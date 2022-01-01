Holy Cow BBQ! 10645 W Pico Blvd West Los Angeles 310-622-1081

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BBQ Plate #2
Corn Bread
Holy Fries

BBQ Plates

Choose from one of our BBQ Plates - served with a Scratch Side and a Holy Roll
BBQ Plate #2

BBQ Plate #2

$22.95

Choice of 2 delicious BBQ meat options and a Scratch Side. Served with our famous Holy Roll.

BBQ Plate #3

BBQ Plate #3

$29.95

Choice of 3 delicious BBQ meat options and a Scratch Side. Served with our famous Holy Roll.

Big BBQ Sampler

Big BBQ Sampler

$45.95

Choice of 4 delicious BBQ Meat options and (2) 1/2 Pint Scratch Sides. Served with 4 of our famous Holy rolls

Chickin' Coop

$29.95

8 pieces of Juicy Chicken, BBQ or Fried! 2 Scratch Sides and 4 Holy Rolls

Meats

BBQ Pulled Chicken

BBQ Pulled Chicken

Moist and Smokey BBQ Pulled Chicken

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

Sweet & Tender smoked for 12 hours

Brisket

Brisket

USDA Choice Texas-style brisket smoked for hours

Tri-Tip

Tri-Tip

USDA Choice Santa Maria style

Smoked Turkey **Friday - Sunday ONLY

Smoked Turkey **Friday - Sunday ONLY

Slow Roasted Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast

Chicken (BBQ or Fried)

Chicken (BBQ or Fried)

Your choice of Traditional BBQ Chicken finished over the fire with Q-Sauce OR our Signature 2-step Fried Chicken.

Baby Backs

Baby Backs

Rubbed and smoked Tender Baby Back Ribs

Hot Link

Hot Link

$6.95

Louisiana Pork Hot Links Smoked & Grilled

Beef Ribs **Friday - Sunday ONLY

Beef Ribs **Friday - Sunday ONLY

Big Beefy BBQ Ribs

Smokin Wings

Smokin Wings

Rubbed, smoked, and fried up crispy

Crispy Nuggs

Crispy Nuggs

Our all-natural & fresh breast of chicken breaded and fried up crispy

Chicken Breast

$6.95

fresh, all-natural & antibiotic-free breast of chicken

Sandos

Comes with a Scratch Side or Holy Fries. Served on a Brioche Bun
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sando

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sando

$15.95

Crispy Onion, Vermont Cheddar, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Brioche Bun

The Hog

The Hog

$15.95

Smoked Pulled Pork, Carolina Sauce, Slaw, Crispy Onion, B&B Pickles, Brioche Bun

Fried Chicken Sando

Fried Chicken Sando

$15.95

Our Buttermilk Battered Breast, Served with Original Style with Honey-Ale Mustard, Buffalo Style or Nashville Style & Vermont Cheddar, B&B Pickles, Brioche Bun

House Brisket Sando

House Brisket Sando

$17.95

Slow Smoked chopped Beef Brisket, Q-Sauce, House Slaw, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun

Tri-Tip Sando

Tri-Tip Sando

$17.95

Slow Roasted, Chimichurri or Q-Sauce, Garlic Roll

Cow Burger

Cow Burger

$15.95

Wagyu Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Smokey Sauce, Brioche Bun

Ol' Smokey Burger

$17.95

Wagyu Beef, Aged Cheddar, Maple Bacon, Crispy Onions, Pickles, Smokey Texas BBQ Sauce

Salads

Looking for light and healthy, you've found it!
House Salad

House Salad

$10.95

Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons, buttermilk dressing

BBQ Chop

BBQ Chop

$16.95

Crisp Lettuce, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Cilantro, Crisp Tortilla, BBQ & Buttermilk Dressing and Choice of Grilled Chicken Or Tri-Tip

Southern Chicken

Southern Chicken

$16.95

Mixed greens, crisp bacon, tomato, charred corn, scallions, white cheddar, honey mustard vinaigrette, crispy chicken

Tri-Tip Salad

Tri-Tip Salad

$16.95

Romaine, Scallion, Cotija, Black Beans, Roasted Peppers, Peppitas, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Crispy Onion, Tri-Tip

Sides

House Slaw

House Slaw

Fresh and Creamy and made from scratch daily!

Kettle Beans

Kettle Beans

Deliciously tender and smokey baked beans

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Just like Grandma used to make

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

An old Southern recipe with a hint of heat

Mashed Taters

Mashed Taters

Smooth & creamy mashed potatoes with a little something special that will make you coming back for more

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

The cheesiest Mac around

Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.99Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.99Out of stock
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.99

Bottled Root Beer

$4.99
Coke

Coke

$3.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.99
Sprite

Sprite

$3.99
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$3.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.99
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.99Out of stock
Red Bull - Sugar Free

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.99Out of stock

Little Pies

Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie in a tasty bit-size version.
Banana Cream

Banana Cream

$5.95

Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Vanilla bean custard, ripe bananas, whip cream & toasted almonds in a buttery crust

Key Lime

Key Lime

$5.95

Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Tangy key lime custard topped with fresh whipped cream and lime zest in a gram cracker crust

Georgia Peach

Georgia Peach

$5.95

Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Sweet southern peaches topped with our crumble topping then baked in a buttery crust

Orchard Apple

Orchard Apple

$5.95Out of stock

Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Washington apples baked in our all-butter crust topped with brown sugar crumble

Chocolate Sprinkle

Chocolate Sprinkle

$5.95

Rich chocolate custard in our buttery-crust topped with fresh whipped cream & shaved dark Belgian chocolate

Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.95

Delicious chocolate chip cookies baked in-house daily

4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!

4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!

$21.95

Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!

Snacks

A tasty treat!
Holy Rolls

Holy Rolls

Baked fresh all day long and tossed in our garlic oil

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$4.95
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$4.95

Salt and Vinegar or Chile Lime

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$5.95

Thin & Crispy onion strings

Holy Fries

Holy Fries

$4.95

Fried up golden brown

Baked Sweet Potato.

Baked Sweet Potato.

$5.95

Baked daily served with house maple-butter

Crispy Pickles

Crispy Pickles

$7.95

Crisp dill chips fried up crunchy

Loaded Taters

Loaded Taters

$8.95

Crispy Idaho russets, cheese sauce, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, sour cream & chives

Corn on the Cob

$4.95
Loaded Corn

Loaded Corn

$5.95

Grilled corn, coated with salt, chile powder, butter, cotija, lime juice,

Sauces & Rubs

Original Q

Original Q

Texas Red

Texas Red

Kickin' Hot

Kickin' Hot

Carolina Mustard

Carolina Mustard

Chimichurri

Chimichurri

Holy Rub

Holy Rub

$8.95

Our Holy Rub is the perfect go-to rub for Chicken, Pork, and Turkey! A few shakes and you're on your way to a tasty BBQ dinner!

Santa Maria Rub

Santa Maria Rub

$8.95

Our Santa Maria Rub is ideal for Tri-Tip and slow-roasted beef! A perfect medley of spice and seasonings will turn an ordinary meal into an award-winning BBQ!

Brisket Rub

Brisket Rub

$8.95

Our Brisket Rub brings out the best in Texas Brisket. Just rub, smoke and eat! This classic blend gives your brisket the perfect bark & bite!

"Q" Sauce Bottle

"Q" Sauce Bottle

$9.95

Our Signature "Q" Sauce put Holy Cow on the map! Just the right amount of sweet & smokey works perfectly on just about anything BBQ!

Party Packs & Specials

Our Packages can't be beat!
The Stagecoach

The Stagecoach

$79.00

THE STAGECOACH (feeds about 4) No Substitutions Please Whole BBQ Chicken, Whole Rack of Baby Back Ribs, House Salad, 6 Holy Rolls, one Scratch Side (1 pint), and Q Sauce

The Doggie

The Doggie

$105.00

THE DOGGIE (feeds about 6) Whole BBQ Chicken, Whole Rack of Baby Back Ribs & Choice of (1 lb) Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Brisket or Tri-Tip, 2 Scratch Sides (2 pints), 8 Holy Rolls, and 1/2 pint BBQ Sauce

The Round-Up

The Round-Up

$205.00

THE ROUND-UP (feeds about a dozen) 2 Whole BBQ Chickens, 2 Racks of Baby Back Ribs & Choice of (2 lbs) Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Brisket or Tri-Tip, 2 Scratch Sides (2 quarts), 12 Holy Rolls, and Q Sauce

The Rodeo

The Rodeo

$399.00

THE RODEO (feeds about two dozen) 4 whole BBQ Chickens, 4 Racks of Baby Back Ribs & Choice of (4 lbs) Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Brisket OR Tri-Tip, 2 Scratch Sides (4 quarts), 24 Holy Rolls, and Q Sauce

Single Use Items

As of June 1st customers need to choose if they would like single use utensils as well as condiments. Please choose below and we will be happy to add to your order. Thank you!

Utensils

Napkins

Plates

Q- Sauce - 2oz

$0.55

Texas Red - 2oz

$0.55

Carolina Mustard - 2oz

$0.55

Kicken Hot - 2oz

$0.55

Chimichurri - 2oz

$0.55
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10645 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Directions

Gallery
Holy Cow BBQ image
Banner pic
Holy Cow BBQ image

