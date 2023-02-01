Restaurant header imageView gallery

Holy Bowly FTL

112 Davie Boulevard

Suite b

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Order Again

Popular Items

The Mac-time Bowl

Bowls

$11.50

Freshly battered and fried crispy chicken coated in buffalo sauce, with home fries & creamy mac salad, topped with blue cheese or ranch.

$10.50

The Upstate New York's infamous "Garbage Plate" bowl. Indulge in a bowl of two freshly cooked hamburger or cheeseburger patties, on top of seasoned, home made home fries, creamy mac salad, and topped off with ketchup and/or mustard.

$11.50

Freshly battered and fried crispy chicken, creamy mac and cheese, and waffle fries, coated in boss sauce (sweet and spicy).

$11.50

Freshly battered and fried crispy chicken, creamy mac and cheese, and seasoned homes fries, drowned in Carolina gold sauce.

$12.50

Freshly prepared crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, and biscuits, all coated overtop in gravy.

Sides

Pizza Logs (5 ct.)

$5.99

Five pizza logs with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (5 ct.)

$4.99

Five mozarella sticks with marinara sauce.

Mac Salad

$2.50

Home made, creamy mac salad.

Mac Bites

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Boneless Chicken Bites (10 ct.)

$9.99

Solely a bowl of our freshly battered and fried, crispy chicken, with your topping of choice.

Drinks

Gatorade blue

$1.50

Gatorade red

$1.50

Gatorade yellow

$1.50

Gatorade purple

$1.50

Bottled water

$1.50

Pure leaf tea

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet pepsi

$1.50

Mountain dew

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Indulge in simply the best, most fresh comfort food in Fort Lauderdale. You can tell by your first bite into the crispy, fried chicken that none of our product is kept frozen, and all of our bowls are battered and fried as ordered. As with the rest, we make as much as we can in house. Check out our menu, and don’t forget to let us know how you liked your order!

Location

112 Davie Boulevard, Suite b, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

