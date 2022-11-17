Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Holy Pie Pizzeria - Dean Forest Rd. 1450 Dean Forest Rd.

1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E

Garden City, GA 31405

14" Large Cheese
Large 1 Topping Pick Up Only
6 Chocolate Chip Cookies

Specials

Family Time

$46.99

2-14" Large Two Toppings 1- Pasta Choice 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1 - Order of 6 Choc. Chip Cookies 2 - Two Liter

Date Night

$28.99

1- 14" Large Two Topping 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1- Order of Breadsticks 1 - Order of 6 Cookies 1- 2 Liter Beverage

3 - 14" Large One Toppings

$29.99

Feeding a group! Get (3) Three 14" Large, one toppings!

Two Holy Pie Creations!

$27.99

Get TWO 14" Large speciality pizzas! *Upcharge for Steak and Cheese and Meat and Greet.

Pizza and Wings

$24.99

Get 1 - 14" Large One Topping and 10 wings with your choice of up to two flavors!

Hero Pepperoni

$23.99

2 - 14" Large Pepperoni 1 - Mighty Pepperoni Roll

Chill Time

$18.99

1- 14" Large 1 Topping 1- Small Mozzarella Finger 1- 2 Liter

Large 1 Topping Pick Up Only

$9.99

10" Small Pizzas

10" Small Cheese

$8.99

Make your own creation!

10" Small Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

10" Small Cheese Galore

$11.49

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.

10" Small Chicken Alfredo

$11.49

Alfredo Sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and Smoked Chicken.

10" Small Hawaiian

$11.49

A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!

10" Small Honey BBQ Chicken

$11.49

Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.

10" Small Meat and Greet

$12.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.

10" Small Bacon Chicken Ranch

$11.49

Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.

10" Small Steak and Cheese

$12.99

Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

10" Small Taco Time

$11.49

Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes