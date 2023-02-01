Holy Bowly FTL
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Indulge in simply the best, most fresh comfort food in Fort Lauderdale. You can tell by your first bite into the crispy, fried chicken that none of our product is kept frozen, and all of our bowls are battered and fried as ordered. As with the rest, we make as much as we can in house. Check out our menu, and don’t forget to let us know how you liked your order!
112 Davie Boulevard, Suite b, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
