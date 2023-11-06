- Home
- Silver Spring
- Holy Chow LLC - 1331 Lamberton Drive
Holy Chow LLC 1331 Lamberton Drive
1331 Lamberton Drive
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Appetizers
- Vegetable Egg Roll$3.49Out of stock
Egg roll with cabbage, string beans, snow peas, and carrots. Served 1 per order.
- Chicken Spring Roll$3.49
Spring roll with white meat chicken, carrots, black mushrooms, and cabbage. Served 1 per order.
- Beef Egg Roll$3.49
Egg roll with cabbage, egg, and beef. Served 1 per order.
- Scallion Pancakes$8.99
Scallions folded into flaky dough and pan-fried. Cut into 6 pieces and served with side of hoisin sauce.
- Fried Chicken Wings$8.99+
Fried chicken with house seasoning.
- Fried BBQ Chicken Wings$8.99+
Seasoned fried chicken tossed in house BBQ sauce.
- Cold Sesame Noodles$11.99
Lo mein noodles tossed in peanut butter sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions.
- Vegetable Dumplings$13.99
Tofu, string bean, bok choy, carrot, black mushroom, and celery wrapped in dough.
- Chicken Dumplings$13.99
White meat chicken, onion, ginger, and celery wrapped in dough.
- Beef Dumplings$13.99
Beef with onion, ginger, and celery wrapped in dough.
- Deep Fried Wontons$9.99
- BBQ Beef Sticks$14.99+
- Oriental Hot Dog$6.49
Hot dog wrapped in spring roll skin and deep-fried.
- Curry Beef Triangles$11.99
Ground beef and onions mixed with curry, wrapped in wonton skin, and deep fried.
Soups
- Wonton Soup$5.99+
Wontons, filled with white meat chicken, in chicken broth garnished with scallions. 4 wontons in a pint and 7 in a quart.
- Hot and Sour Soup 🌶️$5.99+
Soy sauce, vinegar, salt, pepper, sugar, bamboo shoots and tofu in chicken broth.
- Egg Drop Soup$4.99+
Wispy beaten eggs in boiled chicken broth.
- Egg Drop / Wonton Soup$5.99+
Wontons, filled with white meat chicken, in egg drop soup.
- Hot and Sour / Wonton Soup 🌶️$5.99+
Soy sauce, vinegar, salt, pepper, sugar, bamboo shoots and tofu with wontons in chicken broth.
- Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99+
Lo mein noodles and chicken in clear chicken broth.
- Chicken Rice Soup$5.99+
Rice and chicken in clear chicken broth.
- Chicken Sweet Corn Soup$5.99+
Shredded chicken, creamed corn, and egg drop soup
- Chicken Soup$5.99+
Pieces of chicken in wonton broth.
- Vegetable Soup$4.99+
- House Special Soup$6.49+
Sliced beef, white meat chicken, and mixed vegetables in chicken broth
- Wonton Broth$3.49+
Fried Rice and More
- Brown Rice$3.99
Steamed brown rice
- White Rice$2.99
Steamed white rice.
- Combo Fried Rice$9.49+
Sliced beef, white meat chicken, peas, carrots, and onions sautéed with egg and rice.
- Beef Fried Rice$17.49+
Sliced beef sautéed with peas, carrots, and onions with egg and rice.
- Chicken Fried Rice$9.49+
White meat chicken, peas, carrots, and onions sautéed with egg and rice.
- Vegetable Fried Rice$7.49+
Broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, mushrooms, bean sprouts, onions, peas, and carrots sautéed with egg and rice.
- Plain Fried Frice$3.99
Peas, carrots, onions, and egg sautéed with rice.
Chicken
- Lemon Chicken
Breaded and deep-fried white meat chicken garnished with fresh lemon slices. Lemon sauce served on the side.
- Curry Chicken
White meat chicken, peas, carrots, and onions sautéed in a curry sauce.
- Hunan Chicken 🌶️
White meat chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, green pepper, and baby corn sautéed in Hunan sauce.
- Sweet and Sour Chicken
White meat chicken, breaded and deep-fried with green peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple. Sweet and sour sauce served on the side.
- Moo Shu Chicken
White meat chicken, shredded cabbage, mushrooms, onions, and eggs sautéed in hoisin sauce. Served with pancakes (2 for regular, 4 for large) and extra hoisin sauce.
- Moo Goo Gai Pan
White meat chicken, baby corn, bamboo, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, napa, and water chestnuts sautéed in white sauce.
- Kung Pao Chicken 🌶️
Dark meat chicken, green peppers, water chestnuts, and celery in kung pao sauce. Peanuts on the side.
- Chicken with String Beans
White meat chicken and string beans sautéed in brown sauce.
- Chicken with Snow Peas
White meat chicken, water chestnuts, and snow peas sautéed in brown sauce.
- Chicken with Peking Sauce
White meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, onions, baby corn, and napa sautéed in peking sauce.
- Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
White meat chicken with bamboo shoots, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, napa, snow peas and water chestnuts sautéed in brown sauce.
- Chicken with Garlic Sauce 🌶️
White meat chicken, bamboo, green pepper, celery, and water chestnuts sautéed in garlic sauce.
- Chicken with Eggplant
White meat chicken and eggplant sautéed in brown sauce.
- Chicken with Cashews
Dark meat chicken, water chestnuts, green peppers, carrots and celery sautéed in brown sauce. Served with cashews on the side.
- Chicken with Broccoli
White meat chicken sautéed with broccoli in brown sauce.
- Chicken with Baby Corn
White meat chicken, baby corn, snow peas, napa, mushrooms, and carrot sautéed in brown sauce.
- Chicken with Mushrooms
White meat chicken, mushrooms, black mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, and baby corn sautéed in brown sauce.
- Szechuan Chicken 🌶️
Sliced chicken with green pepper, carrot, and onion in spicy Szechuan sauce.
- Black Pepper Chicken 🌶️
Sliced chicken with snow peas, green pepper, and onion in a spicy black pepper sauce.
- Chicken Poppers
Deep fried breaded dark meat chicken with dipping sauce.
Beef
- Beef with Broccoli
Sliced beef sautéed with broccoli in brown sauce.
- Beef with Garlic Sauce 🌶️
Shredded beef, green pepper, water chestnuts, and bamboo sautéed in garlic sauce.
- Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Sliced beef with bamboo shoots, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, napa, snow peas and water chestnuts sautéed in brown sauce.
- Beef with Mushrooms
Sliced beef, mushrooms, black mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, and baby corn sautéed in brown sauce.
- Beef with Snow Peas
Sliced beef sautéed with snow peas and water chestnuts in brown sauce.
- Beef with String Beans
Sliced beef and string beans sautéed in brown sauce.
- Beef with Eggplant
Sliced beef and eggplant sautéed in brown sauce.
- Kung Pao Beef 🌶️
Sliced beef, green pepper, water chestnuts, and celery sautéed in Kung Pao sauce. Peanuts served on the side.
- Moo Shu Beef
Sliced beef, shredded cabbage, onion, mushroom, and eggs sautéed in hoisin sauce. Served with pancakes (2 for regular, 4 for large) and extra hoisin sauce.
- Pepper Steak
Sliced beef, peppers, and onions sautéed in brown sauce.
- Curry Beef
Sliced beef, carrots, peas, and onions sautéed in curry sauce.
- Hunan Beef 🌶️
Sliced beef, broccoli, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and green pepper sautéed in spicy brown sauce.
- Szechuan Beef 🌶️
Sliced beef with green pepper, carrot, and onion in spicy Szechuan sauce.
- Black Pepper Beef 🌶️
Sliced beef with snow peas, green pepper, and onion in a spicy black pepper sauce.
Noodles
- Vegetable Lo Mein$11.99+
Broccoli, baby corn, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, napa, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.
- Vegetable Mei Fun$11.99+
Broccoli, baby corn, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, napa, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles.
- Chicken Lo Mein$13.99+
White meat chicken, carrots, mushroom, napa, onions, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.
- Chicken Mei Fun$13.99+
- Beef Lo Mein$15.99+
Sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.
- Beef Mei Fun$15.99+
Sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles.
- Lo Mein (Mix)$15.99+
White meat chicken, sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.
- Mei Fun (Mix)$15.99+
White meat chicken, sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles.
- Singapore Noodles 🌶️$15.99+
White meat chicken, sliced beef, onions, mushroom, carrots, napa, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles in a curry sauce.
Vegetarian
- Broccoli in Garlic Sauce 🌶️$14.49+
Broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, bamboo, and green pepper sautéed in garlic sauce.
- Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 🌶️$14.49+
Eggplant, bamboo, celery, water chestnuts, and green pepper sautéed in garlic sauce
- General Chow Tofu 🌶️$15.49+
Lightly battered and deep-fried tofu sautéed in General Chow sauce and garnished with broccoli.
- Vegetable Delight$14.49+
Broccoli, celery, carrots, bamboo, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, napa, and snow peas sautéed in brown sauce.
- Moo Shu Vegetables$14.49+
Shredded cabbage, baby corn, snow peas, bean sprouts, carrots, broccoli, onion, mushroom, and eggs sautéed in hoisin sauce. Served with pancakes (2 for regular, 4 for large) and extra hoisin sauce.
- Sautéed String Beans$13.49+
String beans sautéed in brown sauce.
- Tofu with Mixed Vegetables$15.49+
Lightly battered and deep-fried tofu, bamboo, broccoli, celery, carrots, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, napa, and snow peas sautéed in brown sauce.
- Kung Pao Tofu 🌶️$15.49+
Tofu, green pepper, water chestnuts, and celery sautéed in Kung Pao sauce. Peanuts served on the side.
- Szechuan Tofu 🌶️$15.49+
Deep fried tofu with green pepper, carrot, and onion in a spicy szechuan sauce.
- Black Pepper Tofu 🌶️$15.49+
Deep fried tofu with green pepper, snow peas, and onions in a spicy black pepper sauce.
House Specials
- Crispy Beef 🌶️$25.99+
Sliced crispy beef with shredded carrots and scallions tossed in a spicy, sweet sauce.
- Orange Beef 🌶️$25.99+
Lightly battered and deep-fried beef sautéed in a spicy orange sauce, garnished with broccoli.
- Mongolian Beef$25.99+
Sliced beef, onion, and scallions sautéed in Mongolian sauce.
- Sesame Beef$25.99+
Lightly battered and deep-fried beef sautéed in sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds, and garnished with broccoli.
- Holy Chow Mix$25.99+
White meat chicken, sliced beef, bamboo, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery, green pepper, mushrooms, napa, snow peas, and water chestnuts sautéed in brown sauce.
- Crispy Chicken 🌶️$24.99+
Sliced crispy white meat chicken with shredded carrots and scallions tossed in a spicy, sweet sauce.