  • Home
  • /
  • Roseland
  • /
  • Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ imageView gallery

Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ 39 Eisenhower pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

39 Eisenhower pkwy

Roseland, NJ 07068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Holy Toasty
Regular Fries
Corn Flake Chicken Fingers

Holy Moly Package

Holy Moly Package

$1,250.00

The Holy Party Box!

The Holy Party Box!

$240.00

An Assorted Platter that comes with: 12 Pcs. of Assorted Sliders 12 Pcs. of Moroccan & Potato Cigars & Kibbeh 18 Pcs. of Assorted Fingers 12 Pcs. of our Famous "Holy Toasty" & Honey BBQ Popcorn Chicken

Assorted Mezze Platters

Medium Mezze Platter (36 Pieces)

$60.00

Assortment of Finger Foods: 5- Beef Cigars 5- Potato Cigars 5- Kibbeh 5- Cornflake Chicken Fingers 5- Chicken Fingers 6- Falafel Balls 3- Pastrami Egg Rolls (Cut in half)

Large Mezze Platter (72 Pieces)

$120.00

Assortment of Finger Foods: 10- Beef Cigars 10- Potato Cigars 10- Kibbeh 10- Cornflake Chicken Fingers 10- Chicken Fingers 10- Falafel Balls 6- Pastrami Egg Rolls (Cut in half)

Assorted Sandwich Platters

Small Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs)

$70.00

Medium Sandwich Platter (32 Pcs)

$140.00

Large Sandwich Platter (48 Pcs)

$210.00

Assorted Wrap Platters

Small Wrap Platter (12Pcs.)

$100.00

Medium Wrap Platter (24Pcs.)

$200.00

Large Wrap Platter (36Pcs.)

$300.00

Baby Burger Sliders

Small Baby Burger Sliders Platter (12 Pcs)

$80.00

Large Baby Burger Sliders Platter (24 Pcs)

$160.00

BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders

Small Pulled Brisket Sliders Platter (12 Pcs)

$100.00

Large Pulled Brisket Sliders Platter (24 Pcs)

$200.00

Chicken Fingers

Medium Chicken Fingers Tray (40 Pcs)

$80.00

Large Chicken Fingers Tray (60 Pcs)

$120.00

Chicken Wings

Medium Chicken Wings Tray (60 Pcs)

$65.00

Large Chicken Wings Tray (120 Pcs)

$130.00

Cornflake Finger Platter

Medium Cornflake Fingers Tray (40 Pcs)

$95.00

Large Cornflake Fingers Tray (60 Pcs)

$140.00

Chicken Lil's Sliders

Small Chicken Lil's Sliders Platter (12 Pcs)

$70.00

Large Chicken Lil's Sliders Platter (24 Pcs)

$140.00

French Fries

Medium Regular French Fries Tray

$45.00

Large Regular French Fries Tray

$80.00

Medium Cajun Fries Tray

$50.00

Large Cajun Fries Tray

$90.00

Medium Sweet Potato Fries Tray

$50.00

Large Sweet Potato Fries Tray

$90.00

Onion Rings

Medium Onion Rings Tray

$80.00

Large Onion Rings Tray

$160.00

Popcorn Chicken

Medium Popcorn Chicken Tray

$80.00

Large Popcorn Chicken Tray

$160.00

Salads

Medium Avocado Salad

$55.00

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hearts of Palm mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.

Large Avocado Salad

$80.00

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hearts of Palm mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.

Medium Caesar Salad

$50.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons mixed in with Caesar Dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$75.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons mixed in with Caesar Dressing.

Medium Healthy Delight Salad

$55.00

Spinach, Avocado, Banana Peppers, Cucumber & Tomatoes mixed with Honey Mustard.

Large Healthy Delight Salad

$80.00

Spinach, Avocado, Banana Peppers, Cucumber & Tomatoes mixed with Honey Mustard.

Medium Spinach Salad

$55.00

Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms mixed in with Creamy Pesto Dressing.

Large Spinach Salad

$80.00

Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms mixed in with Creamy Pesto Dressing.

Small Israeli Salad

$35.00

Medium Israeli Salad

$50.00

Small Coleslaw

$35.00

Medium Coleslaw

$55.00

Franks in a Blanket

Small Franks in a Blanket Tray (50 Pcs)

$50.00

Medium Franks in a Blanket Tray (100 Pcs)

$100.00

Veggie Platter

Small Veggie Party Platter

$45.00

Medium Veggie Party Platter

$65.00

Large Veggie Party Platter

$95.00

Israeli Mixed Platter

Israeli Mixed Platter comes w/ 18 Kibbeh, 18 Potato Cigars & 18 Meat Cigars with your choice of 8oz. Hummus or Tahini

Israeli Mixed Platter

$90.00

Party Packages

Package #1 (8-10 People)

$150.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) Medium Tray French Fries 2 of Orders of Popcorn Chicken or Wings 1- 2Ltr Soda

Package #2 (18-20 People)

$200.00

12 Baby Burger Platter 12 Chicken Littles Platter 12 Hot Dog Platter Medium Tray of French Fries

Package #3 (12-15 Ppl)

$230.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter (16 Pcs) 12 Baby Burgers Platter 20 Chicken Fingers Platter 1- Holy Dessert Platter 2- 2Ltr Soda

Package #4 (22-26 People)

$400.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter (32 Pcs) Medium Tray of French Fries Medium Tray of Popcorn Chicken 60 Chicken Wings 1- Holy Dessert Platter 3- 2Ltr Soda

Packages

Corporate Package

$145.00

Executive Package

$150.00

Enterprise Package

$200.00

Starters

Dozen Wings

Dozen Wings

$12.99

Choose from Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Char-Grilled or Sweet Chili Sauce.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$12.99

Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

6 pieces.

Corn Flake Chicken Fingers

Corn Flake Chicken Fingers

$13.99

6 pieces.

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$8.49

House made Chickpea Spread served with 2 Pita Bread.

Falafel In A Pita

Falafel In A Pita

$7.99

Falafel in a Pita Bread with Hummus, Tahini & Israeli Salad.

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$9.99

Served on a bed of Hummus with a side of Tahini served with 2 Pita Bread.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.50

Hot Dog served on a Bun.

Pastrami Egg Rolls

$10.99

3 pieces.

Kibbeh

$9.99

Kibbeh (5 pieces) with a side of Thaini

Morrocan Beef Cigar Platter

Morrocan Beef Cigar Platter

$11.99

4 Pieces of Spiced Beef wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini.

Potato Cigar Platter

Potato Cigar Platter

$9.99

6 Pieces of Creamy Potato wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini.

Loaded Brisket Fries

Loaded Brisket Fries

$16.99

BBQ Pulled Brisket loaded on a bed of French Fries topped with Jalapeño Mayo. Choice of regular or cajun fries.

Bacon Jalapeño Fries

$15.49

Crispy Kosher Bacon topped over French Fries with Buffalo Sauce & Jalapeño Mayo

Sruli Fries

$7.99

French Fries Mixed with Jalapeño Mayo & Sweet Chili.

Vegetable Soup

$6.49Out of stock

Mushroom Barley Soup

$6.49Out of stock

Chicken Dumpling Soup

$6.49Out of stock

Lentil

$6.49Out of stock

Tomato Soup

$6.49

5 Piece Veggie Nuggets

$9.99

Holy Kids Meal

Holy Kids Meal

$11.99

Sliders

Baby Burgers Sliders (2 Pieces)

Baby Burgers Sliders (2 Pieces)

$12.99

2 - Beef Patties 2 Oz. topped with Pickles & Ketchup served on Slider Buns.

BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders (2 Pieces)

BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders (2 Pieces)

$16.99

2 - BBQ Pulled Brisket Sliders topped with Coleslaw.

Chicken Lil's (2 Pieces)

Chicken Lil's (2 Pieces)

$10.99

2 - Crispy Chicken topped with Pickles, Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce on Slider Buns.

Schnitzel Sandwiches

The Holy Schnitzel

The Holy Schnitzel

$15.99

Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.

Corn Flake Schnitzel

Corn Flake Schnitzel

$16.99

Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.

The Holy Grilled

The Holy Grilled

$15.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.

Veggie Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.99

The Holy Choice Sandwiches

The Holy Toasty

The Holy Toasty

$18.49

Cornflake Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.

The Tony Special

The Tony Special

$16.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with Jalapeño Mayo & Spicy Mayo served on a Baguette.

Shawarma Sandwich

Shawarma Sandwich

$16.99

Seasoned Baby Chicken topped with Israeli Salad, Hummus & Tahini served on your choice of bread.

The Cali Love

The Cali Love

$17.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Avocado, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant with Creamy Pesto served on a Panini toasted Baguette.

Pastrami Panini

Pastrami Panini

$16.99

Grilled Pastrami topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes with Jalapeño Mayo served on Panini toasted Baguette.

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$18.49

Marinated Steak served with Sautéed Onions & Peppers served on a Baguette with your choice of Dressing.

Veggie Toasty

Veggie Toasty

$15.49

Flattened toasted Whole Wheat Baguette topped with Avocado, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Grilled Zucchini with Creamy Pesto.

Big Joe Kung Fu Bacon

$18.49

Fried Schnitzel topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce with Asian Sesame & Buffalo Sauce served on a Baguette.

The Champ by Rachel Goldzal

$18.49

Cornflake Schnitzel & Crispy Kosher Bacon topped with Avocado, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pickles with Garlic Mayo & Creamy Pesto served on a Baguette.

Wraps

Chicken Avocado Wrap

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.99

Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken topped with Avocado & your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Fried Schnitzel with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Wrap

Marinated Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Falafel with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Onions & hummus served on a White Tortilla Wrap.

Caesar Chicken Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Croutons with Caesar dressing.

Pepper Steak Wrap

Pepper Steak Wrap

$16.99

Marinated Steak with Sautéed Onions & Peppers served on a on a White Tortilla Wrap with your Choice of Dressing.

Spring Wrap

$13.49
Spinach Avocado Wrap

Spinach Avocado Wrap

$16.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Avocado Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing & Honey Mustard served on a Whole Wheat Tortilla Wrap.

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$12.99

6 Oz. Beef Patty (Regular or Spicy). with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a Bun.

Double Decker

Double Decker

$17.99

2 - 6 Oz. Beef Patties (Regular or Spicy). Served on a bun with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce.

Bacon Avocado Burger

Bacon Avocado Burger

$16.99

6 Oz. Beef Patty topped with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms with Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce served on a Bun.

BBQ Pulled Brisket in a Bun

BBQ Pulled Brisket in a Bun

$16.99

BBQ Pulled Brisket topped with Coleslaw served on a Bun.

Crispy Ranch

Crispy Ranch

$16.99

Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes smothered in Ranch Dressing served on a Bun.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$12.99

Fried Schnitzel or Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast. Served on a Bun with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce.

Rice Bowl

Veggie Rice Bowl

$12.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

Fried Schnitzel Rice Bowl

$16.99

Fried Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

Tony Special Rice Bowl

$17.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken or Fried Chicken served on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions & Peppers with Jalapeño Mayo & Spicy Mayo.

Shawarma Rice Bowl

$18.99

Shawarma on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl

$17.99

Popcorn Chicken on a bed of Rice with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

Marinated Steak Rice Bowl

$18.99

Marinated Steak on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

Falafel Rice Bowl

$14.99

Falafel on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

BBQ Pulled Brisket Rice Bowl

$18.99

BBQ Pulled Brisket on a bed of Rice Topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.

Platters

Marinated Grilled Chicken Platter

Marinated Grilled Chicken Platter

$21.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Fried Schnitzel Platter

Fried Schnitzel Platter

$21.99

Fried Schnitzel Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Marinated Steak Platter

Marinated Steak Platter

$22.99

Marinated Steak Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Shawarma Platter

Shawarma Platter

$22.99

Homemade Shwarma Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Burger Platter

Burger Platter

$22.99

A 6 Oz. Beef Patty Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

BBQ Pulled Brisket Platter

$22.99

BBQ Pulled Brisket Served on a Platter With Your Choice of 2 Sides.

Salads

Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$10.99
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hearts of Palm mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons mixed in with Caesar Dressing.

Healthy Delight

Healthy Delight

$13.99

Spinach, Avocado, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette & Honey Mustard.

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms mixed in with Creamy Pesto Dressing.

Sides

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$6.99
Mixed Fries

Mixed Fries

$6.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.49
Side of Cole Slaw

Side of Cole Slaw

$4.99Out of stock

Side of Hummus

$4.99
Side of Israeli Salad

Side of Israeli Salad

$4.99

Side of Pickles

$3.49

Side of Rice

$4.99

Side of Sautéed Veggies

$6.49

Assorted Mezze Platters

Medium Mezze Platter (36 Pieces)

$60.00

Assortment of Finger Foods: 5- Beef Cigars 5- Potato Cigars 5- Kibbeh 5- Cornflake Chicken Fingers 5- Chicken Fingers 6- Falafel Balls 3- Pastrami Egg Rolls (Cut in half)

Large Mezze Platter (72 Pieces)

$120.00

Assortment of Finger Foods: 10- Beef Cigars 10- Potato Cigars 10- Kibbeh 10- Cornflake Chicken Fingers 10- Chicken Fingers 10- Falafel Balls 6- Pastrami Egg Rolls (Cut in half)

Dessert

Cookie

$1.25

3 Cookies

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant Panini

$5.99

Chocolate Croissant Panini Drizzled with Honey & Powered Sugar.

Holy Dessert Platter

$24.99

15 Assorted Cookies & 2 Chocolate Croissant Panini topped with Powder Sugar & Drizzled Honey on a Platter.

Cans

Coke Can

$2.25

Diet Coke Can

$2.25

Sprite Can

$2.25

Dr Pepper Can

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper Can

$2.25

Ginger Ale Can

$2.25

Seltzer Can

$2.25

Fresca Can

$2.25Out of stock

Water

Water

$2.25

1.5ltr. Water

$4.50

Snapple

Lemon Snapple

$2.75

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.75Out of stock

Peach Snapple

$2.75

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.75

Raspberry Snapple

$2.75

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$2.75

Green Tea Snapple

$2.75Out of stock

Bottles

1ltr. Seltzer

$3.99

2ltr. Coke

$5.00

2ltr. Diet Coke

$5.00

2ltr. Sprite

$5.00

1.5 Liter Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland, NJ 07068

Directions

Gallery
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rezza
orange starNo Reviews
33 Eisenhower Pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,058
6230 Town Center Way Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext
Tony Boys Sandwich House
orange starNo Reviews
18E Mt. Pleasant Ave Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
orange starNo Reviews
1275 Bloomfield Avenue Fairfield, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
56 Livingston Avenue Roseland, New Jersey
orange starNo Reviews
56 Livingston Avenue Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Rolls & Curries
orange starNo Reviews
113 South Livingston Avenue Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseland

3 Sons Thai Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 40
178 Eagle Rock Ave Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseland
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston