Holy Schnitzel Main St Flushing
No reviews yet
7222 Main St
Flushing, NY 11367
Starters
Dozen Wings
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken
Choose Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ
Crispy Beef
Shredded Crispy Beef | Choose Buffalo or Honey BBQ
Crazy Chicken Finger Dog
2 pc Buffalo Chicken Fingers in a Hotdog Bun with Coleslaw & Jalapeno Mayo
Sesame Chicken Fingers
Corn Flake Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Honey Bbq Chicken Fingers
Chicken Lil's
Crispy Chicken Sliders topped with Pickles, Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce
Falafel In A Pita
Hummus, Tehini & Israeli Salad
Potato Cigar Platter
Creamy Potato wrapped in a Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini
Moroccan Cigar Platter
Spiced Beef wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tehini
Falafel Platter
Served on a bed of Hummus with a side of Tehini
Hummus Platter
Home made Chickpea Spread served with Pita Bread
Soup Of The Day
Ask About our Soups (*Please ask/call for Availability)
Hot Dog
Add Grilled Pastrami & Sauteed Onions + $2.50
Bbq Pulled Beef Sliders
Honey BBQ pulled Brisket, Coleslaw, served in slider Buns (2pcs)
Loaded Brisket Fries
BBQ Pulled Brisket Loaded on a Bed of French Fries Topped with Jalapeño Mayo (Choose between Regular or Cajun Fries)
Bacon Jalepeno Fries
Bacon Loaded on a Bed of French Fries Topped with Jalapeño Mayo & Buffalo Sauce.
Maple Glazed Bacon Fries
Bacon Loaded on a Bed of French Fries Topped with Jalapeño Mayo & Buffalo Sauce.
Gauc N Chips
Cholent
Only Available on Thursday Nights at 3:00pm
Salads
Create Your Own Salad
Create your Own Salad
Avocado Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry & Sun-dried Tomatoes, Heart of Palm, Avocado & Lemon Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Fire Salad
Mesclun Mix, Red & Green Peppers, Jalapeños, Roasted Corn, Tomatoes, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Lime Zest & Cilantro Lime Dressing
Healthy Delight
Spinach, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Banana Peppers, Avocado Mixed with Lemon Vinaigrette & Honey Mustard
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Creamy Pesto Dressing
Schnitzel & Chicken Sandwiches
The Holy Schnitzel
Schnitzel with Special Breading Choose your Veggies
The Kung Fu Schnitzel
Sesame & Panko Breading Choose your Veggies
The Loco Schnitzel
Chili Flakes & Breading Choose your Veggies
Pretzel Schnitzel
Pretzel Breading Choose your Breading
The Franky Schnitzel
Crushed Garlic & Italian Seasoned Breading Choose Your Veggies
Corn Flake Schnitzel
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken Choose your Veggies
The Buffalo Chicken
Fried or Grilled Chicken in Buffalo Sauce Choose your Veggies
The Holy Grilled
Marinated Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast Choose your Veggies
The Holy Choice Sandwiches
The Holy Toasty
Crispy Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a Flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Pickles, Sautéed Onions, Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce
The Tony Special
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Jalapeno Mayo & Holy Sauce
The Big Sister
Kung Fu Schnitzel or Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Mushrooms, Spicy Peppers (optional) & Asian Sesame Dressing
Shwarma Sandwich
Baby Chicken with Hummus, Tahini & Israeli Salad
The Maurice
Grilled Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami, Sautéed Onions & Honey Mustard
Big Jo Kung Fu Bacon
Kung Fu Schnitzel with Avocado, Lettuce, Asian Sesame & Buffalo Sauce topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon
Buffalo Bacon
Buffalo Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Tomatoes & Fresh Onions with Ranch Dressing
Panini & Veggie Sandwiches
The Cali Love
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Marinated Eggplant with Creamy Pesto Sauce
Veggie Panini
Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Lettuce, Tomatoes with Creamy Pesto
Pastrami Panini
Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Jalapeno Mayo
Veggie Toasty
Flattened Toasted Whole Wheat Baguette topped with Avocado, Red Onion, Tomatoes & Grilled Zucchini with Pesto Dressing
Grilled Ranch Panini
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Ranch Dressing & Crispy Kosher Bacon
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
Fried Chicken Wrap
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
Burger Wrap
Choose from Spicy or Regular Burger & White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
The Holy Choice Wraps
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Pepper Steak Wrap
Sautéed Peppers & Onions
Spring Wrap
Mixed Greens, Eggplant, Carrots, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion & Creamy Pesto
Falafel Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Onion & Hummus
Shwanitzel Wrap
A Mix of Shwarma, Schnitzel & Fries with Ketchup & BBQ Sauce
Spinach Avocado Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Avocado, Banana Peppers with Lemon Vinaigrette & Honey Mustard on a Whole Wheat Wrap
Wrapping Ranch
Grilled Chicken with Avocado, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Ranch & Creamy Pesto Dressing on a Whole Wheat Wrap
Beef, Steak & Pastrami Sandwich
Burgers
Burger
6oz Patty (can be made spicy) Choose your Veggies
Baby Burgers
2 Beef Sliders Choose your Veggies
Pastrami Burger
6oz Patty with Grilled Pastrami Choose your Veggies
Double Decker
(2) 6 oz Beef Patties Choose your Veggies
Bacon Avocado Burger
Burger Topped with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms, Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce
Holy Guac Burger
6 oz Patty Topped with Avocado Choose your Veggies
Chicken Burger
Choose Fried or Grilled Chicken Choose your Veggies
Crispy Ranch
Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes Smothered in a Ranch Dressing Topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon
Good Morning Sunshine
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon & Fried Egg
Bbq Pulled Beef Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Brisket Choose your Veggies
Holy Double
Burger topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Sautéed Onions Smothered in Ranch Dressing
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER.
The Impossible™ is here. Love meat? Meet meat. Made from plants, for the planet and your tastebuds.
Rice Bowls
Sides
Platters
Grilled Chicken Platter
Grilled Chicken Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Fried Schnitzel Platter
Fried Schnitzel Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Steak Platter
Thinly Sliced Steak Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Shwarma Platter
Homemade Shwarma Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Burger Platter
2 Beef Patties Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Holy Kids Meal
Cans
20oz Bottles
Snapple
Vitamin Water
Paid Sauces On Side
Garlic Mayo Side
Jalapeno Mayo Side
Spicy Mayo Side
Honey Mustard Side
Mustard Side
Holy Sauce Side
Holy Hot Sauce Side
Buffalo Sauce Side
BBQ Sauce Side
Honey BBQ Side
Asian Sesame Side
Chimichurri Side
Creamy Pesto Side
Cilantro-Lime Side
Caesar Side
Ranch Side
Lemon Vinaigrette Side
Balsamic Vinaigrette Side
Schug Side
Hummus Side
Tahini Side
Mayo Side
Ketchup Side
Sweet Chili Side
Teriyaki
Large Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Please be advised that wait times will be longer than usual.
7222 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367