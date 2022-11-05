Restaurant header imageView gallery

Holy Cow

667 Reviews

$$

2312 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria, VA 22301

Order Again

Popular Items

START HERE! BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Classic Hand-Cut Fries
Sweet Potato Fries

Signature Burgers

START HERE! BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

Go Simple or Go Big! click here to create your own Classic Custom Burger or Unique Sandwich.

The French Dip BOTM

The French Dip BOTM

$12.95Out of stock

Burger of the Moment Angus Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Horsey Mayo, Ciabatta Bread and an Au Jus dip

The "Hangover"

The "Hangover"

$13.95

Angus Beef, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Hash Brown Patty, Bacon and Hot Sauce Aioli, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

The Southern

The Southern

$12.45

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Pimento Cheese, a Fried Green Tomato & Cajun Remoulade on a toasted Potato Kaiser Roll

The Holy Pig

The Holy Pig

$12.95

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Smoked Gouda, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Crispy Onions & Pork Barrel BBQ Sauce on a toasted Potato Kaiser Roll.

The Popper

The Popper

$12.95

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Cream Cheese, Bacon, Fried Jalapeños, Chipotle Ketchup & Garlic Aioli on toasted Brioche Bun.

The Big Deal

The Big Deal

$13.45

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with a Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Applewood Bacon & Horseradish Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Sacre Bleu

The Sacre Bleu

$13.95

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Brie, Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon & Truffle Honey on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Hot Mess

The Hot Mess

$13.95

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Gouda, Bacon, Mac & Cheese, Crispy Onions and Sriracha Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Classic Chili Dog

Classic Chili Dog

$8.95

Grilled 1/4 lb All-Beef Hot Dog topped with Smoked Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sautéed Onions on a Hot Dog bun.

Utensil Kit

Patty Melt

$12.95

Angus Beef, topped with swiss, cheddar, carmelized onions, thousand Island on toasted wheat bread

Family Burger Bundle Monday night only

$49.95

Monday Night Burger Bundle 4 Burgers 4 Fries 4 Soft Drinks

Not "Burgers"

Turkey Reuben

$11.75

A grilled Turkey Burger topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing. Served on a toasted Whole Wheat bun.

O.M.G. Fried Chicken Sandwich

O.M.G. Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Buttermilk-Marinated Fried Chicken, topped with Hot Sauce Aioli, Chipotle Honey, Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Chicken Club Del Ray

$12.95

The Ultimate Veggie Burger

$10.95

A grilled Quinoa Veggie Patty topped with Caramelized Onions, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce & Chipotle Ketchup on a toasted Wheat Bun.

Tropic Tuna Thunder

$13.95

Grilled Tuna, Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Fried Jalapenos, Jerk Glaze on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Classic Hot Chicken Sandwich Fried and dipped topped with Pickles on Toasted Brioche

Dundalk Fish Fry

Dundalk Fish Fry

$10.95

Fried Pollock topped with fresh Lettuce, American Cheese and Tartar Sauce, served on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Classic Chili Dog

Classic Chili Dog

$8.95

Grilled 1/4 lb All-Beef Hot Dog topped with Smoked Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sautéed Onions on a Hot Dog bun.

THE Commander Chicken

$11.95

Montego Bay Jerk Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pineapple Salsa, Crispy Onion, Jerk Glaze on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Fries & Sides

Classic Hand-Cut Fries

Classic Hand-Cut Fries

$4.75

fried in a Gluten-free fryer

Pickle Fries *New*

$4.95

Thin sliced pickle spears breaded and fried, served with sriracha aioli dipping sauce.

Cajun Style Fries

$4.95

fried in a Gluten-free fryer

Smoked Garlic Style Fries

$4.95

fried in a Gluten-free fryer

Truffle Style Fries

$4.95

fried in a Gluten-free fryer

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Waffle-cut sweet potatoes fried in a Gluten-free fryer. Served with marshmallow dipping sauce.

Titan Tater Tots

Titan Tater Tots

$4.95

Classic Delicious Fried Tater Tots

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95

Crispy, breaded deep-fried goodness.

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.95

Classic Pork Barrel BBQ Cole Slaw

Elvis-Style Fries

Elvis-Style Fries

$9.95

Classic hand-cut Fries topped with Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Aioli.

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.95

Wings & Stuff

Smoked Chicken Wings - Sweet Chili {Limited Time}

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / Smoked wings, lightly fried, then tossed in a Sweet Chilli Sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings - Whiskey Jerk

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / Smoked wings, lightly fried, then tossed in our Wet Jerk Sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings - Garlic Parmesan

Smoked Chicken Wings - Garlic Parmesan

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / smoked and then lightly fried, tossed in our house made Galic Parm sauce [not spicy]

Smoked Chicken Wings - Korean Bulgogi

Smoked Chicken Wings - Korean Bulgogi

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / Smoked wings, lightly fried, then tossed in a Korean Bulgogi Sauce with toasted Sesame Seeds

Smoked Chicken Wings - BBQ DRY RUB

Smoked Chicken Wings - BBQ DRY RUB

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / smoked and then lightly fried, tossed in our Pork Barrel BBQ dry rub

Smoked Chicken Wings - Bourbon Glaze

Smoked Chicken Wings - Bourbon Glaze

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / Smoked wings, lightly fried, then tossed in a bourbon glaze sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings - Honey Chipotle

Smoked Chicken Wings - Honey Chipotle

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / Smoked wings, lightly fried, then tossed in a honey chipotle sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings - Sweet BBQ

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / smoked and then lightly fried, tossed in Pork Barrel BBQ Sweet Sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings - Buffalo

Smoked Chicken Wings - Buffalo

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / smoked and then lightly fried, tossed in our house made buffalo sauce [medium heat]

Smoked Chicken Wings - Inferno

Smoked Chicken Wings - Inferno

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / smoked and then lightly fried, tossed in our house made inferno habanero hot sauce [VERY HOT]

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.95

Kids Cheesburger

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Apple Juice

$1.95

Kids Organic Milk

$2.25

Milkshakes

Hand Spun, made to order. delicious.

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

$5.95Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream mixed caramel, cinnamon and sugar with chunks of deep fried Churros.

Mixed Berry {limited time}

Mixed Berry {limited time}

$5.95

Shlagel Farms Blueberries and Blackberries fresh from the Farmers Market, blended with Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Chocolate

Chocolate Chocolate

$5.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Very Vanilla

Very Vanilla

$5.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Chocolate Heath Bar Crunch

Chocolate Heath Bar Crunch

$5.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Classic Oreo

Classic Oreo

$5.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Chocolate Marshmallow

Chocolate Marshmallow

$5.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$5.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Dipping Sauces

Bacon Jam Honey Mustard

$0.25

Smoked Jalapeño Aioli

$0.25

Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Cajun Remoulade

$0.25

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.25

Horseradish Mayo

$0.25

Old Bay Aioli

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Sriracha Aioli

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Inferno Hot

$0.25

Bourbon Glaze

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Chiptotle Honey

$0.25

Korean Glaze

$0.25

Beverages

12 oz Soda Can

$1.95Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.95

SanPelleGrino Limonata

$1.95Out of stock

BEER and WINE

Budweiser TALL BOY

$5.95

16 oz - King of Beers - Bud Heavy - Bud Red - "Bud"

Bud Light TALL BOY

$5.95

Optimal Wit TALL BOY - Port City

$7.95

16 oz of Local Goodness.

Oskar Blues Dales Pale 12 oz can

$7.95

Classic American Pale Ale

Comeback Kid Dry Cider - Lost Boy

$6.95

Comeback kid uses 100% locally sourced fresh pressed apples from the Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. 6.9% ABV

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Del Ray's Gourmet Burger Joint. Certified Angus Beef Burgers, Hand Cut Fries, Milkshakes.

Website

Location

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Directions

Gallery
Holy Cow image
Holy Cow image
Holy Cow image

