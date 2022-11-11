Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave 4102 18th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4102 18th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Holy Schnitzel
The Holy Toasty
Regular Fries

Party Favorites

The Holy Party Box!

$240.00

An Assorted Platter that comes with: 12 Pcs. of Assorted Sliders 12 Pcs. of Moroccan & Potato Cigars & Kibbeh 18 Pcs. of Assorted Fingers 12 Pcs. of our Famous "Holy Toasty" & 2 - Honey BBQ Popcorn Chicken

Assorted Mezze Platter

Assortment of Finger Foods: Moroccan Beef Cigars, Potato Cigars Cornflake Chicken Fingers, Kibbeh, Chicken Fingers, Falafel Balls Pastrami Egg Rolls (Cut in half)

Assorted Sandwich Platters

Assorted Wrap Platters

Baby Burger Sliders

BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Wings

Cornflake Finger Platter

Crispy Beef Strips

Crispy Chicken Lil's Sliders

French Fries

Onion Rings

Popcorn Chicken

Salads

Franks in a Blanket

$49.99

Veggie Platter

Israeli Mixed Platter

Israeli Mixed Platter includes: 18 - Kibbeh 18 - Meat Cigars 18 - Potato Cigars With your choice of 8 Oz. Tahini or Hummus

Graduation Packages

Freshman Package

$149.99

Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) Medium Tray French Fries 2 of Orders of Popcorn Chicken or Wings 1- 2Ltr Soda (Feeds 8-10 People)

Sophomore Package

$220.00

12 Baby Burger Platter 12 Chicken Littles Platter 12 Hot Dog Platter Medium Tray of French Fries (Feeds 18-20 People)

Junior Package

$230.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) 12 Baby Burgers Platter 20 Chicken Fingers Platter 1- Holy Dessert Platter 2- 2Ltr Soda (Feeds 10-12 People)

Senior Package

$400.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter (32 Pcs) Medium Tray of French Fries Medium Tray of Popcorn Chicken 60 Chicken Wings 2- Holy Dessert Platter (Feeds 22-26 People) 3- 2Ltr Soda

Party Packages

Package #1

$149.99

Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) Medium Tray French Fries 2 of Orders of Popcorn Chicken or Wings 1- 2Ltr Soda (Feeds 8-10 People)

Package #2

$220.00

12 Baby Burger Platter 12 Chicken Littles Platter 12 Hot Dog Platter Medium Tray of French Fries (Feeds 18-20 People)

Package #3

$230.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) 12 Baby Burgers Platter 20 Chicken Fingers Platter 1- Holy Dessert Platter 2- 2Ltr Soda (Feeds 10-12 People)

Package #4

$400.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter (32 Pcs) Medium Tray of French Fries Medium Tray of Popcorn Chicken 60 Chicken Wings 2- Holy Dessert Platter (Feeds 22-26 People) 3- 2Ltr Soda

Packages

Corporate Package

$145.00

Feeds Approx. 6 to 8 People

Executive Package

$149.99

Feeds Approx. 7 to 9 People

Enterprise Package

$199.99

Feeds Approx. 12 to 14 People

Starters

Dozen Wings

Dozen Wings

$12.99

Choose from Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Char-Grilled or Sweet Chili Sauce.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$12.99

Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.

Shredded Crispy Beef

Shredded Crispy Beef

$13.99

Choose from Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

6 pieces.

Corn Flake Chicken Fingers

Corn Flake Chicken Fingers

$13.99

6 pieces.

Chicken Lil's (2 Pieces)

Chicken Lil's (2 Pieces)

$10.99

2 - Crispy Chicken Sliders topped with Pickles, Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce.

Crazy Chicken Finger Dog (2 Pieces)

Crazy Chicken Finger Dog (2 Pieces)

$11.99

2 - Buffalo Chicken Fingers in a Hotdog Bun with Coleslaw & Jalapeño Mayo.

Crispy Asian Chicken Wonton (5 Pieces)

$10.99

Crispy Asian Chicken Wontons (5) served with a side of Sweet Chili.

Pastrami Egg Rolls (3 Pieces)

$10.99

Pastrami Egg Rolls (3) served with a side of Sweet Chili.

BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders (2 Pieces)

BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders (2 Pieces)

$16.99

2 - BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders topped with Coleslaw.

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$8.49

House made Chickpea Spread served with 2 Pita Bread.

Falafel In A Pita

Falafel In A Pita

$7.99

Falafel in a Pita Bread with Hummus, Tahini & Israeli Salad.

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$9.99

7 Falafel Balls Served on a bed of Hummus with a side of Tahini served with 2 Pita Bread.

Kibbeh (5 Pieces)

$9.99

Kibbeh (5) with a side of Thaini

Moroccan Beef Cigar Platter (4 Pieces)

Moroccan Beef Cigar Platter (4 Pieces)

$11.99

4 Pieces of Spiced Beef wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini.

Potato Cigar Platter (6 Pieces)

Potato Cigar Platter (6 Pieces)

$9.99

6 Pieces of Creamy Potato wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini.

Loaded Brisket Fries

Loaded Brisket Fries

$16.99

BBQ Pulled Brisket loaded on a bed of French Fries topped with Jalapeño Mayo. Choice of regular or cajun fries.

Bacon Jalapeño Fries

$15.49

Crispy Kosher Bacon topped over French Fries with Buffalo Sauce & Jalapeño Mayo

Sruli Fries

$7.99

French Fries Mixed with Jalapeño Mayo & Sweet Chili.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.50

Hot Dog served on a Bun.

Holy Kids Meal

Holy Kids Meal

Schnitzel Sandwiches

The Holy Schnitzel

The Holy Schnitzel

$15.99

Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.

Corn Flake Schnitzel

Corn Flake Schnitzel

$16.99

Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.

The Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Fried or Marinated Grilled Chicken dipped in Spicy Buffalo Sauce seemed on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions.

The Holy Grilled

The Holy Grilled

$15.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.

Blackened Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.

The Holy Choice Sandwiches

The Holy Toasty

The Holy Toasty

$18.49

Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.

The Champ by Rachel Goldzal

$18.49

Cornflake Schnitzel, Crispy Kosher Bacon topped with Avocado, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pickles with Garlic Mayo & Creamy Pesto served on a Baguette.

The Tony Special

The Tony Special

$16.99

Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with Jalapeño Mayo & Spicy Mayo served on a Baguette.

Buffalo Bacon

Buffalo Bacon

$18.49

Marinated Grilled Chicken mixed with Buffalo Sauce topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes & Fresh Onions smothered with Ranch Dressing served on a Baguette.

Sruli Special

$18.49

Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Avocado, Israeli Salad, Sautéed Onions with Jalapeño Mayo & Sweet Chili Sauce served on a Baguette.

The Holy Double

$18.49

6oz. Burger & Cornflake Schnitzel mixed w/ Buffalo Sauce with Sautéed Onions smothered with Ranch Dressing served on a Baguette.

Ramiro's Special

$16.99

Cornflake Schnitzel & Holy Schnitzel topped with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with Buffalo Sauce & Jalapeño Mayo served on a Baguette.

Shawarma

Shawarma

$16.99

Seasoned Baby Chicken topped with Israeli Salad, Hummus & Tahini served on your choice of bread.

The Big Sister

The Big Sister

$16.99

Kung Fu Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Mushrooms with Asian Sesame Dressing served on a Baguette.

The Maurice

The Maurice

$17.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami, Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard served on a Baguette.

Big Jo Kung Fu Bacon

Big Jo Kung Fu Bacon

$18.49

Fried Schnitzel topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce with Asian Sesame Dressing & Buffalo Sauce served on a Baguette.

Steak & Pastrami Sandwiches

Rib Eye Pepper Steak Sandwich

Rib Eye Pepper Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Marinated Rib Eye Steak served with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with your choice Sauce served on a Baguette.

The Buffalo Rib Eye Steak

The Buffalo Rib Eye Steak

$19.99

Sautéed Steak in Spicy Buffalo Sauce. Served on Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions.

Grilled Pastrami

Grilled Pastrami

$16.99

Grilled Pastrami with Lettuce & Tomatoes with Jalapeño Mayo served on a Baguette.

Aba's Favorite

Aba's Favorite

$19.99

Rib Eye Steak with Tomatoes, Fresh Onions, Fries & Hummus served on a Baguette.

Jerusalem Mix

Jerusalem Mix

$22.99

Mixed Sautéed Steak, Shawarma & Grilled Pastrami topped with Coleslaw served on a Baguette.

The Holy Burger Baguette

The Holy Burger Baguette

$15.99

6 Oz Beef Patty (Regular or Spicy). Served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce.

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Marinated Rib Eye Steak with your choice of Veggies & Sauce served on a Baguette.

BBQ Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$18.99

BBQ Pulled Brisket topped with Coleslaw served on a Baguette.

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken dipped in BBQ Sauces with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Burger Wrap

Burger Wrap

$15.49

6 Oz. Beef Patty (Regular or Spicy) with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Chicken Avocado Wrap

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.99

Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken topped with Avocado & your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Fried Schnitzel Wrap

Fried Schnitzel Wrap

$14.99

Fried Schnitzel with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Wrap

Marinated Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken dipped in Teriyaki Sauce with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Marinated Rib Eye Steak Wrap

Marinated Rib Eye Steak Wrap

$18.99

Sautéed Steak with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Blackened Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.99Out of stock

Blackened Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

The Holy Choice Wraps

Caesar Chicken Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, with Caesar dressing.

Rib Eye Pepper Steak Wrap

Rib Eye Pepper Steak Wrap

$18.99

Marinated Rib Eye Steak with Sautéed Peppers and Onions topped with your choice of Sauce served on a on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Spring Wrap

Spring Wrap

$13.49

Mixed Greens, Roasted Eggplant, Carrots, Avocado, Red Onions with Creamy Pesto served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Falafel with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Onions & hummus served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Shwanitzel Wrap

Shwanitzel Wrap

$18.99

A Mix of Shawarma & Fried Schnitzel with Fries, Ketchup & BBQ sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Spinach Avocado Wrap

Spinach Avocado Wrap

$16.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Avocado Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing & Honey Mustard served on a Whole Wheat Tortilla Wrap.

Wrapping Ranch

Wrapping Ranch

$17.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing & Creamy Pesto served on a Whole Wheat Tortilla Wrap.

Burgers

Baby Burgers

Baby Burgers

$12.99

2 - Baby Burgers 2 Oz. topped with Pickles & Ketchup served on Slider Buns.

Burger

Burger

$12.99

6 Oz. Burger (Regular or Spicy). with your choice of Veggies & Sauce served on a Bun.

Double Decker

Double Decker

$17.49

2 - 6 Oz. Burgers (Regular or Spicy). Served on a bun with your choice Veggies & Sauce.

Holy Guacamole Burger

Holy Guacamole Burger

$14.99

6 Oz. Burger topped with Guacamole. Served on a Bun with your choice of Veggies & Sauce.

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$15.99

6 oz. Burger topped with Grilled Pastrami served on a Bun with your choice of Veggies & Sauce.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$12.99

Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Bun with your choice of Veggies & Sauce.

BBQ Pulled Brisket in a Bun

BBQ Pulled Brisket in a Bun

$16.99

BBQ Pulled Beef topped with Coleslaw served on a Bun.

Good Morning Sunshine

Good Morning Sunshine

$17.49

6 Oz. Burger topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Onions & a Fried Eggs smothered in Ranch Dressing.

Bacon Avocado Burger

Bacon Avocado Burger

$16.99

6 Oz. Burger topped with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms with Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce served on a Bun.

The Crispy Brisket

$18.99

Cornflake Schnitzel topped with BBQ Pulled Brisket, Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a Bun.

Crispy Buffalo Burger

Crispy Buffalo Burger

$17.99

6 Oz. Burger topped with Cornflake Schnitzel mixed with Buffalo Sauce topped with Sautéed Onions smothered in Ranch Dressing served on a Bun.

Crispy Ranch

Crispy Ranch

$16.99

Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes smothered in Ranch Dressing served on a Bun.

Mr. Brooklyn

$17.99

Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sauerkraut, Sautéed Onions with Mustard & Mayo served on a Bun.

Rice Bowl

Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.99

Fried Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

Shawarma Rice Bowl

$18.99

Shawarma on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$16.99

Rice, Chicken Teriyaki, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms & Sauteed Peppers

Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl

$17.99

Popcorn Chicken on a bed of Rice with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.