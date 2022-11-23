Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Holman's Table 644 Bayfield St
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Holman’s Table is a dining experience that celebrates the spirit of travel, encouraging guests to relax and embark from the everyday. Diners can expect fresh, modern, sophisticated dishes complimented by a beautifully classic bar and wine list. The gorgeous space captures the beau monde essence of jet set travel, lending guests the luxurious sense of finding themselves at the center of the world. Join us in the Dining Room for an unforgettable dinner, or grab drinks & bar snacks in Cora’s Lounge. Fly in and park your plane on the tarmac (for real). Dine al fresco on our tarmac patio in the warmer Minnesota months.
Location
644 Bayfield St, Saint Paul, MN 55107
Gallery