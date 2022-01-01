Holmes Slice
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The vibes are still alive
Location
6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 760, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Halcyon
No Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Catrina's Mexican Grill
4.4 • 104
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208 Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Papoulis Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Alpharetta - 3070 Windward Plz
No Reviews
3070 Windward Plz Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alpharetta
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant