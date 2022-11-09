A map showing the location of Holy Bakery 2 701 E US HWY 83View gallery

Holy Bakery 2 701 E US HWY 83

No reviews yet

701 E US HWY 83

mcallen, TX 78501

Order Again

churrdaes

smores churrdae

$9.00

creeme brûlée churrdae

$9.00

ferrero churrdae

$9.00

birthday churrdae

$9.00

cookies n cream churrdae

$9.00

strawberry shortcake churrdae

$9.00

Cookie Monster Churrdae

$9.00

marias cajeta churrdae

$9.00

fruity pebbles churrdae

$9.00

lucky charms churrdae

$9.00

Cinamon Toast Crunch Churrdae

$9.00

Vanilla Churrdae

$9.00

Glazed Loops

Marias cajeta glazed Loop

$7.00

Strawberry sprinkles glazed loop

$7.00

toasted marshmallow glazed loop

$7.00

creeme brûlée glazed loop

$7.00

nutella almond glazed loop

$7.00

lucky charms glazed loop

$7.00

cinnamon toast glazed loop

$7.00

Fruity pebbles glazed loop

$7.00

white Oreo glazed loop

$7.00

Cajeta Glazed Loop Only

$7.00

Marias Cajeta Y White Oreo

$7.00

single loop

single loop cinnamon and sugar only

$4.50

single loop natural (PLAIN)

$4.50

Pink Box

$0.75

Cono Churrdae

churro bites

churro bites en cono

$6.99

churro bites en caja

$6.99

Mini Pancakes

15 mini pancakes

$7.99

30 mini pancakes

$12.99

60 mini pancakes

$19.99

waffles

waffle nutella lechera y fresa

$7.99

waffle cajeta lechera banana

$7.99

waffle strawberry jelly y lechera

$7.99

waffle

$7.99

fried oreos

fried oreos nutella & azucar glass

$7.99

fried oreos nutella only

$7.99

fried oreos powder sugar only

$7.99

fried oreos PLAIN

$7.99

Boba

taro boba

$7.00

caramel twist boba

$7.00

nutella daze boba

$7.00

oreo bomb boba

$7.00

horchata over ice boba

$7.00

chai lover boba

$7.00

mango blast boba

$7.00

java chip boba

$7.00

dirty boba

$7.00

Piña colada boba

$7.00

drinks

water

$2.00

coke

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cup Of Ice

$0.75

Hot Coffee

$3.75

House Coffee

$4.00

iced coffee

regular iced coffee

$4.25

chocolate iced coffee

$4.25

caramel iced coffee

$4.25

funnel cakes

regular powder sugar funnel cake

$7.99

cookies n cream funnel cake

$11.50

brownies

slutty brownie

$3.50

Mini loop samplers

Variety mini loop sampler

$10.99

Cinamon sugar sampler

$8.99

EXTRA FEE(toasted/creeme)

$0.50

Dips

Nutella dip

$0.50

Cajeta dip

$0.50

Lechera dip

$0.50

Strawberry jelly dip

$0.50

Hersheys Dip

$0.50

caramel dip

$0.50

Icecream

Strawberry Icecream Cream Single Scoop

$4.50

Cookies n cream single scoop

$4.50

Vanilla ice cream single scoop

$4.50

Cookiesncream double scoop

$6.00

Vanilla icecream double scoop

$6.00

Mango icecream single scoop

$5.00

Mango icecream double scoop

$7.00

Mango chamoy icecream

$7.00

Chamoy icecream single scoop

$5.00

Limon icecream single scoop

$5.00

Chamoy double scoop

$7.00

churrocheesecake

churro cheesecake box

churro cheesecake box

$8.50

ONE DRIP ONE TOPPING (INCLUDED )THE REST IS CHARGED EXTRA

HOT COFFEE

classic americano

$4.95

house americano

$4.95

caramel macchiato

$4.95

white chocolate mocha

$4.95

rocky road mocha

$4.95

house cappuccino

$4.95

hot chocolate

$4.95

ICED COFFEE

regular iced coffee

$5.25

chocolate iced coffee

$5.25

caramel iced coffee

$5.25

taro lover iced espresso

$5.25

white cloud iced latte

$5.25

honeybee shaken espresso

$5.25

PUMPS

white chocolate pump

$0.25

classic caramel pump

$0.25

sugar free caramel pump

$0.25

sugar free vanilla pump

$0.25

cinnamon pump

$0.25

brown sugar cinnamon pump

$0.25

classic syrup

$0.25

HOLY BAKERY PRINT

$1.75

CUSTOM PRINT

$2.75

EXTRA SHOTS

extra espresso shot

$1.00

BREAKFAST

holy griddle entree

$5.25

holy griddle combo

$7.25

apple juice

$3.00

orange juice

$3.00

half churro bites half pancakes

$12.50

tres leches mini pancakes

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 E US HWY 83, mcallen, TX 78501

Directions

