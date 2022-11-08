Holy Cow Elmont
240-09 Linden Blvd
Elmont, NY 11003
Popular Items
SIGNATURES
HOLY DOG
Served with choice of onion, relish, ketchup, mustard, Peri-Peri or Holy Sauce.
HOLY TENDERS
Strips of juicy fried chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.
HOLY CHICKEN
Fried or grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
CLASSIC BURGER
Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
HOLY BURGER
6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
SPECIALTIES
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
CHOPPED CHEESE
Chuck patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK
8 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American and Cheddar cheese, and hot sauce, on the side.
HOLY CHICKEN SLIDERS
Snack-sized fried chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.
HOLY BEEF SLIDERS
HOLY MIX & MATCH SLIDERS
IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS
Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, lettuce, and onion.
IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE
Chuck vegetarian patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
CHICKEN CHEESETEAK
N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK SLIDERS
CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS
IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS
BOTTLED DRINKS
VEGAN
VEGAN CHICKEN TENDERS
VEGAN HOLY CHICKEN
Fried chicken pattie. Topped with VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE, Lettuce, and Tomato.
VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Vegetarian patty, topped with Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Holy Sauce, lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE
Vegetarian Patty chopped with grilled onion and vegan American cheese topped with lettuce and vegan holy sauce.
GLUTEN-FREE
DELI SANDWICHES
PARTY SUBS
HOLY COW SPECIAL
BREAKFAST
VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM & VEGAN ICE CREAM
VANILLA
CHOCOLATE
PRALINE BUTTER CAKE
PISTACHIO
HONEYCOMB
STRAWBERRY
CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE
MINT CHIP
HAZELNUT FUDGE COOKIE
EARL GREY TEA
PAPPERMINT STICK
BROOKLYN BROWN SUGAR CHUNK
COOKIES & CREAM
CHOC CHIP COOKIE DOUGH
MARIONBERRY CHEESECAKE
BLACK CHERRY CHIP
RASPBERRY LAYER CAKE
VEGAN VANILLA
VEGAN PISTACHIO
VEGAN CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE
EXTRA SAUCE
HAL & Al MEATS AND PROVISIONS
CLASSIC CHICKEN FRANKS 12OZ
6-PACK CHICKEN HOT DOGS A summertime classic! Our 6-Pack of Chicken Franks is guaranteed to be a crowd winner at any outdoor event. Our beef franks are bursting with flavor and wrapped in natural casing, fully cooked for your convenience. Throw these bad boys between some buns and pile up the condiments for optimal satisfaction. PRODUCT INFORMATION: All Natural, Hand Processed Chicken Fully Cooked for your Convenience-- just boil/grill and serve. No Hormones, No By-Products Applications: Classic Hot Dog, Chili Dog, Bacon Wrapped Dog 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed PREPARATION: Using a large saucepan add 1 quart of water and bring it to a boil. Add 8 hot dogs to the water. Bring to a full boil and heat for 4-5 minutes. If you are using frozen hot dogs boil for about 8 minutes.
HOT LINK SAUSAGES 12OZ (6-PACK)
A summertime classic! Our 6-Pack of Beef Hot Links is guaranteed to be a crowd winner at any outdoor event. Our Hot Links are bursting with flavor and wrapped in natural casing, fully cooked for your convenience. Throw these bad boys between some buns and pile up the condiments for optimal satisfaction.
CLASSIC BEEF HOT DOGS 12OZ (6-PACK)
6-PACK BEEF HOT DOGS A summertime classic! Our 6-Pack of Beef Franks is guaranteed to be a crowd winner at any outdoor event. Our beef franks are bursting with flavor and wrapped in natural casing, fully cooked for your convenience. Throw these bad boys between some buns and pile up the condiments for optimal satisfaction. PRODUCT INFORMATION: All Natural, Hand Processed Beef Fully Cooked for your Convenience-- just boil/grill and serve. No Hormones, No By-Products, No Artificial Ingredients, No Added Fillers Applications: Classic Hot Dog, Chili Dog, Bacon Wrapped Dog 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed PREPARATION: Using a large saucepan add 1 quart of water and bring it to a boil. Add 8 hot dogs to the water. Bring to a full boil and heat for 4-5 minutes. If you are using frozen hot dogs boil for about 8 minutes.
PANKO BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS (1.5LB)
PANKO BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS Rest assured these are the BEST crispy baked chicken nuggets you’ll ever make. Our Panko Breaded Chicken Nuggets are simple, tasty, and always crispy. Serve with honey mustard,... PANKO BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS Rest assured these are the BEST crispy baked chicken nuggets you’ll ever make. Our Panko Breaded Chicken Nuggets are simple, tasty, and always crispy. Serve with honey mustard, ketchup or your favorite BBQ sauce. Kid-friendly and adult approved! Ingredients: CHICKEN, PANKO CRUMBS (WHEAT FLOUR, <2% OF SUGAR, YEAST, SOYBEAN OIL, SALT), BLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, SUGAR, LEAVENING, PALM OIL, DRIED WHOLE EGGS, SALT, SOY FLOUR, DEXTROSE, MODIFIED CELLULOSE, NOT MORE THAN 2% SODIUM SILICO ALUMINATE ADDED TO PREVENT CAKING, WATER, BUTTERMILK, SALT, SPICES, DEHYDRATED GARLIC, ONION POWDER, CELERY POWDER, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWDER, CAYENNE PEPPER. CONTAINS: MILK EGGS, WHEAT, SOY
SEASONED CHICKEN MEATBALLS 1.5LBS
SEASONED CHICKEN MEATBALLS (1.5LB BAG) The versatility and taste of our gourmet chicken meatballs make them a great add-on to your favorite dishes. Whether you're making spaghetti, a meatball sub or simply a snack for your children, our perfectly sized chicken meatballs are the perfect product. Don't believe us? Try our 2 pound bag of 100% all natural chicken meatballs and let us know how you like them! PRODUCT DETAILS All Natural Chicken Meatballs Antibiotic Free, No Hormones, No Preservatives, No Artificial Ingredients, No By-Products Perfect Size & Gourmet Taste Fully Cooked and Frozen for Freshness Cooks in under 6 minutes 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
SPICY CHICKEN SAUSAGE PATTIES (2LB)
HAL&AL presents deliciously spicy, Spicy Chicken Sausage Patties designed to leave your taste buds satisfied. This blend is rich in zesty and flavorful Italian peppers and spices brought together to create the perfect sausage patties. These patties are great as a pizza or pasta topping, in an Italian hero, or as a simple breakfast addition. The best part is, they cook in under 6 minutes, making them perfect for even the busiest New Yorker.
SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS (2LB)
1/4LB SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS (8 PATTIES) For great taste and juicy white meat flavor, try our seasoned chicken patties. A delicious, yet quick and easy meal to prepare. Simply warm a skillet and cook through using light oil. Add mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes and enjoy! PRODUCT INFORMATION: Premium Hand Slaughtered Chicken USDA Certified Antibiotic Free Cage-Free, Humanely Raised, Free-Range Chicken No Added Hormones or Preservatives / No By-Products Hand Slaughtered, HMS Certified, 100% Zabiha Halal 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
TIKKA MASALA MARINATED CHICKEN THIGHS (2LB)
Creating delicious Chicken Tikka Masala has never been easier! With our already seasoned to perfection Chicken Thighs make this delicious dish right at home in one pan with simple ingredients! Our rich and creamy flavor some recipe rivals any Indian restaurant!
CHORIZO FLAVORED CHICKEN SAUSAGES (1.5LB)
CHORIZO FLAVORED CHICKEN SAUSAGES HAL&AL presents deliciously spicy, CHORIZO FLAVORED Chicken Sausages designed to leave your taste buds satisfied. This blend is rich in zesty and flavorful Italian peppers and... CHORIZO FLAVORED CHICKEN SAUSAGES HAL&AL presents deliciously spicy, CHORIZO FLAVORED Chicken Sausages designed to leave your taste buds satisfied. This blend is rich in zesty and flavorful Italian peppers and spices brought together to create the perfect sausage link. These sausages are great as a pizza or pasta topping, in an Italian hero, or as a simple breakfast addition. The best part is, they cook in under 6 minutes, making them perfect for even the busiest New Yorker. PRODUCT INFORMATION: Premium Whole Muscle Chicken Uniform thickness for consistent cooking ALL NATURAL - No Hormones - Antibiotic Free VEGAN Plant-Based Casing. These casings are Gluten-Free, non-GMO, free from all known allergens Ready-to-Cook and easy to prepare. Cooks in under 6 minute
BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES (1.5LB)
1/4LB SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS (4 PATTIES) For great taste and juicy white meat flavor, try our breaded chicken patties. A delicious, yet quick and easy meal to prepare. Simply warm a skillet and cook through using light oil. Add mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes and enjoy! PRODUCT INFORMATION: Premium Hand Slaughtered Chicken USDA Certified Antibiotic Free Cage-Free, Humanely Raised, Free-Range Chicken No Added Hormones or Preservatives / No By-Products Hand Slaughtered, HMS Certified, 100% Zabiha Halal 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
PERMESAN BREADED CHICKEN MEATBALLS
SEASONED CHICKEN MEATBALLS (2LB)
PANKO BREADED CHICKEN BITES (1.5LB)
Rest assured these are the BEST crispy baked chicken nuggets you’ll ever make. Our Panko Breaded Chicken Nuggets are simple, tasty, and always crispy. Serve with honey mustard, ketchup or your favorite BBQ sauce. Kid-friendly and adult approved!
SLICED BEEF BACON 12OZ
PREMIUM SLICED HICKORY SMOKED BEEF BACON Life feeling a little empty? We can fix that! Pick up some Premium Quality Beef Bacon, made from the belly of our humanely raised grain-fed beef. Our bacon is known for its unmatchable taste, quality, and marbling. Our bacon strips are packed with flavor! We recommend not adding oil when cooking— simply use the natural oils from the fat to cook them. PRODUCT INFORMATION: Humanely raised Beef Thinly sliced for added texture and crispy taste No Added Hormones or By-products Ready-to-Cook and easy to prepare. No oil required. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed Zabiha Halal, Hand Slaughtered
COOKED & SLICED BEEF GYRO (1LB)
COOKED & SLICED BEEF GYRO: Make the perfect Gyro right from home! Our beef just got even more delicious. Our Beef Gyro Slices come from humanely raised and hand-slaughtered cows. Each Halal Gyro Strip package contains 1 lb. of cooked and sliced meat.
BEEF BURGERS (2LB)
100% CHOICE GRADE BEEF BURGERS (8) 1/4lb BURGERS The burger of all burgers is here. If you're looking for restaurant-quality gourmet burgers your family can enjoy, look no further. Our juicy 100% chuck burgers create a mouth-watering sensation for the serious beef lover. Each bite is bursting with rich beef flavor. Enjoy them on their own or pair them with some homemade fries and a milkshake. Don't forget to pile up it up with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard, and mushrooms for a classic taste! TRY IT OUT: Your favorite burgers are grilled and served everyday at our featured restaurant HOLY COW. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Made with 100% Choice Grade Beef All Natural, No Hormones, Vegetarian Feed, No By-Products, No Artificial Ingredients, No Preservatives Seasoned to Perfection-- No additional ingredients required Ready-to-Cook + Uniform Thickness for Consistent Cooking Time Flash frozen for best quality 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
ROAST BEEF SLICED BY THE POUND
ALL NATURAL, ZABIHA HALAL, HOMEMADE ROAST BEEF USDA CHOICE, FARM RAISED CATTLE ALL VEGETABLE DIET, NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENT & MINIMALLY PROCESSED. NO PRESERVATIVES, NO GROWTH HORMONES, NO ANTIBIOTICS, AND NO BY- PRODUCTS
TURKEY SLICED BY THE POUND
ALL NATURAL, ZABIHA HALAL, SMOKED ALL VEGETABLE DIET, NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENT & MINIMALLY PROCESSED. NO PRESERVATIVES, NO GROWTH HORMONES, NO ANTIBIOTICS, AND NO BY- PRODUCTS
PEPPERONI SLICED BY THE POUND
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
240-09 Linden Blvd, Elmont, NY 11003