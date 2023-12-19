Holy Guac Mexican Grill 904 S Sylvania Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy a Fiesta of Flavors!
Location
904 S Sylvania Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Dish & Blue Badger - Food Truck
No Reviews
717 South Sylvania Avenue Sturtevant, WI 53177
View restaurant