Holy Cluck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Home of “The Holy Cluck”. Nashville style chicken sandwiches. Nashville Inspired, Detroit Made.
Location
25827 W Warren St, Dearborn Heighta, MI 48127
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Z's Bubble Tea Dearborn Hts. West - Donut Shoppe Location- Beech Daly/Ford Rd!
No Reviews
2227 North Beech Daly Road Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View restaurant
Lava Lounge Kitchen - 26505 Ford Road
No Reviews
26505 Ford Road Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View restaurant