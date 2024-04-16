Holy Paleta San Diego 2040 India St
2040 India St
San Diego, CA 92101
Dairy
- Cookies n' Cream$6.00
Our classic Cookies n Cream with a complete Oreo Cookie to add the perfect touch!
- Taro$6.00
Our Taro Pop that has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. Tip: Add White Chocolate and Oreo Crumbs!
- Chocolate Milkshake$6.00
Our classic Chocolate Milkshake paleta. Pairs great with any chocolate and/or toppings!
- Strawberry Cheesecake$6.00
One our our best sellers, Strawberry Cheesecake. Pairs great with White Chocolate.
- Key Lime Pie$6.00
Our classic Key Lime Pie never fails. Piars great with white chocolate!
- Creamy Coconut$6.00
- Blue Vanilla$6.00
- Peanut Butter Cup$7.00
- Pistachio$7.00
- Fresas con Crema$7.00
- Arroz con Leche$7.00
- Horchata$6.00
- Marias con Leche$6.00
- Yogurt w/Fruit$7.00
- Mazapan$6.00
- Lavender Horchata$6.00
Non-Dairy
- Mango$6.00
- Chamango on a stick!$7.00
- Limon$6.00
- Piña con Chile$6.00
- Strawberry Mango$6.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$6.00
- Lavender Lemonade$6.00
- Sandia con Chile$6.00
- Strawberry Kiwi$6.00
- Watermelon$6.00
- Pepino con Chile$6.00
- Pica Fresa$6.00
- Tamarindo$6.00
- Mango Dragon Fruit$6.00
- Hibiscus Mango$6.00
- Dragonfruit Lemonade$6.00
Best Dressed
- Cookie Monster$8.00
Our Cookies and Cream pop Covered in Milk Chocolate topped with Oreo and Chips Ahoy Crumbs! Made for the Real Cookie Lover :-)
- Rainbow Crunch$9.00
Our Raspberry Lemonade Paleta covered with White Chocolate topped with Fruity Pebbles. This combination is refreshingly amazing!
- Pop Spicy$9.00
Mango Pop drizzled with Chamoy, sprinkled with Tajin and topped with Mango Enchilado! Spicy Cravings satisfied with our Pop Spicy.
- Smore's Pop$9.50
Smore's on a Stick!!! Chocolate Milkshake pop covered in Milk Chocolate, topped with Graham Crackers and warm Toasted Marshmallows!
- Cinnamon Toast Horchata$9.00
Horchata Pop covered in White Chocolate topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and a light drizzle of Dark Chocolate.
- Dirt Pop$9.00
Cookies n Cream pop covered with Milk Chocolate, topped with Oreo Crumbs and 4 Sour Gummy Worms..........
- Tres Leches POP$9.50
Our Blue Vanilla pop topped with crumbled Marias, Fresh sliced Strawberries and Bananas drizzled with our Signature 3 Leches sauce! A must try for the 3 leches cake lover!
- Gone Bananas POP$9.50
Our heavenly Blue Vanilla pop topped with fresh banana slices, crumbled Marias and drizzled with Warm Cajeta! Go Bananananas with this aH-maY-zZzZing pop!
- The Nutty pop$9.00
Our ChocoBanana pop covered in Milk Chocolate, topped with Chopped Nuts and a warm Peanut Butter Drizzle! Tip: Add Sliced Bananas :-)
- La Fresca$9.50
Our Pica Fresa Paleta topped with fresh Mango pieces, Chamoy and Tajin
- Fluff Pop$9.00
Our Cafe con Leche pop, topped with Marshmallow fluff and lightly drizzled with dark chocolate
Stuffed Pops
Concha - Cozy Hugs
- Plain Concha$3.00
- La Original Concha$7.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with our handcrafted Mazapan Ice Cream with Dark & Milk Chocolate. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- Mocha Concha$8.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with Mexican Mocha Ice Cream and Dark Chocolate. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- La Maria Concha$8.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with our handcrafted Marias con Cajeta ice cream and Warm Cajeta. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- Taro Taro Concha$8.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with our handcrafted Taro Oreo Ice Cream and White Chocolate. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- La Fresa Concha$8.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with our handcrafted Fresas con Crema ice cream and White Chocolate. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- CYO Concha$9.00
Handcrafted Ice Cream
Floats
- Tres Leches Float$11.50
Our Blue Vanilla Ice Cream with sliced Strawberries and Bananas, Maria Cookie Crumble and our delicious house made Tres Leches!
- Gone Bananas Float$11.50
Our heavenly Blue Vanilla Ice Cream layered with Bananas and Maria Cookie Crumble with a drizzle of warm Cajeta!
- Cold Brew Float$9.50
Cold Brew Coffee served with our delicious Heavenly Blue Vanilla Ice Cream with a Cajeta Drizzle!
- Spicy Mango-Berry Rise$10.50
Our Handcrafted Mango Sorbet and Pica Fresa Sorbet drizzle with Chamoy and Tajin topped with Spicy Mango Pieces!
- Spicy Mango Cup$10.50
Our Handcrafted Mango Sorbet drizzled with Chamoy and Tajin topped with Spicy Mango Pieces!
- CYO-Float$14.50