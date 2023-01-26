The Hollywood Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
The Hollywood Tavern is an historic wine country tavern and restaurant that brings community together with inventive craft cocktails, expressive tavern fare and a fun, informal atmosphere.
Location
14501 Woodinville-Redmond Rd, Woodinville, WA 98072
