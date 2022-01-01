Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ 39 Eisenhower pkwy
39 Eisenhower pkwy
Roseland, NJ 07068
Holy Moly Package
The Holy Party Box!
Assorted Sandwich Platters
Assorted Wrap Platters
Baby Burger Sliders
BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders
Cornflake Finger Platter
Chicken Lil's Sliders
French Fries
Salads
Medium Avocado Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hearts of Palm mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.
Large Avocado Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hearts of Palm mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.
Medium Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons mixed in with Caesar Dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons mixed in with Caesar Dressing.
Medium Healthy Delight Salad
Spinach, Avocado, Banana Peppers, Cucumber & Tomatoes mixed with Honey Mustard.
Large Healthy Delight Salad
Spinach, Avocado, Banana Peppers, Cucumber & Tomatoes mixed with Honey Mustard.
Medium Spinach Salad
Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms mixed in with Creamy Pesto Dressing.
Large Spinach Salad
Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms mixed in with Creamy Pesto Dressing.
Small Israeli Salad
Medium Israeli Salad
Small Coleslaw
Medium Coleslaw
Franks in a Blanket
Veggie Platter
Israeli Mixed Platter
Party Packages
Package #1 (8-10 People)
Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) Medium Tray French Fries 2 of Orders of Popcorn Chicken or Wings 1- 2Ltr Soda
Package #2 (18-20 People)
12 Baby Burger Platter 12 Chicken Littles Platter 12 Hot Dog Platter Medium Tray of French Fries
Package #3 (12-15 Ppl)
Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) 12 Baby Burgers Platter 20 Chicken Fingers Platter 1- Holy Dessert Platter 2- 2Ltr Soda
Package #4 (22-26 People)
Assorted Sandwich Platter (32 Pcs) Medium Tray of French Fries Medium Tray of Popcorn Chicken 60 Chicken Wings 1- Holy Dessert Platter 3- 2Ltr Soda
Starters
Dozen Wings
Choose from Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Char-Grilled or Sweet Chili Sauce.
Popcorn Chicken
Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.
Chicken Fingers
6 pieces.
Corn Flake Chicken Fingers
6 pieces.
Hummus Platter
House made Chickpea Spread served with 2 Pita Bread.
Falafel In A Pita
Falafel in a Pita Bread with Hummus, Tahini & Israeli Salad.
Falafel Platter
Served on a bed of Hummus with a side of Tahini served with 2 Pita Bread.
Hot Dog
Hot Dog served on a Bun.
Pastrami Egg Rolls
3 pieces.
Kibbeh
Kibbeh (5 pieces) with a side of Thaini
Morrocan Beef Cigar Platter
4 Pieces of Spiced Beef wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini.
Potato Cigar Platter
6 Pieces of Creamy Potato wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini.
Loaded Brisket Fries
BBQ Pulled Brisket loaded on a bed of French Fries topped with Jalapeño Mayo. Choice of regular or cajun fries.
Bacon Jalapeño Fries
Crispy Kosher Bacon topped over French Fries with Buffalo Sauce & Jalapeño Mayo
Sruli Fries
French Fries Mixed with Jalapeño Mayo & Sweet Chili.
Vegetable Soup
Mushroom Barley Soup
Chicken Dumpling Soup
Lentil
Tomato Soup
5 Piece Veggie Nuggets
Holy Kids Meal
Sliders
Baby Burgers Sliders (2 Pieces)
2 - Beef Patties 2 Oz. topped with Pickles & Ketchup served on Slider Buns.
BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders (2 Pieces)
2 - BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders topped with Coleslaw.
Chicken Lil's (2 Pieces)
2 - Crispy Chicken topped with Pickles, Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce on Slider Buns.
Schnitzel Sandwiches
The Holy Schnitzel
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Corn Flake Schnitzel
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Grilled
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Veggie Schnitzel Sandwich
The Holy Choice Sandwiches
The Holy Toasty
Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Tony Special
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with Jalapeño Mayo & Spicy Mayo served on a Baguette.
Shawarma Sandwich
Seasoned Baby Chicken topped with Israeli Salad, Hummus & Tahini served on your choice of bread.
The Cali Love
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Avocado, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant with Creamy Pesto served on a Panini toasted Baguette.
Pastrami Panini
Grilled Pastrami topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes with Jalapeño Mayo served on Panini toasted Baguette.
Pepper Steak
Marinated Steak served with Sautéed Onions & Peppers served on a Baguette with your choice of Dressing.
Veggie Toasty
Flattened toasted Whole Wheat Baguette topped with Avocado, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Grilled Zucchini with Creamy Pesto.
Big Joe Kung Fu Bacon
Fried Schnitzel topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce with Asian Sesame & Buffalo Sauce served on a Baguette.
The Champ by Rachel Goldzal
Cornflake Schnitzel & Crispy Kosher Bacon topped with Avocado, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pickles with Garlic Mayo & Creamy Pesto served on a Baguette.
Wraps
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken topped with Avocado & your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried Schnitzel with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Falafel Wrap
Falafel with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Onions & hummus served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Croutons with Caesar dressing.
Pepper Steak Wrap
Marinated Steak with Sautéed Onions & Peppers served on a on a White Tortilla Wrap with your Choice of Dressing.
Spring Wrap
Spinach Avocado Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Avocado Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing & Honey Mustard served on a Whole Wheat Tortilla Wrap.
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
6 Oz. Beef Patty (Regular or Spicy). with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a Bun.
Double Decker
2 - 6 Oz. Beef Patties (Regular or Spicy). Served on a bun with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce.
Bacon Avocado Burger
6 Oz. Beef Patty topped with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms with Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce served on a Bun.
BBQ Pulled Brisket in a Bun
BBQ Pulled Brisket topped with Coleslaw served on a Bun.
Crispy Ranch
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes smothered in Ranch Dressing served on a Bun.
Chicken Burger
Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast. Served on a Bun with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce.
Rice Bowl
Veggie Rice Bowl
Marinated Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl
Marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Fried Schnitzel Rice Bowl
Fried Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Tony Special Rice Bowl
Marinated Grilled Chicken or Fried Chicken served on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with Jalapeño Mayo & Spicy Mayo.
Shawarma Rice Bowl
Shawarma on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl
Popcorn Chicken on a bed of Rice with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Marinated Steak Rice Bowl
Marinated Steak on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Falafel Rice Bowl
Falafel on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
BBQ Pulled Brisket Rice Bowl
BBQ Pulled Brisket on a bed of Rice Topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Platters
Marinated Grilled Chicken Platter
Marinated Grilled Chicken Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Fried Schnitzel Platter
Fried Schnitzel Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Marinated Steak Platter
Marinated Steak Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Shawarma Platter
Homemade Shwarma Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Burger Platter
A 6 Oz. Beef Patty Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
BBQ Pulled Brisket Platter
BBQ Pulled Brisket Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.
Salads
Create Your Own Salad
Avocado Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hearts of Palm mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons mixed in with Caesar Dressing.
Healthy Delight
Spinach, Avocado, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette & Honey Mustard.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms mixed in with Creamy Pesto Dressing.
Sides
Dessert
Cans
Snapple
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland, NJ 07068