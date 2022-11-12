  • Home
Holuakoa Coffee Shack 76-5900 Mamalahoa Highway

No reviews yet

76-5900 mamalahoa highway

Holualoa, HI 96725

Popular Items

Latte
Portuguese Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Burrito No Meat

Coffee

Kona Coffee

$3.00+

100% Kona Cold Brew

$5.50+

Espresso

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso shot

$2.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Machiatto

$3.25

Tea

Rishi Tea

$3.15

Rishi Marsala Chai

$3.50+

Matcha

$3.50+

Ice Tea

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$3.50

Water

Bottled water

$1.00

Cup of water

$0.25

Blended Drinks

Caramel Swirl

$6.00+

Frozen hot chocolate

$6.00+

Fat Elvis

$6.00+

Chocolate, peanut butter and banana Make it dirty (shot of espresso) for $1

Skittles

$6.00+

Bottled drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Aloha Juice

$2.00

Body Armor

$2.00

S. Pellegrino sparkling water

$3.00

Ola

$5.00

Yerba Mate

$4.50Out of stock

Izze

$4.00

Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

Blue Matcha Lemonade

$3.75

Regular

$3.50Out of stock

Smoothies

Smoothie

$9.00

Smoothie Special

$10.00

Big Island Booch

Super Ginger Turmeric Tonic

$5.75

Steamers

Hot chocolate

$3.00+

Vanilla Steamer

$3.00+

Baked Goods

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

Nutella Cupcake GF

$5.50

Pumpkin Bread Maple Cream Cheese

$4.50

Spiced Apple Maple Mini

$3.00

Strawberry Lilikoi Donut

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Scone

$4.50

Strawberry Guava Malasada

$5.50Out of stock

Choc Donut

$5.00

Glazed Donut

$5.00Out of stock

Ube Donut

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Tart

$5.50

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Choc Muffin W Vanilla Bean

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Mango Malasada

$5.00

Banana Macnut Nutella Turnover

$5.25

Magic Bar

$3.50

Vanilla Tart

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Blueberry Muffin mini

$2.00

Vegan Banana Choc Muffin Mini

$2.00

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$5.00Out of stock
Blueberry Turnover

Blueberry Turnover

$5.00

Chocolate Donut

$5.00Out of stock

Small Cookie Kits

$15.00Out of stock

Large Cookie Kits

$30.00

Maple Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Ube Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$3.50

Breakfast

Portuguese Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito No Meat

$9.00

Bacon Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Pesto Bagel Sandwhich

$8.50

Bagel

$3.75
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00
Eggies

Eggies

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Mocoloco Mcmuffin

$8.00

Waffles

$11.75

Sandwiches

Turkey Pesto

$13.50

Toasted turkey, havarti and pesto on a baguette. Served with chips.

KOA Cuban

$13.50

Turkey, salami, cheddar cheese, pickle and secret sauce toasted to perfection on a baguette. Served with chips.

Vegan Sundried Tomato

$13.00Out of stock

Curry Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Mac Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Turkey BLT On Ube Bun

$10.00

Mushroom Pesto On Ube Bun

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Banh Mi

$16.50

Vegan Bahn Mi

$16.50

Salads

Caesar Salad W Bacon/turkey

$11.50

Roasted beets, goat cheese, cranberries and walnuts served over a bed of mix greens and champagne vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Curry Salad

$8.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fruit

Papaya

$3.50Out of stock

Berries & Cream cup

$5.00Out of stock

Overnight Oats

Berry Oats

$6.75

Banana Oats

$6.75Out of stock

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Kalua Pork Quesadilla

$11.50Out of stock

Uncle Kimo's Kona Coffee

14oz bag

$46.00

7oz bag

$25.00

K Cups

$55.00

Cups

Bamboo Waterbottle

$22.00

Coffee Mug

$14.00

Mark Martel Paintings

Small

$5.00

Large

$25.00

Jacks Art

$20.00

Stickers

3 for $12

$12.00

1.99 Sticker

$1.99

Mana stickers

$3.00

Jacks Art

$20.00

Gary Stickers

$5.00

Honey

Small - 4oz

$8.00

Large - 8oz

$15.00

Jams

Large

$15.00

Small

$7.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located on the slopes of the Kona Coffee belt, you'll find us nestled in historic and picturesque Holualoa Village. Join us in our 1900's coffee shack or under the great Monkey Pod tree for a legendary cup of Kona coffee and enjoy some of our Ohana's favorite recipes made with locally sourced ingredients.

Location

76-5900 mamalahoa highway, Holualoa, HI 96725

Directions

