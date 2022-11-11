Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave 4102 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11218
Popular Items
Party Favorites
The Holy Party Box!
An Assorted Platter that comes with: 12 Pcs. of Assorted Sliders 12 Pcs. of Moroccan & Potato Cigars & Kibbeh 18 Pcs. of Assorted Fingers 12 Pcs. of our Famous "Holy Toasty" & 2 - Honey BBQ Popcorn Chicken
Assorted Mezze Platter
Assortment of Finger Foods: Moroccan Beef Cigars, Potato Cigars Cornflake Chicken Fingers, Kibbeh, Chicken Fingers, Falafel Balls Pastrami Egg Rolls (Cut in half)
Assorted Sandwich Platters
Assorted Wrap Platters
Baby Burger Sliders
BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Wings
Cornflake Finger Platter
Crispy Beef Strips
Crispy Chicken Lil's Sliders
French Fries
Onion Rings
Popcorn Chicken
Salads
Franks in a Blanket
Veggie Platter
Israeli Mixed Platter
Israeli Mixed Platter includes: 18 - Kibbeh 18 - Meat Cigars 18 - Potato Cigars With your choice of 8 Oz. Tahini or Hummus
Graduation Packages
Freshman Package
Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) Medium Tray French Fries 2 of Orders of Popcorn Chicken or Wings 1- 2Ltr Soda (Feeds 8-10 People)
Sophomore Package
12 Baby Burger Platter 12 Chicken Littles Platter 12 Hot Dog Platter Medium Tray of French Fries (Feeds 18-20 People)
Junior Package
Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) 12 Baby Burgers Platter 20 Chicken Fingers Platter 1- Holy Dessert Platter 2- 2Ltr Soda (Feeds 10-12 People)
Senior Package
Assorted Sandwich Platter (32 Pcs) Medium Tray of French Fries Medium Tray of Popcorn Chicken 60 Chicken Wings 2- Holy Dessert Platter (Feeds 22-26 People) 3- 2Ltr Soda
Party Packages
Package #1
Package #2
Package #3
Package #4
Starters
Dozen Wings
Choose from Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Char-Grilled or Sweet Chili Sauce.
Popcorn Chicken
Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.
Shredded Crispy Beef
Choose from Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.
Chicken Fingers
6 pieces.
Corn Flake Chicken Fingers
6 pieces.
Chicken Lil's (2 Pieces)
2 - Crispy Chicken Sliders topped with Pickles, Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce.
Crazy Chicken Finger Dog (2 Pieces)
2 - Buffalo Chicken Fingers in a Hotdog Bun with Coleslaw & Jalapeño Mayo.
Crispy Asian Chicken Wonton (5 Pieces)
Crispy Asian Chicken Wontons (5) served with a side of Sweet Chili.
Pastrami Egg Rolls (3 Pieces)
Pastrami Egg Rolls (3) served with a side of Sweet Chili.
BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders (2 Pieces)
2 - BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders topped with Coleslaw.
Hummus Platter
House made Chickpea Spread served with 2 Pita Bread.
Falafel In A Pita
Falafel in a Pita Bread with Hummus, Tahini & Israeli Salad.
Falafel Platter
7 Falafel Balls Served on a bed of Hummus with a side of Tahini served with 2 Pita Bread.
Kibbeh (5 Pieces)
Kibbeh (5) with a side of Thaini
Moroccan Beef Cigar Platter (4 Pieces)
4 Pieces of Spiced Beef wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini.
Potato Cigar Platter (6 Pieces)
6 Pieces of Creamy Potato wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini.
Loaded Brisket Fries
BBQ Pulled Brisket loaded on a bed of French Fries topped with Jalapeño Mayo. Choice of regular or cajun fries.
Bacon Jalapeño Fries
Crispy Kosher Bacon topped over French Fries with Buffalo Sauce & Jalapeño Mayo
Sruli Fries
French Fries Mixed with Jalapeño Mayo & Sweet Chili.
Hot Dog
Hot Dog served on a Bun.
Holy Kids Meal
Schnitzel Sandwiches
The Holy Schnitzel
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Corn Flake Schnitzel
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Buffalo Chicken
Fried or Marinated Grilled Chicken dipped in Spicy Buffalo Sauce seemed on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions.
The Holy Grilled
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Blackened Grilled Chicken
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Choice Sandwiches
The Holy Toasty
Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Champ by Rachel Goldzal
Cornflake Schnitzel, Crispy Kosher Bacon topped with Avocado, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pickles with Garlic Mayo & Creamy Pesto served on a Baguette.
The Tony Special
Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with Jalapeño Mayo & Spicy Mayo served on a Baguette.
Buffalo Bacon
Marinated Grilled Chicken mixed with Buffalo Sauce topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes & Fresh Onions smothered with Ranch Dressing served on a Baguette.
Sruli Special
Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Avocado, Israeli Salad, Sautéed Onions with Jalapeño Mayo & Sweet Chili Sauce served on a Baguette.
The Holy Double
6oz. Burger & Cornflake Schnitzel mixed w/ Buffalo Sauce with Sautéed Onions smothered with Ranch Dressing served on a Baguette.
Ramiro's Special
Cornflake Schnitzel & Holy Schnitzel topped with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with Buffalo Sauce & Jalapeño Mayo served on a Baguette.
Shawarma
Seasoned Baby Chicken topped with Israeli Salad, Hummus & Tahini served on your choice of bread.
The Big Sister
Kung Fu Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Mushrooms with Asian Sesame Dressing served on a Baguette.
The Maurice
Marinated Grilled Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami, Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard served on a Baguette.
Big Jo Kung Fu Bacon
Fried Schnitzel topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce with Asian Sesame Dressing & Buffalo Sauce served on a Baguette.
Steak & Pastrami Sandwiches
Rib Eye Pepper Steak Sandwich
Marinated Rib Eye Steak served with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with your choice Sauce served on a Baguette.
The Buffalo Rib Eye Steak
Sautéed Steak in Spicy Buffalo Sauce. Served on Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions.
Grilled Pastrami
Grilled Pastrami with Lettuce & Tomatoes with Jalapeño Mayo served on a Baguette.
Aba's Favorite
Rib Eye Steak with Tomatoes, Fresh Onions, Fries & Hummus served on a Baguette.
Jerusalem Mix
Mixed Sautéed Steak, Shawarma & Grilled Pastrami topped with Coleslaw served on a Baguette.
The Holy Burger Baguette
6 Oz Beef Patty (Regular or Spicy). Served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce.
Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
Marinated Rib Eye Steak with your choice of Veggies & Sauce served on a Baguette.
BBQ Pulled Brisket Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Brisket topped with Coleslaw served on a Baguette.
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken dipped in BBQ Sauces with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Burger Wrap
6 Oz. Beef Patty (Regular or Spicy) with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken topped with Avocado & your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Fried Schnitzel Wrap
Fried Schnitzel with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken dipped in Teriyaki Sauce with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Marinated Rib Eye Steak Wrap
Sautéed Steak with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Blackened Grilled Chicken Wrap
Blackened Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
The Holy Choice Wraps
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, with Caesar dressing.
Rib Eye Pepper Steak Wrap
Marinated Rib Eye Steak with Sautéed Peppers and Onions topped with your choice of Sauce served on a on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Spring Wrap
Mixed Greens, Roasted Eggplant, Carrots, Avocado, Red Onions with Creamy Pesto served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Falafel Wrap
Falafel with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Onions & hummus served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Shwanitzel Wrap
A Mix of Shawarma & Fried Schnitzel with Fries, Ketchup & BBQ sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Spinach Avocado Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Avocado Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing & Honey Mustard served on a Whole Wheat Tortilla Wrap.
Wrapping Ranch
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing & Creamy Pesto served on a Whole Wheat Tortilla Wrap.
Burgers
Baby Burgers
2 - Baby Burgers 2 Oz. topped with Pickles & Ketchup served on Slider Buns.
Burger
6 Oz. Burger (Regular or Spicy). with your choice of Veggies & Sauce served on a Bun.
Double Decker
2 - 6 Oz. Burgers (Regular or Spicy). Served on a bun with your choice Veggies & Sauce.
Holy Guacamole Burger
6 Oz. Burger topped with Guacamole. Served on a Bun with your choice of Veggies & Sauce.
Pastrami Burger
6 oz. Burger topped with Grilled Pastrami served on a Bun with your choice of Veggies & Sauce.
Chicken Burger
Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Bun with your choice of Veggies & Sauce.
BBQ Pulled Brisket in a Bun
BBQ Pulled Beef topped with Coleslaw served on a Bun.
Good Morning Sunshine
6 Oz. Burger topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Onions & a Fried Eggs smothered in Ranch Dressing.
Bacon Avocado Burger
6 Oz. Burger topped with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms with Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce served on a Bun.
The Crispy Brisket
Cornflake Schnitzel topped with BBQ Pulled Brisket, Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a Bun.
Crispy Buffalo Burger
6 Oz. Burger topped with Cornflake Schnitzel mixed with Buffalo Sauce topped with Sautéed Onions smothered in Ranch Dressing served on a Bun.
Crispy Ranch
Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes smothered in Ranch Dressing served on a Bun.
Mr. Brooklyn
Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sauerkraut, Sautéed Onions with Mustard & Mayo served on a Bun.
Rice Bowl
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl
Marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
Fried Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Shawarma Rice Bowl
Shawarma on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Rice, Chicken Teriyaki, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms & Sauteed Peppers
Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl
Popcorn Chicken on a bed of Rice with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.