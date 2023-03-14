A map showing the location of Hollywood's Restaurant 104 adams st View gallery

Hollywood's Restaurant 104 adams st

review star

No reviews yet

104 adams st ste E

Stevenson, AL 35772

Food

From the Fryer

10 Piece Wings

$13.99

Deep fried Crispy tasty Chicken with your choice of sauce.

20 Piece Wings

$24.99

40 Piece Wings

$49.99

Side Of 5 Wings

$6.99

5 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Deep fried Mozzarella.

5 Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Deep Fried Jalapeños

Fried Pickles

$7.99Out of stock

5 Pizza Logs

$7.99

4 Chicken Strips With Fries

$8.99

Golden Deep fried Chicken

Chicken Livers

$7.99Out of stock

Deep Frien and delicious

French Fries

$4.99

Crispy French fries fried to perfection.

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion.

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion.

Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion.

Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Small Pizza enough for 2 people

12" Cheese pizza

$12.99

Medium Size pizza enough for 3

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Large Pizza enough for 5 people

12" Mountain of meat Pizza

$16.99

Hollywood's Signature Pizza with all Meats present and accounted for.

16" Mountain of Meat Pizza

$20.99

Hollywood's Signature Pizza with all Meats present and accounted for.

12" Supreme Pizza

$16.99

It's not called Supreme for nothing! Delicious Peperoni,Italian Sausage,Ham, Ground beef, Mushrooms, Back Olives, Green Peppers, Onions

16" Supreme Pizza

$20.99

12"Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Mahalo, Howyalikapizza made just for you

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

12" Veggie Pizza

$14.99

A garden pie fresh and tasty

16" Veggie Pizza

$18.99

12" BBQ Pizza

$16.99

We pulled the pork just for you. Smothered in BBQ sauce

16" BBQ Pizza

$20.99

12 Inch Gluten Free Cauliflower

$12.99

Gluten Free Rice Pizza

$12.99

Sandwiches/Burgers

BLT Sandwich W Fries

$6.99

6 tasty pieces of Bacon with Fresh lettuce and Tomatoe.

Fried Bologna Sandwich W/Fries

$7.99

Angus Hamburger with French Fries

$9.99

Patted, slapped down and fried to perfection Certified Angus beef

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Smaller portion but big taste.

Kids 6" Pizza one topping

$5.99

Perfect size fresh baked pizza for a child.

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.99

Espresso dipped Lady Finger cookies, layered Between Whipped Italian Mascapone Cheese.

Cannoli

$4.99

A fried Pastry shell tube stuffed with sweet Italian Ricotta cheese

Salted Caramel Cheese Cake

$7.99

Pecan Pie

$5.99

A southern Classic.

Banana pudding

$4.99

Pudding, Vanilla Wafers, and love make this dessert AHmazing.

Ice Cream Cup Vanilla

$1.99

Ice Cream Cup Chocolate

$1.99

York Peppermint Patty

$0.25

Extras

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Cup Of Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

Cup Of Marinara

Hamburger Patty 1\2 pound

$5.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

One Slice Of Texas Toast

$0.50

Soft Drink

Bottled Drinks

Real Sugar Bottled Coca Cola

$3.25

Just like the old days, This Coke is still made like Grandma used to drink it.

20oz Coke

$3.25

20oz Diet Coke

$3.25

20oz Sprite

$3.25

20oz Dr. Pepper

$3.25

20oz Dasani Water

$3.25

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Burgers, Wings & Drinks

Location

104 adams st ste E, Stevenson, AL 35772

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

