Brut Sparkling - Woodinville, WA

Chateau Ste Michelle Brut Rose - BTL

$44.00

Brut Rose Sparkling - Woodinville, WA

Damsel Syrah - BTL

$64.00

Syrah - Woodinville, WA

Goose Ridge Cab Sauv - BTL

$44.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Woodinville, WA

Gorman Cab Sauv - BTL

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Woodinville, WA

Gorman Luanne - BTL

$60.00

White Blend - Woodinville, WA

Mark Ryan Chief - BTL

$79.00

Red Blend - Woodinville, WA

Mark Ryan Vincent - BTL

$44.00

Red Blend - Woodinville, WA

Patterson Due Anni - BTL

$52.00

Red Blend - Woodinville, WA

Ryan Patrick Chard - BTL

$64.00

Chardonnay - Woodinville, WA

Sparkman Malbec - BTL

$64.00

Malbec - Woodinville, WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
The Hollywood Tavern is an historic wine country tavern and restaurant that brings community together with inventive craft cocktails, expressive tavern fare and a fun, informal atmosphere.

