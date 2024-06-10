Restaurant info

We are a Baltimore Based Cookie Dough Shop offering many original Edible Cookie Dough Creations, a huge selection of Blue Bunny Ice Cream and a variety of amazing desserts! "What is Edible Cookie Dough?" you might ask? Our Cookie Dough is made with heat treated flour and without dairy or eggs...making is safe to eat without baking. We opened originally in 2019. After a great start we were forced to close our doors at the onset of covid in March 2020. We are very happy to be back - Better Than Ever! - serving this great community!!