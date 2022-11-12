- Home
Holy Smokes Bar-B-Que & Catering
No reviews yet
7508 Preston Hwy
Okolona, KY 40219
Order Again
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.99+
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$9.99+
Boneless Rib Tips Sandwich
$12.99
Beef Brisket Sandwich
$12.99
Quarter Pound Hamburger
$9.99
Quarter Pound Hot Dog
$9.99
1/3 Pound Bologna Sandwich
$9.99
Holy Cow Sandwich
$13.99+
Holy Hog Sandwich
$11.99+
Memphis Pig Sandwich
$12.99+
Burnt End Sandwich
$12.99+
Hot Link Sausage
$9.99
Deep Fried Brat Sandwich
$9.99
Deep Fried Brat Sandwich Platter
$13.99
Sandwich & Wing Platters
Pulled Pork Sandwich Platter
$13.99+
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Platter
$13.99+
Boneless Rib Tips Sandwich Platter
$16.99
Beef Brisket Sandwich Platter
$16.99
Deep Fried Brat Sandwich Platter
$13.99
Quarter Pound Hamburger Platter
$13.99
Quarter Pound Hot Dog Platter
$13.99
1/3 Pound Bologna Sandwich Platter
$13.99
2 Corn Bread
$1.50
1 Hamburger Bun
$0.75
12 Brown Sugar Wings Platter (No subs)
$16.99
Turkey Rib Sandwich Only
$12.99
Hot Link Sausage Platter
$13.99
Barnyard Burnt Ends Sandwich
$16.99Out of stock
Chicken & Ribs Ala Carte
Brown Sugar Wing
For orders of 50 or more please give us a call. Thanks!
Kids Meals
Family Meals
1/2 lb Meats Ala Carte
1 lb Pulled Meats Ala Carte
Order Homemade Side Order
Order Baked Beans
$3.99
Order Cabbage Casserole
$3.99
Order Cinnamon Apples
$3.99
Order Cole Slaw
$3.99
Order Collard Greens
$3.99
Order Green Beans
$3.99
Order Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
$3.99
Order Macaroni and Cheese
$3.99
Order Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy
$3.99
Order Potato Salad
$3.99
Order Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
$3.99
Scratch Made Chicken & Dumplins
$3.99
Chili
$4.99
Cornbread Dressing
$3.99
Sweet Potato Casserole
$3.99
Cranberry Sauce 2oz
$0.50
Pint Homemade Side Order 16 oz
Pint Baked Beans
$7.49
Pint Cabbage Casserole
$7.49
Pint Cinnamon Apples
$7.49
Pint Cole Slaw
$7.49
Pint Collard Greens
$7.49
Pint Green Beans
$7.49
Pint Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
$7.49
Pint Macaroni & Cheese
$7.49
Pint Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy
$7.49
Pint Potato Salad
$7.49
Pint Mashed Potatoes With Gravy
$7.49
Chili Southern Style
$8.99+
Pint Cornbread Dressing
$7.49Out of stock
Order Seasonal Side
Pint Seasonal Side
Other Side
Baked Potato
$5.99
Baked Potato w/ Cheese and Bacon
$6.99
Baked Potato w/BBQ Pork or Chicken
$9.99
Homestyle Battered Onion Rings
$4.99
BBQ Potato Chips
$0.99
Bun
$0.75
Cornbread
$0.75
Dinner Roll
$0.50
Fries
$4.99
Fully Loaded Fries w/Chili
$5.99
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits & Chili
Loaded Fries
$5.99
Regular Potato Chips
$0.99
Okra
$3.99
Loaded baked potato w/h bar b que
$9.99
Extra Sauces
$0.50
Order Attention Required
Out of stock
Desserts
Bread Pudding w/Caramel
$4.99
Sugar Cream Pie
$4.99
German Chocolate Cake
$4.99
Carrot Cake
$4.99
Red Velvet Cake
$4.99
Italian Cream Cake
$4.99
Texas Style Cheesecake
$4.99
Funnel Cake Sticks
$4.99
Bread Pudding
$4.99
Fruit Cobblers
$4.99
Moon Pies
$0.89
Whole Cherry Cobbler
$22.99
Whole Apple Cobbler
$22.99
Whole Peach Cobbler
$22.99
Whole Blackberry Cobbler
$22.99
1/2 Bread Pudding
$19.99
Whole Bread Pudding
$36.99
Pecan Pie
$4.99
Potato Meal
Chili & Grilled Cheese Special
Dinner
Quarter Chicken Dinner
$13.99
Half Chicken Dinner
$17.99
Half Slab Baby Back
$27.99
Half Slab Spare Ribs Dinner
$24.99
Sampler Platter 3 Different Meats
$19.99
Hillbilly Platter
$18.99
15 Brown Sugar Wings Dinner
$21.99
Turkey Rib Dinner
$21.99
Burnt End Sandwich Dinner
$16.99
The Whole Rib Tips Dinner
$19.99
Holy Hog Sandwich Dinner
$15.99
Holy Cow Sandwich Dinner
$16.99
Memphis Pig Sandwich Dinner
$16.99
The Barnyard Burnt Ends Sandwich Dinner
$16.99
Smoked Turkey Leg Dinner
$12.99
Holiday Dinner
$18.99
Sides
1/2 Gallon Baked Beans
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Cabbage Casserole
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Cinnamon Apples
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Cole Slaw
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Collard Greens
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Green Beans
$19.99
1/2 Gallon Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Mac and Cheese
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy
$19.99
1/2 Gallon Potato Salad
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Red Beans & Rice
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Sweet Creamed Corn
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Cornbread Dressing
$19.99
1/2 Gallon Chicken and Dumplings
$19.99
1/2 Kentucky Bourbon Soup
$18.99
1/2 Southern Style Chili
$18.99
1/2 Gallon Mashed Potatoes With Gravy
$19.99
Gallon Baked Beans
$31.49
Gallon Cabbage Casserole
$31.49
Gallon Cinnamon Apples
$31.49
Gallon Cole Slaw
$31.49
Gallon Collard Greens
$31.49
Gallon Green Beans
$36.99
Gallon Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
$31.49
Gallon Mac and Cheese
$31.49
Gallon Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy
$36.99
Gallon Potato Salad
$31.49
Gallon Red Beans & Rice
$31.49
Gallon Sweet Creamed Corn
$31.49
Gallon Cornbread Dressing
$36.49
Gallon Chicken and Dumplings
$36.99
Kentucky Burgoo - made from scratch
$31.49
Southern Style Chili
$31.49
Gallon Mashed Potato With Gravy
$31.49
Desserts
Apple Cobbler (Whole)
$19.99
Feeds 12 people
Blackberry Cobbler (Whole)
$19.99
Feeds 12 people
Bread Pudding (Whole)
$19.99
Feeds 12 people
Carrot Cake (Whole)
$24.99
Feeds 8-12 people
Cherry Cobbler (Whole)
$19.99
Feeds 12 people
Coconut Cake (Whole)
$24.99
Feeds 8-12 people
German Chocolate Cake (Whole)
$28.99
Feeds 8-12 people
Italian Cream Cake (Whole)
$29.99
Feeds 8-12 people
Peach Cobbler (Whole)
$19.99
Feeds 12 people
Sugar Cream Pie (Whole)
$19.99
Feeds 8-12 people
Texas Size Cheesecake (Whole)
$29.99
Feeds 8-12 people
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake (Whole)
$29.99
Feeds 8-12 people
Meat by the Lb
1 Pound serves 4 people on all meats
Ribs
Sauces/Extras
Memphis Style BBQ Sauce (Pint)
$4.99
Angel Sauce (Pint)
$4.99
BBQ Hot Sauce (Pint)
$4.99
Caramel Sauce (Pint)
$4.99
Rum Sauce (Pint)
$4.99
Ketchup Packets (1 per person)
$0.12
Mustard Packets (1 Per Person)
$0.12
6pc Setup Packet
$0.25
Moist Towelettes (1 per person)
$0.12
16oz Drink Cups (package of 25)
$4.50
20oz Drink Cups (package of 25)
$5.50
Sweet Lipton Tea (1 Gallon)
$5.50
Unsweet Lipton Tea (1 Gallon)
$5.50
Pink Lemonade (1 Gallon)
$5.50
Regular Lemonade (1 Gallon)
$5.50
Brown Sugar Wings
Average Customer Serving is 5 Wings
25 Brown Sugar Wings
$22.99
50 Brown Sugar Wings
$39.99
75 Brown Sugar Wings
$59.99
100 Brown Sugar Wings
$69.99
150 Brown Sugar Wings
$103.50
200 Brown Sugar Wings
$138.00
250 Brown Sugar Wings
$172.50
300 Brown Sugar Wings
$207.00
350 Brown Sugar Wings
$241.50
400 Brown Sugar Wings
$276.00
450 Brown Sugar Wings
$310.50
500 Brown Sugar Wings
$345.00
Holiday Menu
Boneless Smoked Whole Turkey Breast
$46.99
Regular Smoked Turkey
$55.99
Jumbo Smoked Turkey
$69.99
Deli-Style Smoked Turkey Breast
$11.99
1/2 Pit Smoked Spiral Honey Ham
$9.99
Whole Pit Smoked Spiral Honey Ham
$9.99
Deli-Style Smoked Honey Ham
$11.99
Turkey Gravy Pint
$5.99
Cranberry Relish Pint
$5.99
1/2 Gal. Mashed Potatoes
$19.99
1/2 Gal. Green Beans
$19.99
1/2 Gal. Mac and Cheese
$19.99
1/2 Gal. Cornbread Dressing
$19.99
1/2 Gal. Cranberry Relish
$19.99
Gallon Mashed Potatoes
$36.99
Gallon Green Beans
$36.99
Gallon Mac and Cheese
$31.49
Gallon Cornbread Dressing
$36.49
Smoked Turkeys
Holiday Hams
Holiday Sides
Turkey Gravy Pint
$5.99
Turkey Gravy Gal
$36.99
Mashed Potatoes 1/2 Gal
$19.99
Mashed Potatoes Gal
$36.99
Green Beans 1/2
$19.99
Green Beans Gal
$36.99
Macaroni & Cheese 1/2 Gal
$19.99
Macaroni & Cheese Gal
$36.99
Corn Bread Dressing 1/2 Gal
$19.99
Corn Bread Dressing Gal
$36.99
Home Style Chicken Dumpling 1/2 Gal
$19.99
Home Style Chicken Dumpling Gal
$36.99
Cranberry Sauce Whole Pint
$5.99
Cranberry Sauce Whole 1/2 Gal
$21.99
Cranberry Sauce Jellied Pint
$5.99
Cranberry Sauce Jellied 1/2 Gal
$21.99
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7508 Preston Hwy, Okolona, KY 40219
Gallery
