Holy Smokin' Butts BBQ

Brisket
Pulled Pork
Brisket Plate

Entrees

Brisket Plate

$17.00

Sliced Smoked Brisket Plate served with your choice of two sides and bread. Available in Lean, Cross Cut and Moist

Tri Tip Plate

$17.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Plate served with your choice of two sides, bread, and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$15.00

Smoked Andouille Sausage, your choice of house BBQ sauce. Plate served with your choice of two sides, bread, and your choice of BBQ sauce.

4 Bone Rib Plate

$16.00

Four St. Louis Style Ribs served with your choice of two sides, bread and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Pork Belly Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Sliced Pork Belly plate served with your choice of two sides, bread and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Garden Salad

$10.00+

Fresh Garden Salad comes with tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar cheese, with your choice or Italian or Ranch dressing. Add any smoked meat as a salad topper for 3.00 each.

The Big Q Platter

$37.00Out of stock

Includes, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Tri-tip, Sausage, Turkey, 2 Pork Ribs, bread with your choice of two sides.

OL' School Platter

$27.00

Includes, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Tri-tip, Sausage, and bread with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Breast Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

The Coyote Sandwich Brisket/Pulled Pork

$11.00

Smoked Pulled Pork and Brisket Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Brisket Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce

*Tritip Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Tri Tip served medium rare with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce

Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

Smoked Andouille Sausage Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce

Pork Belly Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Belly Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce

Hamburger 3/4 lb

$11.00

3/4 LB Grilled Burger lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Add mild cheddar cheese for an additional charge. Add Cheddar Cheese $0.50 ·

Burger/Fry/Drink Combo

$14.50

3/4 LB Grilled Burger served with Fries and a drink. Comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Add Cheddar Cheese $0.50

Double Meat Hamburger

$16.00

Double Meat Burger/Fry Drink Combo

$19.50

Meats by the Pound

Brisket

$5.50+

Smoked Beef Brisket by the pound. Available in Lean, Cross Cut and Moist

*Tritip

$5.50+

Smoked Tri Tip by the pound. Served Medium Rare

Sausage

$3.75+

Smoked Andouille Sausage by the pound.

Pulled Pork

$4.00+

Smoked Pulled Pork by the pound.

1 Rib Bone

$3.75

Single Bone, St. Louis Style Pork Rib

Half Slab

$16.00

Six bones rack of St. Louis Style Pork Rib

Full Slab

$30.00

A full twelve bone rack of St. Louis Style Pork Ribs

Pork Belly BTP

$4.00+Out of stock

Smoked Pork Belly by the pound.

Steaks (Friday and Saturday 3pm-Close)

Rib Eye Steak 16 oz

$28.00

Comes with Dinner Salad, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob and Diner Roll.

Rib Eye Steak 20 oz

$34.00

Comes with Dinner Salad, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob and Diner Roll.

New York Strip 16 oz

$26.00

Comes with Dinner Salad, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob and Diner Roll.

New York Strip 20 oz

$32.00

Comes with Dinner Salad, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob and Diner Roll.

Family Feast

2lbs of your choice of meats (excluding ribs ). 2 family sides, and 4 buns. Your choice of BBQ sauce included.

Family Feast

$63.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese 4oz.

$2.50

Mac N Cheese 8oz.

$5.00

Mac N Cheese 16oz.

$8.00

Mac N Cheese 32oz.

$11.00

Potato Salad 4oz

$2.00

Potato Salad 8oz.

$4.00

Potato Salad 16oz.

$7.00

Potato Salad 32oz.

$10.00

Smoked Baked Beans 4oz

$2.00

Smoked Baked Beans 8oz.

$4.00

Smoked Baked Beans 16oz.

$7.00

Smoked Baked Beans 32oz.

$10.00

Cole Slaw 4oz.

$2.00

Cole Slaw 8oz.

$4.00

Cole Slaw 16oz.

$7.00

Cole Slaw 32oz.

$10.00

Sm. Order Fries

$3.00

Lg. Order Fries

$4.00

Brioche Bun

$1.25

Toasted Brioche Bun

$1.25

Xtra Side Of Toast

$0.25

24pk Slider Buns

$9.00

Carolina Mustard 16 oz

$4.50

Sweet 16 oz

$4.50

Spicy 16 oz

$4.50

XSpicy 16 oz

$4.50Out of stock

Carolina Mustard 32 oz

$9.00

Sweet 32 oz

$9.00

Spicy 32 oz

$9.00

XSpicy 32 oz

$9.00Out of stock

Asparagus (Lemon Garlic)

$3.00

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake Pie Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Beverages

Ice Water

Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

T Shirts

Red Small

$20.00

Red Medium

$20.00

Red Large

$20.00

Red XLarge

$23.00

Red XXLarge

$23.00

Black Small

$20.00

Black Medium

$20.00

Black Large

$20.00

Black XLarge

$23.00

Black XXLarge

$23.00

Grey Small

$20.00

Grey Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Grey Large

$20.00

Grey XLarge

$23.00

Grey XXLarge

$23.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning Texas Style BBQ in Arizona. Featuring Brisket, Pulled Pork, Tri-Tip, Sausage, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs, Chicken and Turkey. A casual family owned and operated restaurant since May of 2016. Takeout and Delivery are available.

Website

Location

6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710

Directions

