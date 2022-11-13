Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street

review star

No reviews yet

34 Canal Street

New York, NY 10002

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries
Holy Chicken
Classic Burger

SIGNATURES

Holy Burger

$12.00

6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Classic Burger

$8.00

Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Holy Chicken

$8.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Holy Dog

$3.50

Served with choice of onion, relish, ketchup, mustard, Peri-Peri or Holy Sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

Strips of juicy fried chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.

Lunch Special

$7.50Out of stock

Two sliders + small fries Available 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Holy Meal

$9.50Out of stock

One classic burger + small fries + one soda Available 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

SPECIALTIES

NYC CHEESESTEAK

$17.00

8 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American and Cheddar cheese, and hot sauce, on a hero.

Chopped Cheese

Chuck patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Slider

$3.00

Snack-sized fried chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.

Beef Slider

$3.00
Impossible Slider

$3.50

Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, and onion.

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Our all-white meat, no preservatives/nitrates sliced Turkey breast. Topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Combo SIX (6) Beef Sliders

$16.00
Combo SIX (6) Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Combo Six (6) Mix Sliders

$16.00

3 beef sliders + 3 chicken sliders

Combo SIX (6) NYC CHEESESTEAK SLIDERS

$17.00

Our famous NYC Cheesesteak in bite sized sliders.

Combo Six (6) Impossible sliders

$17.00
Combo Six (6) Chopped Cheese Sliders

$16.00
IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE

Chuck vegetarian patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.

SIDES

Seasoned Fries

$3.50+
Cheese Fries

$5.00+
Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00+
Onion Rings

$6.00+
Popcorn Chicken

$7.00+

DRINKS

Poland Spring Water

$1.80
FOUNTAIN COKE

$2.50+
FOUNTAIN GINGER ALE

$2.50+
FOUNTAIN SPRITE

$2.50+
FOUNTAIN ORANGE FANTA

$2.50+
FOUNTAIN DR PEPPER

$2.50+

MARTINELLI'S APPLE JUICE

$2.25Out of stock

Ice cream Portion

$4.00Out of stock

MILKSHAKES

Van Leeuwen Vanilla Shake

$7.00+

Van Leeuwen Chocolate Shake

$7.00+Out of stock

Van Leeuwen Strawberry Shake

$7.00+

Van Leeuwen Pistachio Shake

$7.00+Out of stock

Van Leeuwen Honeycomb Shake

$7.00+

Van Leeuwen Cookies & Cream Shake

$7.00+

Van Leeuwen Chocolate Fudge Brownie Shake

$7.00+Out of stock

Vanilla & Fruity Pabbles Shake

$7.50+Out of stock

Van Leeuwen Vegan Oat Milk Chocolate

$8.25+Out of stock

Vegan pistachio ice cream with oat milk

Van Leeuwen Hazelnut Fudge Cookie

$8.25+Out of stock

Vegan Strawberry ice cream with oat milk

$7.00+Out of stock

$7.00+Out of stock

HOLY COW FAMILY

Holy Mach Box

$24.00

1 Classic Burger + 1 Holy Chicken + Medium Seasoned Fries + 2 drinks

Holy Sampler Box

$29.00

Holy Burger Holy Chicken Holy dog Fries Onion rings

Holy Slider Box

$36.00

6 beef sliders + 6 chicken sliders + large fries

VEGAN MENU

Vegan Impossible burger

$13.50

Vegetarian patty, topped with Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Holy Sauce, lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.

Vegan Impossible Chopped cheese

Vegetarian Patty chopped with grilled onion and vegan American cheese topped with lettuce and vegan holy sauce.

Vegan Holy Chicken

$9.00

Fried base-plant chicken patty. Topped with VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE, Lettuce, and Tomato.

Impossible Chicken Nuggets

$8.00+

Impossible chicken nuggets are made with soy plant-based protein to deliver that meaty bite.

Vegan Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

GLUTEN-FREE MENU

GLUTEN-FREE CLASSIC BURGER

$8.50

GLUTEN-FREE HOLY CHICKEN

$8.50Out of stock

GLUTEN-FREE HOLY BURGER

$13.25

GLUTEN-FREE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.25

SAUCES

Extra Holy Sauce

$0.50

Extra Peri Peri Sauce

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Mayonnaise

$0.50

Extra Ketchup

$0.50

Extra Spicy Brown Mustard

$0.50

Extra Louisiana Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Honey Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Honey Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Green Cholula Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

HAL&AL MEATS

100% Beef Chuck Burger (2lb) Raw Meat Box

$16.99Out of stock

100% CHOICE GRADE BEEF BURGERS The burger of all burgers is here. If you're looking for restaurant-quality gourmet burgers your family can enjoy, look no further. Our juicy 100% chuck burgers create a mouth-watering sensation for the serious beef lover. Each bite is bursting with rich beef flavor. Enjoy them on their own or pair them with some homemade fries and a milkshake. Don't forget to pile up it up with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard, and mushrooms for a classic taste! TRY IT OUT: Your favorite burgers are grilled and served every day at our featured restaurant HOLY COW. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Made with 100% Choice Grade Beef All Natural, No Hormones, Vegetarian Feed, No By-Products, No Artificial Ingredients, No Preservatives Seasoned to Perfection-- No additional ingredients are required Ready-to-Cook + Uniform Thickness for Consistent Cooking Time Flash-frozen for best quality 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

Seasoned Chicken Burgers 8 Patties (2lb) Raw Meat Box

$19.99Out of stock

32OZ SEASONED CHICKEN PATTIES (8 1/4lb. Burgers) For a great taste and juicy white meat flavor, try our seasoned chicken patties. A delicious, yet quick and easy meal to prepare. Simply warm a skillet and cook through using light oil. Add mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes and enjoy! PRODUCT INFORMATION: Premium Hand Slaughtered Chicken USDA Certified Antibiotic Free Cage-Free, Humanely Raised, Free-Range Chicken No Added Hormones or Preservatives / No By-Products 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

Seasoned Lamb Burgers (2lb) Raw Meat Box

$16.99Out of stock

8 SEASONED 1/4lb, LAMB AND BEEF PATTIES Tender, appetizing, and succulent, nothing beats a juicy burger patty. Our juicy, all-natural lamb and beef burger patty are ready to cook – flavor included! It guarantees the taste, texture, and flavor that will keep your family full and satisfied! Its exquisite taste makes it the perfect companion to some homemade potato fries and garlic sauce, or as part of a super-duper stacked burger. These patties are a scrumptious, quick-and-easy entrée your family is sure to love. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Made with 100% Natural Lamb and Beef Seasoned to Perfection-- No additional ingredients are required Ready-to-Cook and Easy to prepare 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

Spicy Chicken Sausage Patties (2lb) 6 Patties Raw Meat Box

$12.99Out of stock

HAL&AL presents deliciously spicy, Spicy Chicken Sausage Patties designed to leave your taste buds satisfied. This blend is rich in zesty and flavorful Italian peppers and spices brought together to create the perfect sausage patties. These patties are great as a pizza or pasta topping, in an Italian hero, or as a simple breakfast addition. The best part is, they cook in under 6 minutes, making them perfect for even the busiest New Yorker.

Classic Beef Hot Dogs (12oz)

$8.99Out of stock

6-PACK BEEF HOT DOGS A summertime classic! Our 6-Pack of Beef Franks is guaranteed to be a crowd winner at any outdoor event. Our beef franks are bursting with flavor and wrapped in natural casing, fully cooked for your convenience. Throw these bad boys between some buns and pile up the condiments for optimal satisfaction. PRODUCT INFORMATION: All Natural, Hand Processed Beef Fully Cooked for your Convenience-- just boil/grill and serve. No Hormones, No By-Products, No Artificial Ingredients, No Added Fillers Applications: Classic Hot Dog, Chili Dog, Bacon Wrapped Dog 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

N.Y Strip (12oz.) 2 - Pack

$25.00Out of stock

Rib Eye Boneless (16oz.) 2 - Pack

$36.00Out of stock

FILET MIGNON (8 OZ.) 4-PACK

$40.00Out of stock

T-BONE (14 OZ.) 2-PACK

$40.00Out of stock

PORTERHOUSE (24 OZ.)

$50.00Out of stock

FRENCHED LAMB RACKS (34 OZ.) 1-PACK

$40.00Out of stock

BONELESS / SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST (5 LB)

$22.00+Out of stock

BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH (5 LBS.)

$22.00Out of stock

Party Wings (2 LBS)

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Stew (2 LBS)

$15.00Out of stock

Ground Beef (Lean 1 LB)

$7.00Out of stock

GROUND CHICKEN (1LB) 50% DARK MEAT / 50% WHITE MEAT

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Breast 10LB

$30.00Out of stock

Party Wings (10 LBS)

$30.00Out of stock

Sybils Marinated Ox Tail

$19.00Out of stock

Cut Up Whole Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Whole Duck

$32.00Out of stock

Bacon

$25.00Out of stock

Seasoned Chicken Meatsballs

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:40 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:40 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:40 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:40 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:40 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:40 am
What you've been missing.

Location

34 Canal Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

