Holmes Slice

review star

No reviews yet

6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 760

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Order Again

Popular Items

Slice Cheese
Slice Proper Zah
14" Pepperoni

Whole 14"

14" Proper Zah

$23.00

Red Sauce, Basil, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella

14" Buff Daddy

$24.50

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onions, Mozzarella

14" Italian Job

$26.50

Pesto Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

Red Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Prosciutto Ham, Mozzarella

14" Long Strange Trip

$24.50

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon Bits, Mozzarella

14" Cheese

$19.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella

14" Veggie

$23.00

Red Sauce, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

14" Pepperoni

$21.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

14" Custom Job

$26.50

1 Sauce, 3 Veg. Toppings, 1 Primo Topping

14" Supreme

$26.50

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

14" Half N' Half

$26.50

Choose two halves

Whole 12"

12" Proper Zah

$20.00

Red Sauce, Basil, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella

12" Buff Daddy

$21.50

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onions, Mozzarella

12" Italian Job

$23.50

Pesto Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Red Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Prosciutto Ham, Mozzarella

12" Long Strange Trip

$21.50

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon Bits, Mozzarella

12" Cheese

$16.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella

12" Veggie

$20.00

Red Sauce, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

12" Pepperoni

$18.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

12" Supreme

$23.50

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Cauliflower

Cauliflower Cheese

$12.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Cauliflower Pepperoni

$14.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Cauliflower Veggie

$15.00

Red Sauce, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Cauliflower Supreme

$17.50

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Cauliflower Long Strange Trip

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon Bits, Mozzarella

Cauliflower Custom Job

$17.50

1 Sauce, 3 Veg. Toppings, 1 Primo Topping

Slices

Slice Proper Zah

Slice Proper Zah

$7.50

Red Sauce, Basil, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella

Slice Buff Daddy

$8.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onions, Mozzarella

Slice Italian Job

$8.50

Pesto Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella

Slice Cheese

$5.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Slice Veggie

$8.50

Red Sauce, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Slice Pepperoni

$6.50

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Cocktails

Frosé

$12.00

229 Vodka, Ava Grace Rosé

Sagamore Rye Cocktail

$11.00

Shot of G&W Bourbon

$7.00

Shot of 229 Vodka

$7.00

Shot of 229 Apple Vodka

$7.00

Tip Top Old Fashioned

$10.00

Tip Top Margarita

$10.00

Beer

Tropicalia

$7.00

Gate City Oktoberfest

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Sweetwater 420

$7.00

Ace Perry Cider

$8.00

Creature Comforts Athena Paradiso

$8.00Out of stock

Fruited Berliner Weisse with tart cranberry, cherry, and raspberry. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Athens, GA, by Creature Comforts.

Florida Seltzer

$6.50

Glasses

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Imagery Chardonnay Mini Bottle

$12.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon Mini Bottle

$12.00

Kim C Sauvignon Blanc Can

$10.00

Tutto Mio Can

$10.00

Ava Grace Rosé

$10.00

Bottles

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Juice

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Buffalo

6 Buffalo Wings

$11.00

12 Buffalo Wings

$20.00

6 Buffalo Nuggets

$9.00

12 Buffalo Nuggets

$17.50

Lemon Pepper

6 Lemon Pepper Wings

$11.00

12 Lemon Pepper Wings

$20.00

6 Lemon Pepper Nuggets

$9.00

12 Lemon Pepper Nuggets

$17.50

Sweet Chilli

6 Sweet Chilli Wings

$11.00

12 Sweet Chilli Wings

$20.00

6 Sweet Chilli Nuggets

$9.00

12 Sweet Chili Nuggets

$17.50

BBQ

6 BBQ Wings

$11.00

12 BBQ Wings

$20.00

6 BBQ Nuggets

$9.00

12 BBQ Nuggets

$17.50

Honey Sriracha

6 Honey Sriracha Wings

$11.00

12 Honey Sriracha Wings

$20.00

6 Honey Sriracha Nuggets

$9.00

12 Honey Sriracha Nuggets

$17.50

Teriyaki

6 Teriyaki Wings

$11.00

12 Teriyaki Wings

$20.00

6 Teriyaki Nuggets

$9.00

12 Teriyaki Nuggets

$17.50

Naked

6 Naked Wings

$11.00

12 Naked Wings

$20.00

6 Naked Nuggets

$9.00

12 Naked Nuggets

$17.50

Kids' Menu

Kids' Pizza Meal

$7.00

Regular cheese or pepperoni slice with a juice or water

Kids' Nuggets n Tots

$8.00

Three big chicken nuggets with a side of tots

Side of Tots

Side of Tots

$5.50

Customize to your liking!

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Mozzarella, Bacon Bits, Jalapeños

Pretzel Bites

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The vibes are still alive

Website

Location

6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 760, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

Holmes Slice image
Holmes Slice image
Holmes Slice image

