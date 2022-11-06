Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Caterers

Holy Basil DTLA

528 Reviews

$$

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Popular Items

Pad See Ew Noodle
Gra Pow
Pad Kee Mao Noodle

กับข้าว Main

Thai Bangkok Street Food Rice Bowl
Gra Pow

Gra Pow

$16.00

Wok-fired ( house blend minced Wagyu Beef or Crispy Pork Belly ) holy basil, seasonal basil blend, long bean, bird's eye chili, garlic, XO Sauce. Add Free Range Egg!!!. *Contains Shellfish ( Oyster Sauce )

Pad See Ew Noodle

Pad See Ew Noodle

$16.00

Wok-fried smoked flat noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, Garlic, Soy bean and XO sauce.

Pad Kee Mao Noodle

Pad Kee Mao Noodle

$16.00

Wok-fired smoked flat noodle, egg, bird's eye chili, pepper, Thai basil, garlic, scallions and XO sauce.

Pad Thai Noodle

Pad Thai Noodle

$16.00

Wok-fired rice noodle, paprika, sweet radish, tiny dry shrimp, egg, tamarind fish sauce, bean sprouts, chives and peanuts & lime on top. Contains shell fish*

Kai Yang - Jidori BBQ Chicken

Kai Yang - Jidori BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Jidori Chicken marinated with Cilantro Roots, Turmeric, Garlic and White Peppercorn served with Pickled Papaya, Cilantro, Scallions on top of Wild Rice Berry. Choice of Sauces

Eggplant & Kabocha Squash ( Vegan )

Eggplant & Kabocha Squash ( Vegan )

$14.00

Wok-fired eggplant, Kombucha squash, Thai basil, soy Bean, scallions, bird's eye chili.

Moo Krob Slab - Holy Basil Moo Krob

Moo Krob Slab - Holy Basil Moo Krob

$18.00

Our Signature 48 Hours Cured Baked and then Fried to create Fluffy Juicy Crispy Pork Belly served with Holy Sauce ( Cilantro Lime Chili Sauce ).

Thai Shrimp Fried Rice

Thai Shrimp Fried Rice

$20.00

Wok-Fried, Wild Shrimps ( 4 ), House-made Shrimps Oil XO Sauce, Egg, Scallions, Cilantro, Prik Nam Pla.

แกง Curries

Kaeng Kiew Wan - Green Curry

Kaeng Kiew Wan - Green Curry

$16.00

Holy's Basil house-made green curry paste, Jidori chicken, coconut milk, Thai eggplant, winter melon, Thai sweet basil. Refreshing light creamy texture but rich of herbs aromas. *Contains Shellfish ( Shrimp Paste )

Panang Curry Angus Beef

Panang Curry Angus Beef

$16.00

House-made Panang Curry Paste, Grilled Flank Meat, Edamame, Pickled Shallots and Radish. Contains Peanuts*

Kaeng Karee - Yellow Curry ( Vegan )

Kaeng Karee - Yellow Curry ( Vegan )

$16.00

House-made Vegan Kaeng Karee Curry Paste, Fingerling Potatoes, Cauliflower, Pickled Vegetables, Chili Crisp.

ต้ม Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$14.00

Oyster mushrooms, lime, roasted chili jam, lemongrass, makrut leaf, galangal, scallion, cilantro, culantro, and cream.

Keaw Naam - Wonton Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Thai-Chinese style wonton soup, Jidori Chicken Stock, Yu Choy, Scallions, SM Farm Pork Wontons.,

กินเล่น Sides

Shishito

Shishito

$8.00

Shishito peppers nam pla waan garlic sauce snacks.

Larb Mushroom & Brussels Sprouts ( Vegan )

Larb Mushroom & Brussels Sprouts ( Vegan )

$14.00

Seared Seasonal Mushrooms, Brussel Sprouts, Housemade Chili Oil, Shallots, Scallions, Culantro, Vegan Yum Sauce, Lime, Housemade Roasted Powder. Vegan

Wonder Fries Pad Thai ( Vegan )

$12.00Out of stock

Something we make for events and people really love it. Inspired by Shrimp Pad Thai we created a delicious Fingerling Potato Fries with Tamarind Sauce, Pickled Shallots, Peanuts Furikake, Chives.

Garden Roll

$10.00Out of stock
Steamed Wontons

Steamed Wontons

$8.00

SM Farm Ground Pork Wontons Steamed - Ravioli Style with Housemade Sweet Soy Sauce Vinegar, Fermented Chili and Garlic Crisp

Holy Basil's Chicken Wings

Holy Basil's Chicken Wings

$12.00

4 -5 pcs ( depending on the weight ) Whole Jidori Chicken Wings tossed in Sweet Chili Jam made with Chili Oil and Paste, Galangal, Krachai, Peppercorn, Xo Sauce, served with side of Papaya Pickles.

Kai Jeaw - Thai Omelette

Kai Jeaw - Thai Omelette

$12.00

Thai classic fluffy farmer market omelette and Thai basil.

Wild Rice Berry

$3.00

Wild Rice Berry

$3.00

Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

$3.00

ขนมหวาน Desserts

Indonesian coconut and Balinese vanilla beans by Awan ( Vegan )

Indonesian coconut and Balinese vanilla beans by Awan ( Vegan )

$20.00

We call it Classic because to us, it’s ability to pair with other ingredients is limitless. It’s made from the best Indonesian coconut and Balinese vanilla beans. It’s creamy in a way that ice cream should be. The flavor is luxuriously fresh with sweet aromas and clean finish.

Ice Cream Sutsuma Mandarin by Awan ( Vegan )

Ice Cream Sutsuma Mandarin by Awan ( Vegan )

$20.00Out of stock

Vegan and gluten free ice cream locally made by Awan

Valrhona Chocolate Ice Cream by Awan ( Vegan )

Valrhona Chocolate Ice Cream by Awan ( Vegan )

$20.00

We see Valrhona as the gold standard in the industry. They are one of the few chocolatiers also operating their own plantations to oversee its quality. The cocoa is sweet and fragrant, adding a delicate richness to our base. The result reminds us of eating Fudgesicles and Paddle Pops as kids.

Rice Krispy Coconut Mango Sauce ( Vegan )

$8.00Out of stock

A fun take on Mango Sticky Rice. House-made Vegan Rice Krispies, Roasted Mung beans, Coconut Mango Reduction.

Valencia Orange Ice Cream by Awan ( Vegan )

Valencia Orange Ice Cream by Awan ( Vegan )

$20.00

What is Awan? Ingredients: Kara Coconut Cream, Kara Coconut Water*, Balinese Vanilla Bean, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Non-GMO Glucose Syrup, Carob Bean Gum. *Or Seasonal Ingredient

นํ้าดื่ม Drinks

Craft Beverages Curated by Joy Yuon, Founder of The Base Co. Small-Batch. Ethical Sourcing. Made From Scratch.
Joy's Thai Tea

$4.00

Joy's Thai Tea

$4.00
Joy's Thai Tea + Oatly

Joy's Thai Tea + Oatly

$4.50

Joy's Thai Tea with Oat Milk

Thyme Orange Meyer Lemonade ( Non- Caffeinated )

Thyme Orange Meyer Lemonade ( Non- Caffeinated )

$4.00Out of stock

Thyme Orange Chrysanthemum Tea Cold Brew Tea Sweetened by Nature. Non-Caffeinated* A Thai-Chinese staple Herbal Tea with a twist. Product of The_Base_Co

Hibiscus Agave Oolong Tea

Hibiscus Agave Oolong Tea

$4.00Out of stock
Hibiscus Agave Meyernade

Hibiscus Agave Meyernade

$4.50

Seasonal Drink from The Base Co.

Soda Water (Singha Brand) 11oz

$4.00

Soda Water (Singha Brand) 11oz

$4.00

Hibiscus Agave Oolong Tea. Cold Brew Tea Sweetened by Nature. Caffeinated* Punchy Floral Note with a Hint of Ginger. Product of The_Base_Co

Mountain Valley Spring Water 1L

$5.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water 1L

$5.00
Strawberry Shiso Matcha + Oatly Seasonal Only

$5.00

Strawberry Shiso Matcha + Oatly Seasonal Only

$5.00

ร้านขายของชํา Bodega

Holy Basil ( Fire and Chili T Shirt ) Volume 1

Holy Basil ( Fire and Chili T Shirt ) Volume 1

$28.00

Holy Basil S/S Grmnt Dye Crew Neck 6.5oz Made of 100% USA cotton, this textile is beefy, durable, and absorbent, and is virtually shrink free as a result of garment dyeing. All sales final, no returns or exchanges.

Holy Sauce No.1

Holy Sauce No.1

$12.00Out of stock

4 oz. of our Secret Sauce Perfect for Seafood and Red Meat. Rich and Deep Flavors. Must be refrigerated and kept up to a month.

Random Bag of Thai Snack

Random Bag of Thai Snack

$5.00

Surprise Hand Selected Thai Snacks: Lays ( Thai Flavors ), Hanami ( Baked Shrimp Chips ) and much more. Misery is always fun. FIRE!!!! ( Picture just an example )

Boon Sauce

Boon Sauce

$18.00

Boon is a Los Angeles-based small batch chili oil created by Max Boonthanakit. Inspired by his love for the traditional Chinese chili crisp, Boon is a reflection of Boonthanakit’s Thai/Chinese upbringing and culinary experience.

The Base's Mock-tails or Cocktails Concentrate

The Base's Mock-tails or Cocktails Concentrate

$15.00Out of stock

Handmade Natural Sweetener from The_Base_Co. Make your our Mocktails or Cocktails at home.

The Base's kit

The Base's kit

$68.00Out of stock

4 Bottles of Handmade Natural Sweetener curated by the base team. Make you Mocktails and Cocktails at home. Recipes are included plus complimentary Sigha Soda Water.

Cosmic Sass

Cosmic Sass

$13.00

TRANSPORT YOUR, TASTE BUDS TO THE NEXT DIMENSION, fire ball going through the earth's atmosphere - let the cosmic sass fermented chili sauce take your taste buds on a ride out of this world. Vivid, and invigorating, and full of life! Cosmic Sass is a small batch fermented chili sauce guaranteed to get you obSASSed!

ช้อน ส้อม Utensils

Spoon

Fork

Chopsticks

Napkins

Pre-Order Thanksgiving Platter [ PICK UP Wednesday 23rd / 12:00 PM - 9 PM ]

Pinto ( sampler )

$68.00

Cured Jidori Chicken

Roasted Jidori Chicken

Crab, Shrimp, Pork Sausage

$12.00

Stuffed Steam Cabbage Roll

$14.00

Squid Salted Egg Sauce

$22.00

Wok-fired Green beans with black olives

$12.00

Farmer Market Salad

$18.00

Crispy pork belly with Five Spice Jus

Mango, Pumpkin coconut sticky rice

$14.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Your Neighborhood Thai Bangkok Street Food Window

Website

Location

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Directions

