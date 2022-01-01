Restaurant header imageView gallery

Holy Trinity Parish

501 Cherrywood Rd, Louisville, KY 40207

Saint Matthews, KY 40207

Order Again

Trivia night

Beer

$5.00

Bucket

$25.00

Festival

Bud Light Beer (Tube/Can) 16 oz

$4.00

Craft Beer (Draft) 16 oz

$5.00

Domestic Beer (Can) 16 oz

$4.00

Domestic Beer (Draft) 16 oz

$4.00

White Claw (Can) 12 oz

$4.00

White/Red Wine 6 oz pour

$5.00

Coozies

$1.00

Popcorn

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Inflatable wrist band (1 night)

$20.00

Pizza (by the slice)

$2.00

Pizza (whole pizza)

$20.00

Spiritwear

Armour Up - adult

$35.00

Armour Up - kids

$30.00

Beanies

$12.00

Clearance $10

$10.00

Clearance $3

$3.00

Clearance $5

$5.00

Dry fit - adult

$23.00

Dry fit - youth

$18.00

Hats/visors

$25.00

Lanyards

$2.00

Newer t-shirts

$20.00

Old School Eagle sweatshirts

$20.00

Old school t-shirts

$10.00

Socks

$10.00

Stickers

$5.00

Under Armour polos

$50.00

Under Armour pull overs

$50.00

Under Armour sweatshirt - adult

$55.00

Under Armour sweatshirt - youth

$50.00

Water bottles

$10.00

Fish Fry

Fish Dinner

$14.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Baked Fish

$9.00

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Pizza By The Slice

$3.00

Whole Pizza Pie

$15.00

Green Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Hush Puppies

$3.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$1.00

Water/Powerade

$2.00

Beer - Domestic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

501 Cherrywood Rd, Louisville, KY 40207, Saint Matthews, KY 40207

