Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ

150 Reviews

$$

1414 NE 26th St

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

FOOD

Appetizers

Pretzel

Pretzel

$17.00Out of stock

Gigantic 1.5 POUND hot soft pretzel. served with HOLY MACKEREL beer cheese & CLASSIC YELLOW mustard.

Loaded Fries

$14.00

FRIES, MACK & CHEESE, PULLED PORK AND BACON TOPPED WITH A DRIZZLE OF CAROLINA MUSTARD BBQ SAUCE & KANSAS CITY SWEET BBQ SAUCE

Deep Fried Halos

$11.00

THICK CUT ONION RING TOWER WITH HOLY SAUCE

Chicken Wings

$14.00

10 DRY RUBBED WINGS FLASH FRIED TO A LIGHT CRISP served with celery and blue cheese

Corn Bread

$5.00Out of stock

8 PIECES OF HOMEMADE CORNBREAD

Sliders (pulled pork)

$11.00

In house SLOW smoked PULLED pork with bbq sauce, coleslaw and TOPPED OFF with onion strings

Skillet Mack N Cheese

$9.00

Holy Mack N Cheese

$15.00

MACK AND CHESE TOPPED WITH PULLED PORK, SAUSAGE, FRIED JALAPENOS AND DRIZZLED WITH CAROLINA MUSTARD BBQ SAUCE

Brussel Sprouts APP

$12.00

SERVED WITH CHOPPED BACON

Smoked Fish Dip

$11.00

Served with carrots and crackers

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Jumbo shrimp, breaded with coconut shavings and golden fried. Served with thai chili sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded and fried in our signature blend of spices. Serve on top of our hand cut fries.

Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Salmon Sliders

$15.00

Blackened Salmon, mixed greens, pesto mayo and bacon

Potato Skins

$10.00

TOPPED WITH CHEESE & BACON SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM

Pulled pork Potato Skins

$14.00

TOPPED WITH CHEESE & BACON SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM

Basket Fries

$10.00

Entrees & Salads

Shrimp Bayou Pasta

$22.00

Blackened Shrimp, ANDOUILLE sausage, red and green peppers on Penne pasta tossed in OUR SIGNATURE Alfredo sauce

Holy Giant Fish and Chips

Holy Giant Fish and Chips

$16.00

Our twist on this classic with white fish and signature spices

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, ONIONS, TOMATOES AND TOPPED WITH AVOCADO LIME CREMA

Buffalo Mac and cheese

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken tenders on OUR amazing MacK and Cheese skillet TOPPED WITH MOZZARELA CHEESE

Chicken Fingers

$17.00

Chicken finger's with fries, Coleslaw AND honey mustard

Salmon dinner

$19.00

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

Endless Crab & Shrimp

$49.99

Endless Crab & Shrimp Refill

Caeser Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Philly cheesesteak

$16.00

SHAVED RIBEYE WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PROVOLONE CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONIONS AND MUSHROOMS

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken with pesto mayo, tomato and lettuce

Smash Burger

$15.00

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Mac Zaddy

$17.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN BREAST, HOT SEASONING, SIGNATURE SPICEY HONEY AND PICKLES

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Fried Shrimp PO-BOY

$16.00

PULLED PORK, BACON, SAUSAGE & BBQ SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES

Greg The Barber

$17.00

PULLED PORK, MACK & CHEESE AND BACON WITH CAROLINA SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

topped WITH SWEET BBQ SAUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE AND ONION STRINGS. SERVED WITH FRIES

Late Night Cheese Burger

$12.00

Chipotle Black Bean Burger (V)

$13.00

Dbl Cheeseburger

$15.00

Sides

Bleu Chees/ Ranch

$0.75

Brussels Sprouts SIDE

$4.00

Coleslaw SIDE

$3.00

French Fries SIDE

$3.00

Mac and Cheese SIDE

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

Side House salad

$4.00

Bacon

$2.00

Side caesar salad

$4.00

Side Sausage

$8.00

Side Pork

$8.00

Kids’ Menu

Kids 2 pulled pork sliders

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Mack-N-Cheese

$6.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

VANILLA ICECREAM TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, CARAMEL AND Chocolate syrup.

Not so fried ice cream

$12.00
The Swear Jar

The Swear Jar

$9.00

WARM FRESH BAKED BROWNIE AND COOKIE, VANILLA ICE CREAM TOPPED WITH Chocolate syrup, CARAMEL AND WHIPPED CREAM SERVED IN A MASON JAR.

Red Velvet Came

$12.00

DRINKS

NA Bev

Water

$3.00

Cola

$3.99

Diet Cola

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.50

Soda Water

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Bottled Water

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$8.00

Beers TOGO

Froyd 6pk

$18.00

Panic Attack 4pk

$15.00

Golden Ale 4pk

$20.00

64oz Growler

$35.00

Holy Passakos 6pk

$20.00

Can/Bottle Beer

Holy Mackerel Panic Attack Bottle

$7.00

Holy Mackerel Golden Ale Bottle

$7.00

Froyd Single Can

$7.00

Sticky Puddles Sour (Guest Can)

$9.00

Rocky Road Stout (Guest Can)

$9.00

Estrada Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Holy Passakos Blonde Ale 12oz Can

$7.00

Brown Ale (Guest can)

$7.00Out of stock

CL NE IPA (Guest can)

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Passioon By The Sea

$7.00

Danny's Chocolate Old Fashion

$13.00

The Legend Mule

$13.00

The Queen Tini

$13.00

Death By Smores

$13.00

Strawberry Dream Sangria

$13.00

Sweet And Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Holy Passakos Cocktail

$13.00

BRUNCH

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Stuffed Avocado

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Breakfast Skillet

$16.00

Breakfast Burgers

$15.00

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

Fruity Pebbles French Toast

$17.00

Nashville Hot French Toast

$18.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

Breakfast Sampler

$14.00

Pancake Rock Tower

$16.00

The Hangover Cure

$21.00

Shrimp And Cheese Grits

$16.00

Side of Home Fries

$3.00

Bacon side

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.50Out of stock

2-Eggs

$3.00

Side of Pancakes

$3.00

Side of Grits

$3.00

1 slice of French Toast

$3.00

Buffet

$39.99

Brunch Drinks & Shots

Porn Star Martini

$14.00

Holy Blow Job Shot

$9.00

Pancake Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Bottomless Bar

$20.00

Bottomless Beermosas

$22.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

It's an F-ing Party - Fishbowl

$75.00

Wide Open Giant Martini

$35.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary refill

Bite The Princess

$14.00

Unicorn Dreams

$14.00

Cinnamon Freak

$14.00

Wake Me Up And F*** Me Express

$14.00

Holy Bloody Mary

$25.00

Prosecco with Ice Pop

$14.00

Kids Brunch Menu

Kids Mini Pancakes

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Brunch Desserts

The Not So Fried Ice Cream

$12.00

Glitter Doughnuts

$9.00

Death By Smores

$12.00
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy some delicious BBQ and Beers!

1414 NE 26th St, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

