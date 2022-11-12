Main picView gallery

Holy Smokes Bar-B-Que & Catering

7508 Preston Hwy

Okolona, KY 40219

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99+

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99+

Boneless Rib Tips Sandwich

$12.99

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Quarter Pound Hamburger

$9.99

Quarter Pound Hot Dog

$9.99

1/3 Pound Bologna Sandwich

$9.99

Holy Cow Sandwich

$13.99+

Holy Hog Sandwich

$11.99+

Memphis Pig Sandwich

$12.99+

Burnt End Sandwich

$12.99+

Hot Link Sausage

$9.99

Deep Fried Brat Sandwich

$9.99

Deep Fried Brat Sandwich Platter

$13.99

Sandwich & Wing Platters

Pulled Pork Sandwich Platter

$13.99+

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Platter

$13.99+

Boneless Rib Tips Sandwich Platter

$16.99

Beef Brisket Sandwich Platter

$16.99

Deep Fried Brat Sandwich Platter

$13.99

Quarter Pound Hamburger Platter

$13.99

Quarter Pound Hot Dog Platter

$13.99

1/3 Pound Bologna Sandwich Platter

$13.99

2 Corn Bread

$1.50

1 Hamburger Bun

$0.75

12 Brown Sugar Wings Platter (No subs)

$16.99

Turkey Rib Sandwich Only

$12.99

Hot Link Sausage Platter

$13.99

Barnyard Burnt Ends Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Chicken & Ribs Ala Carte

Box of Rib Tips

$21.99

Half Chicken

$13.99

Half Slab of Spare Ribs

$19.99
Slab of Spare Ribs

Slab of Spare Ribs

$26.99

Whole Chicken

$17.99

Large Turkey Leg

$9.99

Rib Tips (order)

$9.99

Turkey Ribs Ala carte

$13.99

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$22.99

Slab Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

Quarter Chicken All White

$9.99

Brown Sugar Wing

For orders of 50 or more please give us a call. Thanks!

25 Wings

$26.99

10 Brown Sugar Wings

$11.99

Kids Meals

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$5.99

Kids Pulled Chicken Slider

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Family Meals

One Pound Pulled Pork

$28.99

One Pound Pulled Chicken

$28.99

One Pound Beef Brisket

$29.99

One Whole Chicken

$25.99

Slab of Spare Ribs

$36.99

30 Wing Family Pack

$34.99

Turkey rib family pack

$36.99

Whole Rib Tip Family Pack

$29.99

Slab Baby Back Ribs

$39.99

1/2 lb Meats Ala Carte

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$9.99

1/2 lb Pulled Chicken

$9.99

1/2 lb Beef Brisket

$11.99

1/2 lb Chopped Rib Tips

$9.99

1/2 lb Sliced Smoked Honey Ham

$8.99

1 lb Pulled Meats Ala Carte

1 lb Pulled Pork

$15.99

1 lb Pulled Chicken

$15.99

1 lb Beef Brisket

$17.99

1 lb Chopped Rib Tips

$16.99

1 lb Sliced Smoked Honey Ham

$11.99

Order Homemade Side Order

Order Baked Beans

$3.99

Order Cabbage Casserole

$3.99

Order Cinnamon Apples

$3.99

Order Cole Slaw

$3.99

Order Collard Greens

$3.99

Order Green Beans

$3.99

Order Loaded Hash Brown Casserole

$3.99

Order Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Order Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy

$3.99

Order Potato Salad

$3.99

Order Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$3.99

Scratch Made Chicken & Dumplins

$3.99

Chili

$4.99

Cornbread Dressing

$3.99

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.99

Cranberry Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Pint Homemade Side Order 16 oz

Pint Baked Beans

$7.49

Pint Cabbage Casserole

$7.49

Pint Cinnamon Apples

$7.49

Pint Cole Slaw

$7.49

Pint Collard Greens

$7.49

Pint Green Beans

$7.49

Pint Loaded Hash Brown Casserole

$7.49

Pint Macaroni & Cheese

$7.49

Pint Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy

$7.49

Pint Potato Salad

$7.49

Pint Mashed Potatoes With Gravy

$7.49

Chili Southern Style

$8.99+

Pint Cornbread Dressing

$7.49Out of stock

Order Seasonal Side

Corn on cob

$3.99

Pint Seasonal Side

Sweet Potato Casserole

$7.49

Other Side

Baked Potato

$5.99

Baked Potato w/ Cheese and Bacon

$6.99

Baked Potato w/BBQ Pork or Chicken

$9.99

Homestyle Battered Onion Rings

$4.99

BBQ Potato Chips

$0.99

Bun

$0.75

Cornbread

$0.75

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Fries

$4.99

Fully Loaded Fries w/Chili

$5.99

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits & Chili

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Regular Potato Chips

$0.99

Okra

$3.99

Loaded baked potato w/h bar b que

$9.99

Extra Sauces

$0.50

Order Attention Required

Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding w/Caramel

$4.99

Sugar Cream Pie

$4.99

German Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Italian Cream Cake

$4.99

Texas Style Cheesecake

$4.99

Funnel Cake Sticks

$4.99

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Fruit Cobblers

$4.99

Moon Pies

$0.89

Whole Cherry Cobbler

$22.99

Whole Apple Cobbler

$22.99

Whole Peach Cobbler

$22.99

Whole Blackberry Cobbler

$22.99

1/2 Bread Pudding

$19.99

Whole Bread Pudding

$36.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Potato Meal

Baked Potato

$5.99

Baked Potato w/BBQ Pork or Chicken

$9.99

Baked Potato w/ Cheese and Bacon

$6.99

Chili & Grilled Cheese Special

Medium Chili & Grilled Cheese Special

$11.99

Large Chili & Grilled Cheese Special

$13.99

Dinner

Quarter Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Half Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Half Slab Baby Back

$27.99

Half Slab Spare Ribs Dinner

$24.99

Sampler Platter 3 Different Meats

$19.99

Hillbilly Platter

$18.99

15 Brown Sugar Wings Dinner

$21.99

Turkey Rib Dinner

$21.99

Burnt End Sandwich Dinner

$16.99

The Whole Rib Tips Dinner

$19.99

Holy Hog Sandwich Dinner

$15.99

Holy Cow Sandwich Dinner

$16.99

Memphis Pig Sandwich Dinner

$16.99

The Barnyard Burnt Ends Sandwich Dinner

$16.99

Smoked Turkey Leg Dinner

$12.99

Holiday Dinner

$18.99

Drinks

Large Drinks

$2.79

Medium Drinks

$2.49

Gallon

$6.50

Sides

1/2 Gallon Baked Beans

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Cabbage Casserole

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Cinnamon Apples

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Cole Slaw

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Collard Greens

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Green Beans

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Loaded Hash Brown Casserole

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Mac and Cheese

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Potato Salad

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Red Beans & Rice

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Sweet Creamed Corn

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Cornbread Dressing

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Chicken and Dumplings

$19.99

1/2 Kentucky Bourbon Soup

$18.99

1/2 Southern Style Chili

$18.99

1/2 Gallon Mashed Potatoes With Gravy

$19.99

Gallon Baked Beans

$31.49

Gallon Cabbage Casserole

$31.49

Gallon Cinnamon Apples

$31.49

Gallon Cole Slaw

$31.49

Gallon Collard Greens

$31.49

Gallon Green Beans

$36.99

Gallon Loaded Hash Brown Casserole

$31.49

Gallon Mac and Cheese

$31.49

Gallon Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy

$36.99

Gallon Potato Salad

$31.49

Gallon Red Beans & Rice

$31.49

Gallon Sweet Creamed Corn

$31.49

Gallon Cornbread Dressing

$36.49

Gallon Chicken and Dumplings

$36.99

Kentucky Burgoo - made from scratch

$31.49

Southern Style Chili

$31.49

Gallon Mashed Potato With Gravy

$31.49

Desserts

Apple Cobbler (Whole)

$19.99

Feeds 12 people

Blackberry Cobbler (Whole)

$19.99

Feeds 12 people

Bread Pudding (Whole)

$19.99

Feeds 12 people

Carrot Cake (Whole)

$24.99

Feeds 8-12 people

Cherry Cobbler (Whole)

$19.99

Feeds 12 people

Coconut Cake (Whole)

$24.99

Feeds 8-12 people

German Chocolate Cake (Whole)

$28.99

Feeds 8-12 people

Italian Cream Cake (Whole)

$29.99

Feeds 8-12 people

Peach Cobbler (Whole)

$19.99

Feeds 12 people

Sugar Cream Pie (Whole)

$19.99

Feeds 8-12 people

Texas Size Cheesecake (Whole)

$29.99

Feeds 8-12 people

Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake (Whole)

$29.99

Feeds 8-12 people

Meat by the Lb

1 Pound serves 4 people on all meats

Pulled Pork

$14.99

Pulled Chicken

$14.99

Beef Brisket

$18.99

Mutton

$18.99

Rib Tips Chopped

$14.99

Smoked Honey Ham

$14.99

1/4 lb Hot Dog

$6.99

1/2 Chicken

$12.99

Feeds 3 people

Whole Chicken

$15.99

Feeds 5 people

Turkey Ribs

$12.99

4 Ribs per Pound

Ribs

1/2 Slab St Louis Ribs

$12.99

Slab St Louis Ribs

$20.99

1/2 Slab Baby Back Ribs

$12.99

Slab Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

Sauces/Extras

Memphis Style BBQ Sauce (Pint)

$4.99

Angel Sauce (Pint)

$4.99

BBQ Hot Sauce (Pint)

$4.99

Caramel Sauce (Pint)

$4.99

Rum Sauce (Pint)

$4.99

Ketchup Packets (1 per person)

$0.12

Mustard Packets (1 Per Person)

$0.12

6pc Setup Packet

$0.25

Moist Towelettes (1 per person)

$0.12

16oz Drink Cups (package of 25)

$4.50

20oz Drink Cups (package of 25)

$5.50

Sweet Lipton Tea (1 Gallon)

$5.50

Unsweet Lipton Tea (1 Gallon)

$5.50

Pink Lemonade (1 Gallon)

$5.50

Regular Lemonade (1 Gallon)

$5.50

Brown Sugar Wings

Average Customer Serving is 5 Wings

25 Brown Sugar Wings

$22.99

50 Brown Sugar Wings

$39.99

75 Brown Sugar Wings

$59.99

100 Brown Sugar Wings

$69.99

150 Brown Sugar Wings

$103.50

200 Brown Sugar Wings

$138.00

250 Brown Sugar Wings

$172.50

300 Brown Sugar Wings

$207.00

350 Brown Sugar Wings

$241.50

400 Brown Sugar Wings

$276.00

450 Brown Sugar Wings

$310.50

500 Brown Sugar Wings

$345.00

Holiday Menu

Boneless Smoked Whole Turkey Breast

$46.99

Regular Smoked Turkey

$55.99

Jumbo Smoked Turkey

$69.99

Deli-Style Smoked Turkey Breast

$11.99

1/2 Pit Smoked Spiral Honey Ham

$9.99

Whole Pit Smoked Spiral Honey Ham

$9.99

Deli-Style Smoked Honey Ham

$11.99

Turkey Gravy Pint

$5.99

Cranberry Relish Pint

$5.99

1/2 Gal. Mashed Potatoes

$19.99

1/2 Gal. Green Beans

$19.99

1/2 Gal. Mac and Cheese

$19.99

1/2 Gal. Cornbread Dressing

$19.99

1/2 Gal. Cranberry Relish

$19.99

Gallon Mashed Potatoes

$36.99

Gallon Green Beans

$36.99

Gallon Mac and Cheese

$31.49

Gallon Cornbread Dressing

$36.49

Smoked Turkeys

Boneless Smoke Whole Turkey Breast 4-5 LB

$46.99

Regular smoke turkey 12-14 Lb

$55.99

Jumbo Smoke Turkey 20-22 Lb

$69.99

Holiday Hams

1/2 Spiral Sliced Honey Ham 7-9 Lb (9.99 per pound)

$9.99

Two Halves (9.99 per pound)

$9.99

Pan Roasted Smoked Slice Turkey Breast Lb (11.99 per pound )thin thick sliced

$11.99

Sliced Smoked honey Lb (11.99 per pound ) thin thick sliced

$11.99

Holiday Sides

Turkey Gravy Pint

$5.99

Turkey Gravy Gal

$36.99

Mashed Potatoes 1/2 Gal

$19.99

Mashed Potatoes Gal

$36.99

Green Beans 1/2

$19.99

Green Beans Gal

$36.99

Macaroni & Cheese 1/2 Gal

$19.99

Macaroni & Cheese Gal

$36.99

Corn Bread Dressing 1/2 Gal

$19.99

Corn Bread Dressing Gal

$36.99

Home Style Chicken Dumpling 1/2 Gal

$19.99

Home Style Chicken Dumpling Gal

$36.99

Cranberry Sauce Whole Pint

$5.99

Cranberry Sauce Whole 1/2 Gal

$21.99

Cranberry Sauce Jellied Pint

$5.99

Cranberry Sauce Jellied 1/2 Gal

$21.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7508 Preston Hwy, Okolona, KY 40219

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

