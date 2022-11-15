- Home
Holy PIe Pizzeria
256 Wright Ave
Roberta, GA 30178
Popular Items
Specials
Family Time
2-14" Large Two Toppings 1- Pasta Choice 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1 - Order of 6 Choc. Chip Cookies 2 - Two Liter
Date Night
1- 14" Large Two Topping 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1- Order of Breadsticks 1 - Order of 6 Cookies 1- 2 Liter Beverage
3 - 14" Large One Toppings
Get (3) Three 14" Large, one toppings for $26.99!
Two Holy Pie Creations!
Get TWO 14" Large speciality pizzas for only $25.99. *$2 upcharge for Steak and Cheese and Meat and Greet.
Pizza and Wings
Get 1 - 14" Large One Topping and 10 wings for $23.99
Hero Pepperoni
2 - 14" Large Pepperoni 1 - Mighty Pepperoni Roll
Chill Time
1- 14" Large 1 Topping 1- Small Mozzarella Finger 1- 2 Liter
Large 1 Topping Pick Up Only
10" Small Pizzas
Small Cheese
Make your own creation!
Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Small Cheese Galore
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.
Small Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and Smoked Chicken.
Small Hawaiian
A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!
Small Honey BBQ Chicken
Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.
Small Meat and Greet
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Small Bacon Chicken Ranch
Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.
Small Steak and Cheese
Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.
Small Taco Time
Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.
Small Ultimate Supreme
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Small Veggie
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, Banana Peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and black olives.
14" Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
Make your own creation!
Large Buffalo Chicken
Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Cheese Galore
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.
Large Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and smoked chicken.
Large Hawaiian
A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!
Large Honey BBQ Chicken
Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.
Large Meat and Greet
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Bacon Chicken Ranch
Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.
Large Steak and Cheese
Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
Large Taco Time
Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.
Large Ultimate Supreme
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Veggie
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, Banana Peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and black olives.
18" X-Large Pizzas
X-Large Cheese
Make your own creation!
X-Large Buffalo Chicken
Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
X-Large Cheese Galore
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.
X-Large Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and smoked chicken.
X-Large Hawaiian
A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!
X-Large Honey BBQ Chicken
Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.
X-Large Meat and Greet
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.
X-Large Bacon Chicken Ranch
Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.
X-Large Steak and Cheese
Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
X-Large Taco Time
Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.
X-Large Ultimate Supreme
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.
X-Large Veggie
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, Banana Peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and black olives.
Wings
Starters
Mozzarella Fingers
Fresh Dough topped with Mozzarella, lightly basted with butter then topped with Parmesan.
Bread Sticks
Fresh Dough stretched, then basted with butter, garlic salt, and parmesan 8 per order.
Mighty Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni rolled into our scratch made dough with Mozzarella Cheese.
Holy Garlic Knots!
Fresh dough twisted and turned then slowly baked with garlic butter.
Cheesy Bread
Fresh dough stuffed with whole milk Mozzarella and Parmesan
Greens
Full Meat and Lean
Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce topped with Freshly Cut Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, and our Smoked Chicken!
Full Chicken Pecan Salad
Fresh Cut Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Croutons, then topped with Smoked Chicken, and Honey Roasted Pecans.
Full Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce , Penne Pasta, Croutons, Caesar dressing, then topped with our Smoked Chicken and Parmesan Cheese.
Full HP's Greek Salad
Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.
Full House Salad
Fresh Cut Salad Mix, topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons
Full Caesar Salad
Fresh Cut Romaine tossed in caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Half Meat and Lean
Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce topped with Freshly Cut Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, and our Smoked Chicken!
Half Chicken Pecan Salad
Fresh Cut Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Croutons, then topped with smoked chicken, and honey roasted pecans.
Half Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce , Penne Pasta, Croutons, Caesar dressing, then topped with our Smoked Chicken and Parmesan Cheese.
Half HP's Greek Salad
Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.
Half House Salad
Fresh Cut Salad Mix, topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons
Half Caesar Salad
Fresh Cut Romaine tossed in caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Calzone
Small Calzone
Basically a small pizza folded over! Spread with Ricotta and Mozzarella!
Small Meat Calzone
Ricootta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.
Small Supreme Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Pepperoni.
Small Veggie Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, and Black Olives.
Large Calzone
Basically a large pizza folded over! Spread with Ricotta and Mozzarella!
Large Meat Calzone
Ricootta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.
Large Supreme Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Pepperoni.
Large Veggie Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, and Black Olives.
Stromboli
Holy Pasta
Smoked Chicken Alfredo
Slow smoked chicken tossed in our signature alfredo sauce and penne pasta. Served with two breadsticks.
Tok Tik Pasta
Feta cheese slow cooked with tomato and olive oil, then tossed with black olives and penne pasta. *Add Chicken for $2.00
Penne and Meatballs
Penne noodles and our Italian Meatballs mixed with our signature marinara sauce.
Sandwiches
Smoked Chicken BLT
Smoked Chicken topped with Provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Meatball Blast
Italian Meatballs blasted with our signature pizza sauce topped with Provolone Cheese served on a lightly toasted hoagie bun.
Philly CheeseSteak
Shaved Ribeye grilled to perfection with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese.
Lean Bowls
Desserts
6 Chocolate Chip Cookies
6 of the best Ooey-Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies!
Cinnamon Sticks
Our scratch made dough cut, then basted with butter and our cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing! Holy Pie!
NY Cheesecake Stromboli
Our scratch made dough, rolled with a NY Cheescake, then basted with butter and our cinnamon sugar! Served with cream cheese icing! Choose plain or raspberry or add our honey roasted pecans!
NY Cheesecake Slice
1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pizza, Wings, Salads, and Sandwiches! All so good it will make you say "Holy Pie!, that's good!"
256 Wright Ave, Roberta, GA 30178