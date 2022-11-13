Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Holy Schnitzel Main St Flushing

review star

No reviews yet

7222 Main St

Flushing, NY 11367

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Side of Regular Fries
1 Burger Slider, Fries, Juice Box & Toy

Starters

Dozen Wings

Dozen Wings

$11.99

Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled or Sweet Chili

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$12.99

Choose Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ

Crispy Beef

Crispy Beef

$13.49

Shredded Crispy Beef | Choose Buffalo or Honey BBQ

Crazy Chicken Finger Dog

Crazy Chicken Finger Dog

$11.99

2 pc Buffalo Chicken Fingers in a Hotdog Bun with Coleslaw & Jalapeno Mayo

Sesame Chicken Fingers

Sesame Chicken Fingers

$10.99
Corn Flake Chicken Fingers

Corn Flake Chicken Fingers

$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Fingers

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$11.99
Honey Bbq Chicken Fingers

Honey Bbq Chicken Fingers

$11.49
Chicken Lil's

Chicken Lil's

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Sliders topped with Pickles, Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce

Falafel In A Pita

Falafel In A Pita

$7.99

Hummus, Tehini & Israeli Salad

Potato Cigar Platter

Potato Cigar Platter

$8.99

Creamy Potato wrapped in a Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini

Moroccan Cigar Platter

Moroccan Cigar Platter

$10.99

Spiced Beef wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tehini

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$10.99

Served on a bed of Hummus with a side of Tehini

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$8.49

Home made Chickpea Spread served with Pita Bread

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$6.49

Ask About our Soups (*Please ask/call for Availability)

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.99

Add Grilled Pastrami & Sauteed Onions + $2.50

Bbq Pulled Beef Sliders

Bbq Pulled Beef Sliders

$12.99

Honey BBQ pulled Brisket, Coleslaw, served in slider Buns (2pcs)

Loaded Brisket Fries

Loaded Brisket Fries

$15.49

BBQ Pulled Brisket Loaded on a Bed of French Fries Topped with Jalapeño Mayo (Choose between Regular or Cajun Fries)

Bacon Jalepeno Fries

Bacon Jalepeno Fries

$13.99

Bacon Loaded on a Bed of French Fries Topped with Jalapeño Mayo & Buffalo Sauce.

Maple Glazed Bacon Fries

Maple Glazed Bacon Fries

$14.99

Bacon Loaded on a Bed of French Fries Topped with Jalapeño Mayo & Buffalo Sauce.

Gauc N Chips

Gauc N Chips

$9.99
Cholent

Cholent

$9.99

Only Available on Thursday Nights at 3:00pm

Salads

Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$10.99

Create your Own Salad

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$13.99

Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry & Sun-dried Tomatoes, Heart of Palm, Avocado & Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Fire Salad

Fire Salad

$13.99

Mesclun Mix, Red & Green Peppers, Jalapeños, Roasted Corn, Tomatoes, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Lime Zest & Cilantro Lime Dressing

Healthy Delight

Healthy Delight

$13.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Banana Peppers, Avocado Mixed with Lemon Vinaigrette & Honey Mustard

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Creamy Pesto Dressing

Schnitzel & Chicken Sandwiches

The Holy Schnitzel

The Holy Schnitzel

$14.99

Schnitzel with Special Breading Choose your Veggies

The Kung Fu Schnitzel

The Kung Fu Schnitzel

$14.99

Sesame & Panko Breading Choose your Veggies

The Loco Schnitzel

The Loco Schnitzel

$14.99

Chili Flakes & Breading Choose your Veggies

Pretzel Schnitzel

Pretzel Schnitzel

$14.99

Pretzel Breading Choose your Breading

The Franky Schnitzel

The Franky Schnitzel

$14.99

Crushed Garlic & Italian Seasoned Breading Choose Your Veggies

Corn Flake Schnitzel

Corn Flake Schnitzel

$15.99

Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken Choose your Veggies

The Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken in Buffalo Sauce Choose your Veggies

The Holy Grilled

The Holy Grilled

$14.99

Marinated Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast Choose your Veggies

The Holy Choice Sandwiches

The Holy Toasty

The Holy Toasty

$17.99

Crispy Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a Flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Pickles, Sautéed Onions, Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce

The Tony Special

The Tony Special

$15.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Jalapeno Mayo & Holy Sauce

The Big Sister

The Big Sister

$15.99

Kung Fu Schnitzel or Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Mushrooms, Spicy Peppers (optional) & Asian Sesame Dressing

Shwarma Sandwich

Shwarma Sandwich

$16.99

Baby Chicken with Hummus, Tahini & Israeli Salad

The Maurice

The Maurice

$16.99

Grilled Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami, Sautéed Onions & Honey Mustard

Big Jo Kung Fu Bacon

Big Jo Kung Fu Bacon

$17.49

Kung Fu Schnitzel with Avocado, Lettuce, Asian Sesame & Buffalo Sauce topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon

Buffalo Bacon

Buffalo Bacon

$17.49

Buffalo Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Tomatoes & Fresh Onions with Ranch Dressing

Panini & Veggie Sandwiches

The Cali Love

The Cali Love

$17.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Marinated Eggplant with Creamy Pesto Sauce

Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$13.49

Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Lettuce, Tomatoes with Creamy Pesto

Pastrami Panini

Pastrami Panini

$18.99

Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Jalapeno Mayo

Veggie Toasty

Veggie Toasty

$14.99

Flattened Toasted Whole Wheat Baguette topped with Avocado, Red Onion, Tomatoes & Grilled Zucchini with Pesto Dressing

Grilled Ranch Panini

Grilled Ranch Panini

$17.49

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Ranch Dressing & Crispy Kosher Bacon

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00

Burger Wrap

Burger Wrap

$13.99

Choose from Spicy or Regular Burger & White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00

Chicken Avocado Wrap

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$15.99

Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00

The Holy Choice Wraps

Caesar Chicken Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Pepper Steak Wrap

Pepper Steak Wrap

$16.99

Sautéed Peppers & Onions

Spring Wrap

Spring Wrap

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Eggplant, Carrots, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion & Creamy Pesto

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Onion & Hummus

Shwanitzel Wrap

Shwanitzel Wrap

$16.99

A Mix of Shwarma, Schnitzel & Fries with Ketchup & BBQ Sauce

Spinach Avocado Wrap

Spinach Avocado Wrap

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Avocado, Banana Peppers with Lemon Vinaigrette & Honey Mustard on a Whole Wheat Wrap

Wrapping Ranch

Wrapping Ranch

$16.99

Grilled Chicken with Avocado, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Ranch & Creamy Pesto Dressing on a Whole Wheat Wrap

Beef, Steak & Pastrami Sandwich

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$17.99

Sautéed Steak served with Sauteed Onions & Peppers

The Buffalo Steak

The Buffalo Steak

$17.99
Aba's Favorite

Aba's Favorite

$18.99

Rib Eye Steak with Tomato, Fresh Onions, Fries & Hummus

Grilled Pastrami

Grilled Pastrami

$17.99
Jerusalem Mix

Jerusalem Mix

$21.99
The Holy Burger Baguette

The Holy Burger Baguette

$16.99

Burgers

Burger

Burger

$11.99

6oz Patty (can be made spicy) Choose your Veggies

Baby Burgers

Baby Burgers

$11.99

2 Beef Sliders Choose your Veggies

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$15.99

6oz Patty with Grilled Pastrami Choose your Veggies

Double Decker

Double Decker

$16.99

(2) 6 oz Beef Patties Choose your Veggies

Bacon Avocado Burger

Bacon Avocado Burger

$16.99

Burger Topped with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms, Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce

Holy Guac Burger

Holy Guac Burger

$14.99

6 oz Patty Topped with Avocado Choose your Veggies

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$12.99

Choose Fried or Grilled Chicken Choose your Veggies

Crispy Ranch

Crispy Ranch

$15.99

Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes Smothered in a Ranch Dressing Topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon

Good Morning Sunshine

Good Morning Sunshine

$16.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon & Fried Egg

Bbq Pulled Beef Sandwich

Bbq Pulled Beef Sandwich

$16.99

BBQ Pulled Brisket Choose your Veggies

Holy Double

Holy Double

$16.99

Burger topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Sautéed Onions Smothered in Ranch Dressing

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER.

$16.99

The Impossible™ is here. Love meat? Meet meat. Made from plants, for the planet and your tastebuds.

Rice Bowls

*Not Available on Friday & Saturday

Rice Bowl

Sides

Side of Regular Fries

Side of Regular Fries

$5.49
Side of Cajun Fries

Side of Cajun Fries

$5.99
Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49
Side of Onion Rings

Side of Onion Rings

$6.99
Side of Mixed Fries

Side of Mixed Fries

$5.99

Side of Rice

$4.99
Side of Cole Slaw

Side of Cole Slaw

$4.99
Side of Israeli Salad

Side of Israeli Salad

$4.99

Side of Grilled Veggies

$5.99

Side of Guac

$9.99

Platters

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$20.99

Grilled Chicken Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Fried Schnitzel Platter

Fried Schnitzel Platter

$20.99

Fried Schnitzel Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Steak Platter

Steak Platter

$21.99

Thinly Sliced Steak Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Shwarma Platter

Shwarma Platter

$21.99

Homemade Shwarma Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Burger Platter

Burger Platter

$21.99

2 Beef Patties Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Holy Kids Meal

3 Sesame Chicken fingers, Fries, Juice Box & Toy

3 Sesame Chicken fingers, Fries, Juice Box & Toy

$12.99

1 Hot Dog, Fries, Juice Box & Toy

$12.99
1 Burger Slider, Fries, Juice Box & Toy

1 Burger Slider, Fries, Juice Box & Toy

$12.99

Water

Poland Spring

$1.75

Holy Water

$2.25Out of stock

Cans

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

$2.00

Sprite Zero Can

$2.00

Dr Pepper Can

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Seltzer Can

$2.00

Fresca Can

$2.00

Sunkist Can

$2.00

20oz Bottles

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Zero Bottle

$2.50

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.50

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.50

Seltzer Bottle

$2.50

Snapple

Peach Snapple

$2.50

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.50

Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Raspberry Snapple

$2.50

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$2.50

Raspberry Peach Snapple

$2.50

Kiwi Strawberry Snapple

$2.50

Gatorade

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.50

Grape Gatorade

$2.50

Blue Frost Gatorade

$2.50

Cool Blue Gatorade

$2.50

Vitamin Water

Power C Vitamin Water

$2.50

Refresh Vitamin Water

$2.50

Energy Vitamin Water

$2.50

XXX Vitamin Water

$2.50

Focus Vitamin Water

$2.50

Paid Sauces On Side

Garlic Mayo Side

$0.50

Jalapeno Mayo Side

$0.50

Spicy Mayo Side

$0.50

Honey Mustard Side

$0.50

Mustard Side

$0.50

Holy Sauce Side

$0.50

Holy Hot Sauce Side

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Side

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

Honey BBQ Side

$0.50

Asian Sesame Side

$0.50

Chimichurri Side

$0.50

Creamy Pesto Side

$0.50

Cilantro-Lime Side

$0.50

Caesar Side

$0.50

Ranch Side

$0.50

Lemon Vinaigrette Side

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Side

$0.50

Schug Side

$0.50

Hummus Side

$0.50

Tahini Side

$0.50

Mayo Side

$0.50

Ketchup Side

$0.50

Sweet Chili Side

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Large Sauces

Sauce Size

$6.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Please be advised that wait times will be longer than usual.

Website

Location

7222 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367

Directions

