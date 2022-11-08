Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Holy Cow Elmont

430 Reviews

$

240-09 Linden Blvd

Elmont, NY 11003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SEASONED FRIES
HOLY CHICKEN SLIDERS
HOLY CHICKEN

SIGNATURES

HOLY DOG

$3.50

Served with choice of onion, relish, ketchup, mustard, Peri-Peri or Holy Sauce.

HOLY TENDERS

HOLY TENDERS

Strips of juicy fried chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.

HOLY CHICKEN

$8.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

CLASSIC BURGER

$8.00

Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

HOLY BURGER

$12.00

6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

SPECIALTIES

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$12.00

Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

CHOPPED CHEESE

Chuck patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.

N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK

$17.00

8 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American and Cheddar cheese, and hot sauce, on the side.

HOLY CHICKEN SLIDERS

Snack-sized fried chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.

HOLY BEEF SLIDERS

HOLY MIX & MATCH SLIDERS

$16.00

IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS

Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, lettuce, and onion.

IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE

Chuck vegetarian patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.

CHICKEN CHEESETEAK

N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK SLIDERS

$21.00

CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS

$16.00

IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS

SIDES

SEASONED FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

ONION RINGS

SWEET POTATO TOTS

G/F CHICKEN NUGGETS

BOTTLED DRINKS

SMART WATER

$2.50

MEXICAN PEPSI

$2.50Out of stock

MEXICAN COKE

$2.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$2.50

MEXICAN FANTA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

BOYLAN ORANGE SODA

$2.50

BOYLAN GINGER-ALE

$2.50

BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY

$2.50

SCHWEPPES GINGER ALE

$2.50

PURE LEAF LEMON

$2.50

PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

$2.50

PURE LEAF RASPBERRY

$2.50

VEGAN

VEGAN CHICKEN TENDERS

VEGAN HOLY CHICKEN

$9.00

Fried chicken pattie. Topped with VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE, Lettuce, and Tomato.

VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.00

Vegetarian patty, topped with Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Holy Sauce, lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.

VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE

Vegetarian Patty chopped with grilled onion and vegan American cheese topped with lettuce and vegan holy sauce.

GLUTEN-FREE

G/F HOLY TENDER

G/F HOLY DOG

$5.00

G/F HOLY CHICKEN

$9.00

G/F CLASSIC BURGER

$9.00

G/F HOLY BURGER

$13.00

G/F CHOPPED CHEESE ROLL

$9.00

G/F IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.00

G/F IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE ROLL

$13.00

DELI SANDWICHES

BLT SANDWICH

Out of stock

HOT HONEY BLT

Out of stock

CHICKEN CUTLET

TURKEY SANDWICH

ROAST BEEF

CLUB SUPREME

Out of stock

PARTY SUBS

HOT HONEY BLT

CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

CLUB SUPREME SANDWICH

HOLY COW SPECIAL

LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.00Out of stock

BREAKFAST

HASH BROWN

$3.00Out of stock

EGG & CHEESE

$4.00

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$5.00Out of stock

PANCAKES & EGG

$7.00Out of stock

PROPELLER WRAP

$7.00Out of stock

A wrap consisting of eggs, hash browns, cheese, avocado and beef bacon accompanied by our secret propeller sauce!

VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM & VEGAN ICE CREAM

VANILLA

$9.00

CHOCOLATE

$9.00

PRALINE BUTTER CAKE

$9.00

PISTACHIO

$9.00

HONEYCOMB

$9.00

STRAWBERRY

$9.00

CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE

$9.00

MINT CHIP

$9.00Out of stock

HAZELNUT FUDGE COOKIE

$9.00Out of stock

EARL GREY TEA

$9.00

PAPPERMINT STICK

$9.00Out of stock

BROOKLYN BROWN SUGAR CHUNK

$9.00

COOKIES & CREAM

$9.00

CHOC CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

$9.00Out of stock

MARIONBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.00

BLACK CHERRY CHIP

$9.00

RASPBERRY LAYER CAKE

$9.00

VEGAN VANILLA

$9.00

VEGAN PISTACHIO

$9.00

VEGAN CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE

$9.00Out of stock

EXTRA SAUCE

HOLY SAUCE

$1.00

PERI PERI SAUCE

$1.00

VEAGN HOLY SAUCE

$1.00

VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE

$1.00

MAMBO SAUCE

$1.00

BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

CHOLULA SAUCE

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

HOT HONEY SAUCE

$1.00

HAL & Al MEATS AND PROVISIONS

CLASSIC CHICKEN FRANKS 12OZ

CLASSIC CHICKEN FRANKS 12OZ

$10.00

6-PACK CHICKEN HOT DOGS A summertime classic! Our 6-Pack of Chicken Franks is guaranteed to be a crowd winner at any outdoor event. Our beef franks are bursting with flavor and wrapped in natural casing, fully cooked for your convenience. Throw these bad boys between some buns and pile up the condiments for optimal satisfaction. PRODUCT INFORMATION: All Natural, Hand Processed Chicken Fully Cooked for your Convenience-- just boil/grill and serve. No Hormones, No By-Products Applications: Classic Hot Dog, Chili Dog, Bacon Wrapped Dog 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed PREPARATION: Using a large saucepan add 1 quart of water and bring it to a boil. Add 8 hot dogs to the water. Bring to a full boil and heat for 4-5 minutes. If you are using frozen hot dogs boil for about 8 minutes.

HOT LINK SAUSAGES 12OZ (6-PACK)

HOT LINK SAUSAGES 12OZ (6-PACK)

$10.00

A summertime classic! Our 6-Pack of Beef Hot Links is guaranteed to be a crowd winner at any outdoor event. Our Hot Links are bursting with flavor and wrapped in natural casing, fully cooked for your convenience. Throw these bad boys between some buns and pile up the condiments for optimal satisfaction.

CLASSIC BEEF HOT DOGS 12OZ (6-PACK)

CLASSIC BEEF HOT DOGS 12OZ (6-PACK)

$10.00

6-PACK BEEF HOT DOGS A summertime classic! Our 6-Pack of Beef Franks is guaranteed to be a crowd winner at any outdoor event. Our beef franks are bursting with flavor and wrapped in natural casing, fully cooked for your convenience. Throw these bad boys between some buns and pile up the condiments for optimal satisfaction. PRODUCT INFORMATION: All Natural, Hand Processed Beef Fully Cooked for your Convenience-- just boil/grill and serve. No Hormones, No By-Products, No Artificial Ingredients, No Added Fillers Applications: Classic Hot Dog, Chili Dog, Bacon Wrapped Dog 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed PREPARATION: Using a large saucepan add 1 quart of water and bring it to a boil. Add 8 hot dogs to the water. Bring to a full boil and heat for 4-5 minutes. If you are using frozen hot dogs boil for about 8 minutes.

PANKO BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS (1.5LB)

PANKO BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS (1.5LB)

$18.00

PANKO BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS Rest assured these are the BEST crispy baked chicken nuggets you’ll ever make. Our Panko Breaded Chicken Nuggets are simple, tasty, and always crispy. Serve with honey mustard,... PANKO BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS Rest assured these are the BEST crispy baked chicken nuggets you’ll ever make. Our Panko Breaded Chicken Nuggets are simple, tasty, and always crispy. Serve with honey mustard, ketchup or your favorite BBQ sauce. Kid-friendly and adult approved! Ingredients: CHICKEN, PANKO CRUMBS (WHEAT FLOUR, <2% OF SUGAR, YEAST, SOYBEAN OIL, SALT), BLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, SUGAR, LEAVENING, PALM OIL, DRIED WHOLE EGGS, SALT, SOY FLOUR, DEXTROSE, MODIFIED CELLULOSE, NOT MORE THAN 2% SODIUM SILICO ALUMINATE ADDED TO PREVENT CAKING, WATER, BUTTERMILK, SALT, SPICES, DEHYDRATED GARLIC, ONION POWDER, CELERY POWDER, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWDER, CAYENNE PEPPER. CONTAINS: MILK EGGS, WHEAT, SOY

SEASONED CHICKEN MEATBALLS 1.5LBS

SEASONED CHICKEN MEATBALLS 1.5LBS

$16.00

SEASONED CHICKEN MEATBALLS (1.5LB BAG) The versatility and taste of our gourmet chicken meatballs make them a great add-on to your favorite dishes. Whether you're making spaghetti, a meatball sub or simply a snack for your children, our perfectly sized chicken meatballs are the perfect product. Don't believe us? Try our 2 pound bag of 100% all natural chicken meatballs and let us know how you like them! PRODUCT DETAILS ﻿All Natural Chicken Meatballs Antibiotic Free, No Hormones, No Preservatives, No Artificial Ingredients, No By-Products Perfect Size & Gourmet Taste Fully Cooked and Frozen for Freshness Cooks in under 6 minutes 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

SPICY CHICKEN SAUSAGE PATTIES (2LB)

SPICY CHICKEN SAUSAGE PATTIES (2LB)

$14.00

HAL&AL presents deliciously spicy, Spicy Chicken Sausage Patties designed to leave your taste buds satisfied. This blend is rich in zesty and flavorful Italian peppers and spices brought together to create the perfect sausage patties. These patties are great as a pizza or pasta topping, in an Italian hero, or as a simple breakfast addition. The best part is, they cook in under 6 minutes, making them perfect for even the busiest New Yorker.

SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS (2LB)

SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS (2LB)

$13.00

1/4LB SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS (8 PATTIES) For great taste and juicy white meat flavor, try our seasoned chicken patties. A delicious, yet quick and easy meal to prepare. Simply warm a skillet and cook through using light oil. Add mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes and enjoy! PRODUCT INFORMATION: Premium Hand Slaughtered Chicken USDA Certified Antibiotic Free Cage-Free, Humanely Raised, Free-Range Chicken No Added Hormones or Preservatives / No By-Products Hand Slaughtered, HMS Certified, 100% Zabiha Halal 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

TIKKA MASALA MARINATED CHICKEN THIGHS (2LB)

TIKKA MASALA MARINATED CHICKEN THIGHS (2LB)

$25.00

Creating delicious Chicken Tikka Masala has never been easier! With our already seasoned to perfection Chicken Thighs make this delicious dish right at home in one pan with simple ingredients! Our rich and creamy flavor some recipe rivals any Indian restaurant!

CHORIZO FLAVORED CHICKEN SAUSAGES (1.5LB)

CHORIZO FLAVORED CHICKEN SAUSAGES (1.5LB)

$16.00

CHORIZO FLAVORED CHICKEN SAUSAGES HAL&AL presents deliciously spicy, CHORIZO FLAVORED Chicken Sausages designed to leave your taste buds satisfied. This blend is rich in zesty and flavorful Italian peppers and... CHORIZO FLAVORED CHICKEN SAUSAGES HAL&AL presents deliciously spicy, CHORIZO FLAVORED Chicken Sausages designed to leave your taste buds satisfied. This blend is rich in zesty and flavorful Italian peppers and spices brought together to create the perfect sausage link. These sausages are great as a pizza or pasta topping, in an Italian hero, or as a simple breakfast addition. The best part is, they cook in under 6 minutes, making them perfect for even the busiest New Yorker. PRODUCT INFORMATION: Premium Whole Muscle Chicken Uniform thickness for consistent cooking ALL NATURAL - No Hormones - Antibiotic Free VEGAN Plant-Based Casing. These casings are Gluten-Free, non-GMO, free from all known allergens Ready-to-Cook and easy to prepare. Cooks in under 6 minute

BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES (1.5LB)

BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES (1.5LB)

$15.00

1/4LB SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS (4 PATTIES) For great taste and juicy white meat flavor, try our breaded chicken patties. A delicious, yet quick and easy meal to prepare. Simply warm a skillet and cook through using light oil. Add mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes and enjoy! PRODUCT INFORMATION: Premium Hand Slaughtered Chicken USDA Certified Antibiotic Free Cage-Free, Humanely Raised, Free-Range Chicken No Added Hormones or Preservatives / No By-Products Hand Slaughtered, HMS Certified, 100% Zabiha Halal 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

PERMESAN BREADED CHICKEN MEATBALLS

PERMESAN BREADED CHICKEN MEATBALLS

$12.00
SEASONED CHICKEN MEATBALLS (2LB)

SEASONED CHICKEN MEATBALLS (2LB)

$12.00
PANKO BREADED CHICKEN BITES (1.5LB)

PANKO BREADED CHICKEN BITES (1.5LB)

$16.00Out of stock

Rest assured these are the BEST crispy baked chicken nuggets you’ll ever make. Our Panko Breaded Chicken Nuggets are simple, tasty, and always crispy. Serve with honey mustard, ketchup or your favorite BBQ sauce. Kid-friendly and adult approved!

SLICED BEEF BACON 12OZ

SLICED BEEF BACON 12OZ

$12.00Out of stock

PREMIUM SLICED HICKORY SMOKED BEEF BACON Life feeling a little empty? We can fix that! Pick up some Premium Quality Beef Bacon, made from the belly of our humanely raised grain-fed beef. Our bacon is known for its unmatchable taste, quality, and marbling. Our bacon strips are packed with flavor! We recommend not adding oil when cooking— simply use the natural oils from the fat to cook them. PRODUCT INFORMATION: Humanely raised Beef Thinly sliced for added texture and crispy taste No Added Hormones or By-products Ready-to-Cook and easy to prepare. No oil required. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed Zabiha Halal, Hand Slaughtered

COOKED & SLICED BEEF GYRO (1LB)

COOKED & SLICED BEEF GYRO (1LB)

$11.00

COOKED & SLICED BEEF GYRO: Make the perfect Gyro right from home! Our beef just got even more delicious. Our Beef Gyro Slices come from humanely raised and hand-slaughtered cows. Each Halal Gyro Strip package contains 1 lb. of cooked and sliced meat.

BEEF BURGERS (2LB)

BEEF BURGERS (2LB)

$21.00

100% CHOICE GRADE BEEF BURGERS (8) 1/4lb BURGERS The burger of all burgers is here. If you're looking for restaurant-quality gourmet burgers your family can enjoy, look no further. Our juicy 100% chuck burgers create a mouth-watering sensation for the serious beef lover. Each bite is bursting with rich beef flavor. Enjoy them on their own or pair them with some homemade fries and a milkshake. Don't forget to pile up it up with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard, and mushrooms for a classic taste! TRY IT OUT: Your favorite burgers are grilled and served everyday at our featured restaurant HOLY COW. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Made with 100% Choice Grade Beef All Natural, No Hormones, Vegetarian Feed, No By-Products, No Artificial Ingredients, No Preservatives Seasoned to Perfection-- No additional ingredients required Ready-to-Cook + Uniform Thickness for Consistent Cooking Time Flash frozen for best quality 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

ROAST BEEF SLICED BY THE POUND

ROAST BEEF SLICED BY THE POUND

$16.00

ALL NATURAL, ZABIHA HALAL, HOMEMADE ROAST BEEF USDA CHOICE, FARM RAISED CATTLE ALL VEGETABLE DIET, NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENT & MINIMALLY PROCESSED. NO PRESERVATIVES, NO GROWTH HORMONES, NO ANTIBIOTICS, AND NO BY- PRODUCTS

TURKEY SLICED BY THE POUND

TURKEY SLICED BY THE POUND

$18.00

ALL NATURAL, ZABIHA HALAL, SMOKED ALL VEGETABLE DIET, NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENT & MINIMALLY PROCESSED. NO PRESERVATIVES, NO GROWTH HORMONES, NO ANTIBIOTICS, AND NO BY- PRODUCTS

PEPPERONI SLICED BY THE POUND

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

240-09 Linden Blvd, Elmont, NY 11003

Directions

Gallery
Holy Cow image
Holy Cow image

Similar restaurants in your area

Halalbee's (Queens) - Flagship
orange starNo Reviews
182-26 Hillside Avenue Jamaica, NY 11432
View restaurantnext
235 Merrick Road - NY, Rockville Center [24]
orange starNo Reviews
235 Merrick Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
The Rex Burger & Lobster
orange star4.3 • 3,359
524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
42-38 Bell Blvd - NY, Bayside [10]
orange starNo Reviews
42-38 Bell BLvd Bayside, NY 11361
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Main St Flushing
orange starNo Reviews
7222 Main St Flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Forest Hills
orange star3.6 • 520
108-50 Queens Blvd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Elmont

Wings n Things - 1717 Dutch Broadway
orange star4.5 • 5,010
1717 Dutch Broadway Elmont, NY 11003
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's of Elmont
orange star4.7 • 2,487
1743 Hempstead Tpke Elmont, NY 11003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elmont
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Queens Village
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
review star
No reviews yet
Jamaica
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston