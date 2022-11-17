Holy Pie Pizzeria - Dean Forest Rd. 1450 Dean Forest Rd.
1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E
Garden City, GA 31405
Specials
Family Time
2-14" Large Two Toppings 1- Pasta Choice 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1 - Order of 6 Choc. Chip Cookies 2 - Two Liter
Date Night
1- 14" Large Two Topping 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1- Order of Breadsticks 1 - Order of 6 Cookies 1- 2 Liter Beverage
3 - 14" Large One Toppings
Feeding a group! Get (3) Three 14" Large, one toppings!
Two Holy Pie Creations!
Get TWO 14" Large speciality pizzas! *Upcharge for Steak and Cheese and Meat and Greet.
Pizza and Wings
Get 1 - 14" Large One Topping and 10 wings with your choice of up to two flavors!
Hero Pepperoni
2 - 14" Large Pepperoni 1 - Mighty Pepperoni Roll
Chill Time
1- 14" Large 1 Topping 1- Small Mozzarella Finger 1- 2 Liter
Large 1 Topping Pick Up Only
10" Small Pizzas
10" Small Cheese
Make your own creation!
10" Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
10" Small Cheese Galore
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.
10" Small Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and Smoked Chicken.
10" Small Hawaiian
A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!
10" Small Honey BBQ Chicken
Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.
10" Small Meat and Greet
Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.
10" Small Bacon Chicken Ranch
Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.
10" Small Steak and Cheese
Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.
10" Small Taco Time
Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and