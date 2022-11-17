Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Holy City Brewing

2,324 Reviews

$$

1021 Aragon Ave.

North Charleston, SC 29405

Order Again

Popular Items

HCB ENTREE SALAD
CHOPPED CHEESE
NOTHING FANCY BURGER

APPETIZERS

BOILED PEANUTS

$6.00

PILSNER, CORIANDER, AND CHILE FLAKE

GARLIC HUMMUS

$9.00

COLLISION TOTS

$13.00

SINGLE PRETZEL

$6.00

BRUSHED WITH BROWN BUTTER THEN SPRINKLED WITH SALT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEER CHEESE AND IPA MUSTARD.

PRETZELS (TWO)

$10.00

BRUSHED WITH BROWN BUTTER THEN SPRINKLED WITH SALT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEER CHEESE AND IPA MUSTARD.

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

FIRST SMOKED THEN FRIED AND SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE. SAUCES: BUFFALO, PLUFF MUD BBQ, HOT GARLIC PARM, HONEY SAMBAL, B&S KOREAN MUSTARD, HOT GREEN CHILE DRY RUBS: DIRTY DUST, NASHVILLE HOT, SWEET BBQ

CINNAMON SUGAR PRETZEL

$7.00

ENTREES

THE CHEESE BURGER

$11.00

PLAIN CHEESE BURGER

HOLY CITY BURGER

$13.00

DOUBLE PATTY, PIMENTO CHEESE, PICKLED & FRIED GREEN TOMATO, BACON, LETTUCE, REMOULADE, ON BRIOCHE

BACON JAM BURGER

$13.00

NOTHING FANCY BURGER

$12.00

DOUBLE PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SHAVED ONION, HOUSE DILLS, SPECIAL SAUCE, ON BRIOCHE

FALAFEL BURGER

$12.00

CRISPY FALAFEL PATTY, RED PEPPER WALNUT SPREAD, LEMON POPPYSEED YOGURT, GREENS, SPROUTS, ON PITA

STEAK PHILLY

$14.00

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.00

THE FRENCH DIP

$14.00

CHOPPED CHEESE

$13.00

SEASONED BEEF, DICED PEPPERS & ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE, "THE SAUCE", ON A PRESSED ROLL

SHRIMP LO BOY

$15.00

OLD BAY SALTINE FRIED S.C. SHRIMP, SPICY CITRUS SLAW, TOMATO, HOFF'S HOT SAUCE, ALEPPO PEPPER, ON A ROLL

PORKSTRAMI REUBEN

$14.00

SHAVED HOUSE PORK BELLY PASTRAMI, SPIKED KRAUT, SWISS, AND RUSSIAN DRESSING ON GRILLED RYE

THE HCB GYRO

$12.00

HOUSE GYRO MEAT, CUCUMBER SALAD, MINT FETA SPREAD, LEAFY GREENS, AND LEMON POPPY YOGURT ON CHARRED PITA

HCB ENTREE SALAD

$9.00

HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATOES, SHAVED RADISH, CUCUMBER, ONIONS, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, AND MUSTARD PRETZEL CROUTONS WITH A CHOICE OF HEFEWEIZEN VINAIGRETTE, RANCH, OR BLUE CHEESE [ADD BACON LARDON $3] [ADD CHICKEN $4] [ADD STEAK $4] [ADD FALAFEL $4] [ADD BURGER $4] [ADD GYRO MEAT $4] [ADD PORKSTRAMI $4] [ADD SHRIMP $6]

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

CHICKEN FINGIE BASKET

$13.00

SPECIALS

POST FACTO OKTOBERFEST SPECIAL PRETZEL

$4.00

BOWL OF CHILI

$8.00

CHILI CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

RUBY APPLESAUCE WINGS

$15.00

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$5.00

HOTDOG & FRIES

$5.00

KID CHEESEBURGER & FRIES

$5.00

KID CHICKEN FINGIE BASKET

$5.00

SIDES

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

BASKET OF TATER TOTS

$7.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATOES, SHAVED RADISH, CUCUMBER, ONIONS, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, AND MUSTARD PRETZEL CROUTONS WITH A CHOICE OF HEFEWEIZEN VINAIGRETTE, RANCH, OR BLUE CHEESE [ADD BACON LARDON $3] [ADD CHICKEN $4] [ADD STEAK $4] [ADD FALAFEL $4] [ADD BURGER $4] [ADD GYRO MEAT $4] [ADD PORKSTRAMI $4] [ADD SHRIMP $6]

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

SIDE OF SLAW

$1.50

SIDE CARROTS

$2.00

SIDE SAUCES

SIDE OF RANCH

$1.00

SIDE OF BEER CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE OF KETCHUP

SIDE OF MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE OF MAYO

SIDE OF BUFFALO

$1.00

SIDE OF GARLIC PARM

$1.00

SIDE OF PLUFF MUD BBQ

$1.00

SIDE OF CAROLINA GOLD BBQ

$1.00

SIDE OF HONEY SAMBAL

$1.00

SIDE OF ALABAMA WHITE

$1.00

SIDE OF SPECIAL SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE OF UKRAINIAN DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE CHOP SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

SIDE OF FROSTING

$1.50

SIDE OF MINT GOAT CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE OF MUHAMMARA (2oz)

$1.50

SIDE OF HUMMUS (2oz)

$1.50

SIDE CAESAR DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE OF HORSEY

$1.00

SIDE AU JUS

$1.00

LATE NIGHT FOOD

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

BASKET OF TOTS

$7.00

BOILED PEANUTS

$5.00

SINGLE PRETZEL

$6.00

PRETZELS (TWO)

$10.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$2.00

SIDE OF TOTS

$3.00

BACON CHEESE TOTS

$9.00

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

EVENT FOOD 2022

FRUIT & VEGGIE TRAY CATERED

$80.00

SALAD CATERED

$80.00

PIMENTO CHEESE TRAY CATERED

$70.00

CHEESE PLATE CATERED

$120.00

BOILED PEANUTS CATERED

$70.00

PRETZEL BITES CATERED

$100.00

WINGS CATERED

$160.00

PULLED PORK SLIDERS CATERED

$150.00

TACO BAR CATERED

$140.00

BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE CATERED

$100.00

MASHED POTATO BAR CATERED

$80.00

LOW COUNTRY BOIL PER PERSON

$22.00

FRIES CATERED

$30.00

PRETZELS CATERED (50)

$315.00

BRATS CATERED (80)

$500.00

SAUERKRAUT CATERED

$175.00

POTATO SALAD CATERED

$100.00

EVENT SPACE FOOD

COTTON CANDY

$3.00

HOLY CITY POPCORN

$5.00

SCHWAG BAG

$4.00

G/CROWLER BEER

64oz WASHOUT WHEAT

$12.00

(5.3%) TRADITIONAL HEFEWEIZEN, NOTES OF BANANA & CLOVE

64oz PLUFF MUD PORTER

$12.00

(5.5%) BROWN PORTER, MEDIUM-BODIED, NOTES OF CHOCOLATE

64oz OVERLY FRIENDLY

$12.00

(6.9%) WEST COAST IPA HOPPED WITH WARRIOR, CASCADE, CHINOOK & CENTENNIAL

64oz SPARKLY PRINCESS

$12.00

64oz HOLY CITY PILSNER

$12.00

(5.0%) GERMAN PILSNER, CRISP, REFRESHING, CLEAN FINISH

64oz PAINKILLER WITBIER

$12.00

64oz GETTIN' WITTY WITH IT

$12.00

64oz CERVAZY HAZY

$12.00

64oz MASSIVE OUTBURST

$12.00

64oz B.A. BRAIN SQUASHER

$12.00

64oz HAHA SUAVE

$12.00

IPA HOPPED WITH NELSON SUAVIN, NOTES OF MELON & STONE FRUIT

64oz SWALLOW TAIL PALE

$12.00

64oz SMARTY PANTS

$12.00

64oz ANGEL OAK

$12.00

64oz HAZE PHAZE

$12.00

64oz PARADISE

$12.00

SESSION IPA HOPPED WITH CITRA AND MOSAIC

64oz SHOCK THERAPY

$12.00

64oz UBER PILS

$12.00

64oz FLANNEL PANTS

$12.00

64oz PECAN DREAM

$12.00

64oz FANTASTIC VOYAGE

$12.00

64oz HONEY MOON DIPA

$15.00

64oz DISCOSAURUS

$15.00

DOUBLE DRY-HOPPED DOUBLE IPA, HOPPED WITH CITRA, MOSAIC, SIMCOE, & AMARILLO

64oz FOLLY TIME

$12.00

64oz 10-5 LAGER BIER

$12.00

64oz HARD GRAPE SODA

$10.00

64oz CHERRY LIMEADE

$10.00

64oz HARD LEMONADE

$10.00

64oz HARD ROOT BEER

$10.00

64oz KEEP THAT FUNK ALIVE

$12.00

64oz PRETTY IN POMEGRANATE

$12.00

64oz KICKSTAND KÖLSCH

$12.00

64oz HAZY BALANCE

$12.00

64oz BURNT TURKEY

$12.00

64oz UP IN THE AIR

$12.00

32oz WASHOUT WHEAT

$10.00

(5.3%) TRADITIONAL HEFEWEIZEN, NOTES OF BANANA & CLOVE

32oz PLUFF MUD PORTER

$10.00

(5.5%) BROWN PORTER, MEDIUM-BODIED, NOTES OF CHOCOLATE

32oz OVERLY FRIENDLY

$10.00

(6.9%) WEST COAST IPA HOPPED WITH WARRIOR, CASCADE, CHINOOK & CENTENNIAL

32oz SPARKLY PRINCESS

$10.00

32oz HOLY CITY PILSNER

$10.00

(5.0%) GERMAN PILSNER, CRISP, REFRESHING, CLEAN FINISH

32oz PAINKILLER WITBIER

$10.00

32oz GETTIN' WITTY WITH IT

$10.00

32oz CERVAZY HAZY

$10.00

32oz MASSIVE OUTBURST

$10.00

32oz B.A. BRAIN SQUASHER

$10.00

32oz HAHA SUAVE

$10.00

IPA HOPPED WITH NELSON SUAVIN, NOTES OF MELON & STONE FRUIT

32oz SWALLOW TAIL PALE

$10.00

32oz SMARTY PANTS

$10.00

32oz ANGEL OAK

$10.00

32oz PARADISE

$10.00

SESSION IPA HOPPED WITH CITRA AND MOSAIC

32oz SHOCK THERAPY

$10.00

32oz UBER PILS

$10.00

32oz FLANNEL PANTS

$10.00

PUMPKIN SPICE WHITE ALE

32oz PECAN DREAM

$10.00

32oz FANTASTIC VOYAGE

$10.00

32oz HONEY MOON DIPA

$10.00

32oz DISCOSAURUS

$10.00

DOUBLE DRY-HOPPED DOUBLE IPA, HOPPED WITH CITRA, MOSAIC, SIMCOE, & AMARILLO

32oz FOLLY TIME

$10.00

32oz 10-5 LAGER BIER

$10.00

32oz HARD GRAPE SODA

$8.00

32oz CHERRY LIMEADE

$8.00

32oz HARD LEMONADE

$8.00

32oz HARD ROOT BEER

$8.00

32oz KEEP THAT FUNK ALIVE

$10.00

32oz PRETTY IN POMEGRANATE

$10.00

32oz KICKSTAND KÖLSCH

$10.00

32oz HAZY BALANCE

$10.00

32oz BURNT TURKEY

$10.00

32oz UP IN THE AIR

$10.00

SIXERS

MIXED SIXER

$10.00

PICK ANY COMBINATION OF 6 CANS

HOLY CITY PILSNER SIXER

$10.00

(5.0%) GERMAN PILSNER, CRISP, REFRESHING, CLEAN FINISH

FOLLY TIME SIXER

$10.00

SPARKLY PRINCESS SIXER

$10.00

(6.3%) KETTLE-SOURED IPA, DRY-HOPPED WITH EL DORADO HOPS, NOTES OF PINEAPPLE & TROPICAL FRUITS

WASHOUT WHEAT SIXER

$10.00

(5.3%) TRADITIONAL HEFEWEIZEN, NOTES OF BANANA & CLOVE

PLUFF MUD PORTER SIXER

$10.00

(5.5%) BROWN PORTER, MEDIUM-BODIED, NOTES OF CHOCOLATE

THE RADCLIFFE SIXER

$10.00Out of stock

(6.8%) IPA HOPPED WITH CITRA AND MOSAIC,NOTES OF FRUIT FROM CELIS YEAST

DISCOSAURUS SIXER

$10.00Out of stock

(10.5%) DOUBLE DRY-HOPPED DOUBLE IPA, HOPPED WITH CITRA, MOSAIC, SIMCOE, AND AMARILLO

STRAWBERRY BEARDS FOREVER

$10.00Out of stock

BERLINER WEISSE FRUITED WITH STRAWBERRY, TART & REFRESHING

CHUCKTOWN FOLLICLE BROWN SIXER

$3.00Out of stock

(6.8%) HOPPY AMERICAN BROWN ALE, HOPPED WITH NUGGET AND AMARILLO, NOTES OF CITRUS AND CHOCOLATE

ELIZA'S PLUM PUDDING PORTER SIXER

$3.00Out of stock

BUBBA SIXER

$3.00Out of stock

BLONDE ALE USING CELIS YEAST, EASY DRINKING, LOW HOP PROFILE

MADAM BASIL SIXER

$10.00Out of stock

(6.9%) SAISON WITH BASIL, FRUITY AND HERBAL NOTES

BEALZEBARK SIXER

$7.00Out of stock

(4.5%) LIGHT ALE WITH HONEY, COLLABORATION WITH ZANE LAMPREY’S ADV3NTURE, PROCEEDS GO TO DORCHESTER PAWS

OLFACTORY HUES SIXER

$10.00Out of stock

(6.8%) DOUBLE DRY-HOPPED IPA, WARRIOR, CITRA, MOSAIC, SIMCOE & AZACCA

NO RIGGIN' WAY SIXER

$3.00Out of stock

BLOOD ORANGE IPA, HOPPED WITH CTZ, AMARILLO, & SUMMIT

KRAZY HAYES IPA SIXER

$10.00Out of stock

(6.8%) TRADITIONAL IPA (NOT HAZY) HOPPED WITH CENTENNIAL, CASCADE, & CHINOOK, BREWED IN MEMORY OF JOSH HAYES AND A PORTION OF SALES GOES TO COLON CANCER AWARENESS AND EARLY DETECTION

YEAST WRANGLER SIXER

$10.00Out of stock

AMERICAN DOUBLE IPA DRY-HOPPED WITH CENTENNIAL, CASCADE, AND SIMCOE

WAY OUT THERE SIXER

$10.00Out of stock

(3.8%) GOSE WITH HIBISCUS & SEA SALT, TART & REFRESHING

RKS SIXER

$10.00Out of stock

RED KETTLE SOUR, TART WITH MALTY SWEETNESS

PEDISHAW SIXER

$6.00Out of stock

(4.2%) BERLINER WEISSE, TART & REFRESHING

SECOND SUMMER SIXER

$3.00Out of stock

4-PACKS

HAZY BALANCE 4-PACK

$12.00

CAROLINA STATION 4-PACK

$12.00

BURNT TURKEY 4- PACK

$12.00

HAZE PHAZE 4-PACK

$12.00

STARDUST TATTOO PILSNER 4-PACK

$12.00

OLD MAN HELLES 4-PACK

$12.00

OLD MAN LIMEY 4-PACK

$12.00

KEEP THAT FUNK ALIVE 4-PACK

$12.00

PINEAPPLE SOUR 4-PACK

$12.00

PAINKILLER 4-PACK

$12.00

FLANNEL PANTS 4-PACK

$12.00

PECAN DREAM 4-PACK

$12.00

HOUSE SODA G/CROWLER

64oz ROOT BEER

$5.00

64oz STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$5.00

32oz ROOT BEER

$3.00

32oz STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$3.00

BOTTLED SODA

20oz BOTTLED COKE

$2.00

20oz BOTTLED DIET COKE

$2.00

20oz BOTTLED SPRITE

$2.00

CANNED SODA

12oz COKE

$1.50

12oz DIET COKE

$1.50

12oz COKE ZERO

$1.50

12oz CHERRY COKE

$1.50

12oz SPRITE

$1.50

12oz MELLO YELLO

$1.50

12oz ORANGE FANTA

$1.50

20oz DASANI

$2.00

POOL TABLE DAMAGES

POOL TABLE DAMAGES

$250.00

BARRELS

BARREL

$50.00Out of stock

EVENTS

11th ANNIVERSARY VIP TICKET

$54.67

STEIN

$30.00

COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$4.00

RED VELVET

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order food and to-go beer online and pick up at our take-out window!

Website

Location

1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405

Directions

Gallery
Holy City Brewing image
Holy City Brewing image
Holy City Brewing image

