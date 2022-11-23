Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Holman's Table 644 Bayfield St

review star

No reviews yet

644 Bayfield St

Saint Paul, MN 55107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

REFILLABLE

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

BAR

BERRY GINGER ALE

$6.00

BLUEBERRY N/A LEMONADE

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

STRAWBERRY SPRITZ

$7.00

JUICE

$4.50

MILK

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$7.00

VIRGIN BLOODY

$5.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$6.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$5.00

PIANCONE MINERAL WATER

$8.00

PIANCONE SPRING WATER

$8.00

COFFEE

AMERICANO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

CHAI TEA LATTE

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

LATTE

$5.00

MOCHA

$6.00

TAP BEER

BENT PADDLE NITRO COLD PRESS

$7.00

FS ROSELLE

$8.00

LAGUINTAS HAZY IPA

$8.00

LB FARM GIRL

$7.00

UG VANILLA LATTE CREAM ALE

$8.00

SCHELLS OKTOBERFEST

$7.00

STEEL TOE 7

$8.00

UG COWBELL

$7.00

TASTE BEER

BOTTLE BEER

ALASKAN AMBER

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

FULTON SELTZER

$6.00

GRAINBELT NORDEAST

$6.00

KONA

$6.00

LAGUNITAS IPNA

$6.00

LIFT BRIDGE AMBER

$7.00

LOON JUICE

$8.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

TRULY STRAWBERRY

$7.00

TRULY CHERRY

$7.00

TRULY BLUEBERRY

TRULY WILD BERRY

$7.00

WHITE - GLASS

GL- SAINT CLAIR SAUV BLANC

$10.25

GL- HAHN CHARD

$14.50

GL-PINE RIDGE

$9.75

GL-SONOMA CHARD

$12.50

GL-TORRESELLA

$9.75

GL-VINO MOSCATO

$10.00

TASTE WINE

GL FEATURED WHITE

$10.50

RED - GLASS

GL-CONUNDRUM

$9.50

GL-DBL CANYON

$11.50

GL-LAFAGE GRENACHE

$12.50

GL-LANGE PINOT

$15.00

GL-LUKE CABERNET

$11.50

GL-MCM MERLOT

$10.25

GL-OBERON CAB

$15.00

GL PAVETTE PINOT

$12.50

GL-ROCO PINOT NOIR

$16.00

GL-SEGHESIO ZIN

$11.00

GL-SUSANA MALBEC

$13.00

TASTE WINE

GL-SEA SUN PINOT

$9.00

GL FEATURED RED

$15.00

BUBBLES/ROSE - GLASS

GL-CHAMPS ROSE

$10.00

GL-RIVAROSE ROSE

$11.00

GL-SANTA PROSECCO

$12.00

GL-SEGURA BRUT

$9.50

WHITE - BOTTLE

BT-SAINT CLAIR SAUV BLANC

$37.00

BT-HAHN CHARD

$54.00

BT-PINE RIDGE

$35.00

BT-SONOMA CHARD

$46.00

BT-TORRESELLA

$35.00

BT-VINO MOSCATO

$36.00

BT- CHAMISAL CHARD (HH WHITE)

$32.00

BT FEATURED WHITE

$38.00

RED - BOTTLE

BT-CONUNDRUM

$34.00

BT-DBL CANYON

$41.00

BT-EMMOLO MERLOT

$70.00

BT-LAFAGE GRENACHE

$46.00

BT-LANGE PN

$56.00

BT-LUKE CABERNET

$42.00

BT-MCM MERLOT

$37.00

BT-MINER EMILY'S CAB

$130.00

BT-OBERON CAB

$56.00

BT-OPOLO CAB

$72.00

BT-ROCO PINOT NOIR

$60.00

BT-SEGHESIO ZIN

$40.00

BT-SUSANA BALBO MALBEC

$48.00

BT-TIKVES BAROVO

$64.00

BT-SEA SUN PINOT

$36.00

BT FEATURED RED

$55.00

BUBBLES/ROSE - BOTTLE

BT-CHAMPS ROSE

$36.00

BT-CHAMPAGNE PANNIER BRUT

$90.00

BT-RIVAROSE ROSE

$38.00

BT SANTA PROSECCO

$41.00

BT-SEGURA BRUT

$34.00

KID DINNER

KID BURGER

$6.00

KID BUTTER NOODLES

$5.00

KID CHIX FINGER

$6.50

KID CHZ BURGER

$6.50

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KID MAC & CHZ

$5.00

KID WALLEYE

$6.50

KID BRUNCH

KID HOLMANS JR

$5.00

KID FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

KID BREAKFAST SAMMY

$6.00

KID BEVS

KID JUICE

$4.50

KID MILK

$4.00

KID SODA

$3.00

MISC ITEMS

PRINTER TEST

CORKING FEE

$15.00

DESSERT SERVICE FEE

$15.00

WINE DINNER

$100.00

RETAIL / MERCHANDISE

BOTTLE LOVEJOY

$15.00

BOTTLE HOTSAUCE

$8.00

COCKTAIL SHAKER

$18.00

LOVEJOY GIFT PACK

$40.00

LOVEJOYS RIM SALT

$9.00

B&W WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

$15.00

INFLIGHT COFFEE BEANS

$15.00

FLIGHT

$100.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Holman’s Table is a dining experience that celebrates the spirit of travel, encouraging guests to relax and embark from the everyday. Diners can expect fresh, modern, sophisticated dishes complimented by a beautifully classic bar and wine list. The gorgeous space captures the beau monde essence of jet set travel, lending guests the luxurious sense of finding themselves at the center of the world. Join us in the Dining Room for an unforgettable dinner, or grab drinks & bar snacks in Cora’s Lounge. Fly in and park your plane on the tarmac (for real). Dine al fresco on our tarmac patio in the warmer Minnesota months.

Website

Location

644 Bayfield St, Saint Paul, MN 55107

Directions

Gallery
Holman's Table image
Holman's Table image
Holman's Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Burrito Mercado
orange star4.3 • 1,182
175 Cesar Chavez St St Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
The Buttered Tin Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
237 7th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Tongue in Cheek
orange starNo Reviews
989 Payne Ave Saint Paul, MN 55130
View restaurantnext
Hope Breakfast Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 Leech St Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
The Gnome Craft Pub
orange starNo Reviews
498 SELBY AVE SAINT PAUL, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
ROK Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
882 7th St W Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Paul

El Burrito Mercado
orange star4.3 • 1,182
175 Cesar Chavez St St Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Paul
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cathedral Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston