Holy PIe Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

256 Wright Ave

Roberta, GA 30178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 1 Topping Pick Up Only
Large Cheese
Small Cheese

Specials

Family Time

$46.99

2-14" Large Two Toppings 1- Pasta Choice 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1 - Order of 6 Choc. Chip Cookies 2 - Two Liter

Date Night

$28.99

1- 14" Large Two Topping 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1- Order of Breadsticks 1 - Order of 6 Cookies 1- 2 Liter Beverage

3 - 14" Large One Toppings

$29.99

Get (3) Three 14" Large, one toppings for $26.99!

Two Holy Pie Creations!

Two Holy Pie Creations!

$27.99

Get TWO 14" Large speciality pizzas for only $25.99. *$2 upcharge for Steak and Cheese and Meat and Greet.

Pizza and Wings

$24.99

Get 1 - 14" Large One Topping and 10 wings for $23.99

Hero Pepperoni

$23.99

2 - 14" Large Pepperoni 1 - Mighty Pepperoni Roll

Chill Time

$18.99

1- 14" Large 1 Topping 1- Small Mozzarella Finger 1- 2 Liter

Large 1 Topping Pick Up Only

$9.99

10" Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$8.99

Make your own creation!

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Small Cheese Galore

Small Cheese Galore

$11.49

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.

Small Chicken Alfredo

Small Chicken Alfredo

$11.49

Alfredo Sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and Smoked Chicken.

Small Hawaiian

$11.49

A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!

Small Honey BBQ Chicken

$11.49

Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.

Small Meat and Greet

Small Meat and Greet

$12.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Small Bacon Chicken Ranch

Small Bacon Chicken Ranch

$11.49

Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.

Small Steak and Cheese

$12.99

Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Small Taco Time

Small Taco Time

$11.49

Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.

Small Ultimate Supreme

Small Ultimate Supreme

$11.49

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$11.49

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, Banana Peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and black olives.

14" Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$12.99

Make your own creation!

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$15.49

Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Cheese Galore

Large Cheese Galore

$15.49

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.

Large Chicken Alfredo

Large Chicken Alfredo

$15.49

Alfredo sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and smoked chicken.

Large Hawaiian

$15.49

A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!

Large Honey BBQ Chicken

$15.49

Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.

Large Meat and Greet

Large Meat and Greet

$17.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Bacon Chicken Ranch

Large Bacon Chicken Ranch

$15.49

Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.

Large Steak and Cheese

$17.99

Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Large Taco Time

Large Taco Time

$15.49

Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.

Large Ultimate Supreme

Large Ultimate Supreme

$15.49

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$15.49

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, Banana Peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and black olives.

18" X-Large Pizzas

X-Large Cheese

X-Large Cheese

$16.99

Make your own creation!

X-Large Buffalo Chicken

X-Large Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

X-Large Cheese Galore

X-Large Cheese Galore

$20.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.

X-Large Chicken Alfredo

X-Large Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Alfredo sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and smoked chicken.

X-Large Hawaiian

$20.99

A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!

X-Large Honey BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.

X-Large Meat and Greet

X-Large Meat and Greet

$22.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.

X-Large Bacon Chicken Ranch

X-Large Bacon Chicken Ranch

$20.99

Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.

X-Large Steak and Cheese

$22.99

Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

X-Large Taco Time

X-Large Taco Time

$20.99

Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.

X-Large Ultimate Supreme

X-Large Ultimate Supreme

$20.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.

X-Large Veggie

X-Large Veggie

$20.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, Banana Peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and black olives.

Wings

House Rubbed then slow smoked. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.99

House Rubbed then slow smoked. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99

Jumbo sized! House Rubbed then slow smoked. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

20 Wings

20 Wings

$26.99

Jumbo sized! House Rubbed then slow smoked. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Starters

Mozzarella Fingers

Mozzarella Fingers

$7.99+

Fresh Dough topped with Mozzarella, lightly basted with butter then topped with Parmesan.

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Fresh Dough stretched, then basted with butter, garlic salt, and parmesan 8 per order.

Mighty Pepperoni Roll

Mighty Pepperoni Roll

$8.49

Pepperoni rolled into our scratch made dough with Mozzarella Cheese.

Holy Garlic Knots!

Holy Garlic Knots!

$4.99

Fresh dough twisted and turned then slowly baked with garlic butter.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.49

Fresh dough stuffed with whole milk Mozzarella and Parmesan

Greens

Fresh cut lettuce. Served with a breadstick.
Full Meat and Lean

Full Meat and Lean

$10.99

Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce topped with Freshly Cut Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, and our Smoked Chicken!

Full Chicken Pecan Salad

Full Chicken Pecan Salad

$9.99

Fresh Cut Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Croutons, then topped with Smoked Chicken, and Honey Roasted Pecans.

Full Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Full Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

$9.99

Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce , Penne Pasta, Croutons, Caesar dressing, then topped with our Smoked Chicken and Parmesan Cheese.

Full HP's Greek Salad

Full HP's Greek Salad

$9.99

Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$7.99

Fresh Cut Salad Mix, topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons

Full Caesar Salad

$7.99

Fresh Cut Romaine tossed in caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Half Meat and Lean

Half Meat and Lean

$5.99

Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce topped with Freshly Cut Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, and our Smoked Chicken!

Half Chicken Pecan Salad

Half Chicken Pecan Salad

$5.39

Fresh Cut Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Croutons, then topped with smoked chicken, and honey roasted pecans.

Half Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Half Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

$5.39

Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce , Penne Pasta, Croutons, Caesar dressing, then topped with our Smoked Chicken and Parmesan Cheese.

Half HP's Greek Salad

Half HP's Greek Salad

$5.39

Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.

Half House Salad

Half House Salad

$4.39

Fresh Cut Salad Mix, topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons

Half Caesar Salad

$4.39

Fresh Cut Romaine tossed in caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Calzone

Basically a pizza folded over! Spread with Ricotta and Mozzarella!
Small Calzone

Small Calzone

$10.99

Basically a small pizza folded over! Spread with Ricotta and Mozzarella!

Small Meat Calzone

$13.99

Ricootta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.

Small Supreme Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Pepperoni.

Small Veggie Calzone

Small Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, and Black Olives.

Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$12.99

Basically a large pizza folded over! Spread with Ricotta and Mozzarella!

Large Meat Calzone

$17.99

Ricootta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.

Large Supreme Calzone

$15.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Pepperoni.

Large Veggie Calzone

Large Veggie Calzone

$15.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, and Black Olives.

Stromboli

A type of pizza turnover! Comes with 2 toppings!
Small Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$9.29

A type of pizza turnover! Comes with our whole-milk mozzarella and two toppings!

Large Stromboli

Large Stromboli

$11.99

A type of pizza turnover! Comes with our whole-milk mozzarella and two toppings!

Holy Pasta

Smoked Chicken Alfredo

Smoked Chicken Alfredo

$10.49

Slow smoked chicken tossed in our signature alfredo sauce and penne pasta. Served with two breadsticks.

Tok Tik Pasta

Tok Tik Pasta

$8.99

Feta cheese slow cooked with tomato and olive oil, then tossed with black olives and penne pasta. *Add Chicken for $2.00

Penne and Meatballs

Penne and Meatballs

$9.99

Penne noodles and our Italian Meatballs mixed with our signature marinara sauce.

Sandwiches

Smoked Chicken BLT

Smoked Chicken BLT

$8.49

Smoked Chicken topped with Provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Meatball Blast

Meatball Blast

$8.99

Italian Meatballs blasted with our signature pizza sauce topped with Provolone Cheese served on a lightly toasted hoagie bun.

Philly CheeseSteak

Philly CheeseSteak

$10.29

Shaved Ribeye grilled to perfection with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese.

Lean Bowls

Lean Bowl

Lean Bowl

$8.49

Your choice of 5 vegetable toppings.with Mozzarella Cheese

Steak and Chicken Bowl

Steak and Chicken Bowl

$10.49

Shaved Ribeye and smoked chicken placed on your choice of 5 toppings.

Desserts

6 Chocolate Chip Cookies

6 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.49

6 of the best Ooey-Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Our scratch made dough cut, then basted with butter and our cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing! Holy Pie!

NY Cheesecake Stromboli

NY Cheesecake Stromboli

$7.29

Our scratch made dough, rolled with a NY Cheescake, then basted with butter and our cinnamon sugar! Served with cream cheese icing! Choose plain or raspberry or add our honey roasted pecans!

NY Cheesecake Slice

$4.49

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Beverages

2 Liter Beverages

2 Liter Beverages

$3.59
Fountain Beverages

Fountain Beverages

$2.49

Monster

$3.59

Zero Sugar Monster

$3.59

Extras

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.85

Marinara

$0.85

Garlic Butter

$0.85

2 Breadsticks

$1.25

Dressings

NY Cheesecake Slice

$4.59

Side of Honey Roasted Pecans

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Wings, Salads, and Sandwiches! All so good it will make you say "Holy Pie!, that's good!"

Website

Location

256 Wright Ave, Roberta, GA 30178

Directions

