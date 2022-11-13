Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street

100% Beef Chuck Burger (2lb) Raw Meat Box

$16.99 Out of stock

100% CHOICE GRADE BEEF BURGERS The burger of all burgers is here. If you're looking for restaurant-quality gourmet burgers your family can enjoy, look no further. Our juicy 100% chuck burgers create a mouth-watering sensation for the serious beef lover. Each bite is bursting with rich beef flavor. Enjoy them on their own or pair them with some homemade fries and a milkshake. Don't forget to pile up it up with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard, and mushrooms for a classic taste! TRY IT OUT: Your favorite burgers are grilled and served every day at our featured restaurant HOLY COW. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Made with 100% Choice Grade Beef All Natural, No Hormones, Vegetarian Feed, No By-Products, No Artificial Ingredients, No Preservatives Seasoned to Perfection-- No additional ingredients are required Ready-to-Cook + Uniform Thickness for Consistent Cooking Time Flash-frozen for best quality 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed