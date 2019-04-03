A map showing the location of Holy 'Que SmokehouseView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Holy 'Que Smokehouse

No reviews yet

5788 Lower York Rd.

Lahaska, PA 18938

Popular Items

Kids Slider
1 Meat
Brisket Sandwich

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brat Sandwich

$15.00

Texas Joe Sandwich

$14.00

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.00

Holy Grail

$16.00

Extra BBQ sauce

$1.00

Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$13.00

Meat Platter

1 Meat

$18.00

Choice of 1 Side

2 Meat

$22.00

Choice of 1 Side

Holy Trinity

$34.00

1\3 lb each of Brisket, Brats, Spare Ribs and one side

Lone Star

$65.00

Que Pack

$145.00

Extra BBQ sauce

$1.00

By The Pound

Feeds 2-3 people

1 lb Brisket

$37.00

1 lb Pulled Pork

$26.00

1 lb Turkey

$27.00Out of stock

1/2 Rack Pork Ribs

$20.00

Full Rack Pork Ribs

$40.00

1 lb Brat of the Day

$27.00

1 lbTexas Joe

$27.00

Similar to a Sloppy Joe but we use shredded brisket, sautéed in our signature homemade Joe sauce.

Specials

Load Pulled Pork Fries

$10.00

Fried Mac and Cheese Balls (2)

$8.00

TX Red Chili

$10.00

Single Side

Pinto Beans

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Mac w/Chopped Brisket

$8.00

Mac w/Pulled Pork

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Cider Slaw

$6.00

Creamed Corn

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Honey Cornbread

$6.00

Served with Honey Butter

Family Side

Family Pinto Beans

$18.00

Family Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Family Cider Slaw

$18.00

Family Creamed Corn

$18.00

Family Green Beans

$18.00

Family Honey Cornbread

$18.00

Family Waffle Fries

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Slider

$6.00

Comes with 1 side

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Monster Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Extra Goodness

8oz BBQ Sauce

$6.00

8oz Queso

$6.00

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Nat's Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Boylans Black Cherry

$2.50

Boylans Cream Soda

$2.50

Boylans Root Beer

$2.50

Boylans Grape Soda

$2.50

Boylans Orange Soda

$2.50

Boylans Cola

$2.50

Boylans Diet Cola

$2.50

Fiji

$2.50

Poland Spring

$2.00

Boylans Ginger Ale

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Authentic Texas BBQ located steps from Peddlers Village. Come on by and try some of the lone star state's favorite 'que and small batched creations."

5788 Lower York Rd., Lahaska, PA 18938

