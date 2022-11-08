Holy Cow Elmont

CHORIZO FLAVORED CHICKEN SAUSAGES (1.5LB)

$16.00

CHORIZO FLAVORED CHICKEN SAUSAGES HAL&AL presents deliciously spicy, CHORIZO FLAVORED Chicken Sausages designed to leave your taste buds satisfied. This blend is rich in zesty and flavorful Italian peppers and spices brought together to create the perfect sausage link. These sausages are great as a pizza or pasta topping, in an Italian hero, or as a simple breakfast addition. The best part is, they cook in under 6 minutes, making them perfect for even the busiest New Yorker. PRODUCT INFORMATION: Premium Whole Muscle Chicken Uniform thickness for consistent cooking ALL NATURAL - No Hormones - Antibiotic Free VEGAN Plant-Based Casing. These casings are Gluten-Free, non-GMO, free from all known allergens Ready-to-Cook and easy to prepare. Cooks in under 6 minute