Holy Tacos 2100 North Highway 360 Ste 700
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy delicious Tacos!
Location
2100 North Highway 360 Ste 700, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clicks - Arlington - 2800Forestwood Dr., Suite 148
No Reviews
2800Forestwood Dr., Suite 148 Arlington, TX 76006
View restaurant
Mercury Chophouse - Arlington - 2221 East Lamar Boulevard
No Reviews
2221 East Lamar Boulevard Arlington, TX 76006
View restaurant
The Cajun Peach - The Cajun Peach
No Reviews
1551 N State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75050
View restaurant
Clicks - Arlington (Speeds) - 700 N Watson Road
No Reviews
700 N Watson Road Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Prairie
Salata - F - 111 - Grand Prairie
4.6 • 1,167
3150 S State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurant
FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
4.7 • 1,166
321 W Main St Grand Prairie, TX 75050
View restaurant
More near Grand Prairie