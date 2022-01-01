Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

HOLYSHAKES

review star

No reviews yet

7761 NW 107TH AVE

SUITE 2-09A

MIAMI, FL 33178

Order Again

Popular Items

CREATE YOUR OWN SHAKE
CHEESECAKE COLLECTION HOLYSHAKE
CREAMY COOKIES HOLY

HOLYSHAKES

SIG YOUR WAY TO SUBLIME TASTE. COME AND SAVE ROOM FOR ONE OF OUR WORLD-FAMOUS HOLYSHAKES®
SPOOKY HALLOWEEN HOLYSHAKES

SPOOKY HALLOWEEN HOLYSHAKES

$16.00
CREAMY COOKIES HOLY

CREAMY COOKIES HOLY

$15.00

COOKIES AND CREAM MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND CRUSHED OREO®, TOPPED WITH A DELICIOUS CHOCOLATE DONUTS TOWER FILLED WITH A SILKY OREO CREAM PEAKS AND FINISHED WITH AN OREO® COOKIE.

NUTELLA CRUNCH HOLY

NUTELLA CRUNCH HOLY

$15.00

NUTELLA® MILKSHAKE WITH A CHOCOLATE FROSTED RIM AND CHOCOLATE CRUNCHY PEARLS, TOPPED WITH A FUDGE BROWNIE TOWER, WALNUTS PRALINE, NUTELLA® DRIZZLE AND SEA SALT FLAKES.

PAVLOVA HOLY

PAVLOVA HOLY

$15.00

DELICIOUS PAVLOVA MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND SPRINKLES, TOPPED WITH A CRISPY PAVLOVA BOWL FILLED WITH DULCE DE LECHE PEAKS, CHANTILLY CREAM, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, STRAWBERRY FUFF AND EDIBLE FLOWERS.

COCADA HOLY

COCADA HOLY

$10.00

CREAMY REAL COCONUT MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND TOASTED COCONUT FLAKES, TOPPED WITH A PASSION FRUIT ICE POP, SOUR PASSION FRUIT JELLY CUBES, VANILLA CREAM, COCONUT CHIPS AND EDIBLE FLOWERS.

GALAXY SHAKE HOLY

GALAXY SHAKE HOLY

$15.00

COTTON CANDY SHAKE IN A GALAXY ARTFUL GLASS CROWNED WITH A SHINY COTTON CANDY ORBIT

UNICORN HOLY

UNICORN HOLY

$16.00

UNICORN MIX SPRINKLES RIM AND STRAWBERRY SHAKE MADE WITH FRESH AND DRIED STRAWBERRIES CROWN WITH COTTON CANDY AND A GIANT PUFFY POP.

COOL SHAKE HOLY

COOL SHAKE HOLY

$16.00

VANILLA SHAKE TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE AND A COLORFULL LOLLIPOP AND SOUR PATCH.

KEY LIME PIE HOLY

KEY LIME PIE HOLY

$16.00

KEY LIME PIE SHAKE IN AN ARTFUL GLASS TOPPED WITH AN AMAZING MARATHON ISLAND KEY LIME PIE SLICE.

COFFEE RUSH HOLY

COFFEE RUSH HOLY

$16.00

NESPRESSO CAPUCCINO SHAKE SERVED IN A GLASS WITH ESPRESSO AND WHITE CHOCOLATE RIM, TOPPED WITH A GIANT WHITE CHOCOLATE AND PISTACHIO COOKIE, WHIPPED CREAM AND CARAMEL SYRUP

CHEESECAKE COLLECTION HOLYSHAKE

CHEESECAKE COLLECTION HOLYSHAKE

$15.00
BAM BAM HOLYSHAKES

BAM BAM HOLYSHAKES

$16.00

DELICIOUS FRUTTY PEBBLES CRUNCHY SHAKE TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND A SUPER FRUTTY PEBBLES COOKIE

CREATE YOUR OWN SHAKE!

FIRST, CHOOSE YOUR SHAKE FROM THE CLASSIC SHAKES FLAVORS, THEN CHOOSE YOUR RIM, AND FINALLY TOP IT OFF!
CREATE YOUR OWN SHAKE

CREATE YOUR OWN SHAKE

$8.00

HAVE FUN CREATING YOUR OWN SHAKE, FIRST CHOOSE YOUR GLASS DECORATION (RIM), THEN CHOOSE YOUR SHAKE FLAVOR AND LAS YOUR TOPPINGS.

INSTASHAKES

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.
SCAN THIS QR CODE TO DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID

SCAN THIS QR CODE TO DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

CREAMY COOKIES ID

CREAMY COOKIES ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

NUTELLA SHAKE ID

NUTELLA SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

STRAWBERRY SHAKE ID

STRAWBERRY SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

CHOCOLATE SHAKE ID

CHOCOLATE SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

DULCE DE LECHE SHAKE ID

DULCE DE LECHE SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

COCADA SHAKE ID

COCADA SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

KEY LIME SHAKE ID

KEY LIME SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

BAM BAM SHAKE ID

BAM BAM SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

COFFEE SHAKE ID

COFFEE SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

COTTON CANDY SHAKE ID

COTTON CANDY SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE ID

PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE ID

$8.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

VEGAN VANILLA SHAKE ID

VEGAN VANILLA SHAKE ID

$9.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

VEGAN CHOCOLATE SHAKE ID

VEGAN CHOCOLATE SHAKE ID

$9.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

VEGAN CREAMY COOKIE SHAKE ID

VEGAN CREAMY COOKIE SHAKE ID

$9.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

VEGAN COCADA SHAKE ID

VEGAN COCADA SHAKE ID

$9.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

VEGAN STRAWBERRY SHAKE ID

VEGAN STRAWBERRY SHAKE ID

$9.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

VEGAN COTTON CANDY SHAKE ID

VEGAN COTTON CANDY SHAKE ID

$9.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE ID

VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE ID

$9.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR SHAKE ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR SHAKE ID AT THE BOTTOM.

MINI HOLYSHAKES

MINI CREAMY COOKIE HOLYSHAKE

MINI CREAMY COOKIE HOLYSHAKE

$10.00
MINI UNICORN HOLYSHAKE

MINI UNICORN HOLYSHAKE

$10.00
MINI NUTELLA HOLYSHAKE

MINI NUTELLA HOLYSHAKE

$10.00
MINI COCADA HOLYSHAKE

MINI COCADA HOLYSHAKE

$10.00
MINI GALAXY HOLYSHAKES

MINI GALAXY HOLYSHAKES

$10.00

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRIES, BANANA, NON-FAT FROZEN YOGURT, APPLE JUICE
HOLYGREEN SMOOTHIE

HOLYGREEN SMOOTHIE

$8.00

MANGO, PINEAPPLE, GINGER AND SPINACH BLEND WITH ORANGE JUICE

BERRY BLISS SMOOTHIE

BERRY BLISS SMOOTHIE

$8.00

RASPBERRY, CHIA, ACAI, BANANA BASED NICE CREAM SMOOTHIE.

COCOA DREAM SMOOTHIE

COCOA DREAM SMOOTHIE

$8.00

COCOA-BANANA BASED NICE CREAM SMOOTHIE, MATCHING DELICIOUS FLAVORS AND TEXTURE SUCH AS COCONUT, DATES AND CASHEW.

MANGO TAMARIND SMOOTHIE

MANGO TAMARIND SMOOTHIE

$8.00

MANGO SMOOTHIE WITH LIME MINT SAUCE AND TAMARIND PIECES.

PINA COOLADA SMOOTHIE

PINA COOLADA SMOOTHIE

$8.00

PINEAPPLE, BANANA, COCONUT, NON-FAT FROZEN YOGURT AND PINEAPPLE JUICE.

STRAWNANA SMOOTHIE

STRAWNANA SMOOTHIE

$8.00

STRAWBERRY AND BANANA SMOOTHIE MIX WITH APPLE JUICE

PROTEIN SMOOTHIE COOKIES AND CREAM

$9.00

200 Cal 24 G Protein

PROTEIN SMOOTHIE COCADA

$9.00

250 cal 24 G protein

HOLY SUNDAES

TO SATISFY SWEET-LOVERS WE’VE COMPILED A MENU OF OUR HOLY SUNDAES.
HOLY SUNDAE

HOLY SUNDAE

$5.00

MINI BROWNIES, NUTELLA, VANILLA AND CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM AND NUTS SHOWER.

CREAMY COOKIES

CREAMY COOKIES

$5.00

CRUSHED OREOS, VANILLA ICE CREAM AND HERSHEY SYROP.

PAVLOVA SUNDAE

PAVLOVA SUNDAE

$5.00

MINI PAVLOVAS, STRAWBERRIES, DULCE DE LECHE, VANILLA ICE CREAM AND ALMOND SHOWER.

COCONUT SUNDAE

COCONUT SUNDAE

$5.00

CRISPY COCONUT FLAKES, VANILLA ICE CREAM, CONDENSED MILK AND PASSION FRUIT PEARLS.

LOADED STRAWBERRIES SUNDAE

LOADED STRAWBERRIES SUNDAE

$5.00

FRESH STRAWBERRIES, WHIPPED CREAM, WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS AND VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH STRAWBERRY SYROP.

UNICORN SUNDAE

UNICORN SUNDAE

$5.00

PINK PEARLS, UNICORN SPRINKLES AND VANILLA ICE CREAM.

COOL SUNDAE

COOL SUNDAE

$5.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH RAINBOW SPRINKLES AND SOUR PATCH.

CREATE YOUR OWN SUNDAE!

CREATE YOUR SUNDAES AND INDULGE YOURSELF WITH OUR UNIQUE FLAVORS.

VANILLA SUNDAY

$3.00

CHOCOLATE SUNDAE

$3.00

TWIN SUNDAY

$3.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

OREO SANDWICH

$6.00

CHOCOLATE-CHIP COOKIE SANDWICH

$6.00

SWEET BITES

BROWNIE PLAIN

BROWNIE PLAIN

$4.00
BROWNIE TOWER WITH NUTELLA AND PRALINE

BROWNIE TOWER WITH NUTELLA AND PRALINE

$6.00
PAVLOVA

PAVLOVA

$6.00
OREO DONUT SANDWICH

OREO DONUT SANDWICH

$6.00
OREO ICE CREAM SANDWICH

OREO ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$6.00Out of stock
LOADED PASSION FRUIT POPSICIE FILLED WITH CONDENSED MILK

LOADED PASSION FRUIT POPSICIE FILLED WITH CONDENSED MILK

$6.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE ICE CREAM SANDWICH

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$6.00
BAM BAM COOKIE

BAM BAM COOKIE

$3.50
CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$7.00
COTTON CANDY

COTTON CANDY

$3.00

BROWNIE TOWER WITH ICECREAM

$10.00
WHITE CHOCOLATE COOKIE

WHITE CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$3.50

BROWNIE BOXES

BROWNIE BOX SINGLE

BROWNIE BOX SINGLE

$5.00
BROWNIE BOX DOUBLE

BROWNIE BOX DOUBLE

$9.00
BROWNIE BOX 4 PAX

BROWNIE BOX 4 PAX

$18.00
BROWNIE BOX 6 PAX

BROWNIE BOX 6 PAX

$25.00

INSTACOFFEES BY NESPRESSO

RISTRETTO

RISTRETTO

$3.50
ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.50
LUNGO

LUNGO

$3.50
ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.50

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR NESPRESSO ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR COFFEE AT THE BOTTOM.

LETTE MACCHIATO

LETTE MACCHIATO

$4.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR NESPRESSO ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR COFFEE AT THE BOTTOM.

CAPUCCINO

CAPUCCINO

$4.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR NESPRESSO ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR COFFEE AT THE BOTTOM.

ICED ESPRESSO

$4.00

ICED LATTE MACCHIATTO

$4.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR NESPRESSO ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR COFFEE AT THE BOTTOM.

ICED CAPUCCINO

$4.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR NESPRESSO ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR COFFEE AT THE BOTTOM.

HOLY ICED LATTE MACCHIATTO

HOLY ICED LATTE MACCHIATTO

$6.00

STEP 1: SCAN THIS CODE OR GO TO https://webapp.drinkripples.com/?code=EpUIBUlnu STEP 2: DESIGN YOUR NESPRESSO ID STEP 3: ADD YOUR DESIGN NUMBER TO YOUR COFFEE AT THE BOTTOM.

AFOGATTO NUTELLA

$6.00

AFOGATTO DULCE DE LECHE

$6.00

HOLY LATTE MACCHIATTO

$6.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

HOLYSHAKES WATER

$2.50

COCA-COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

All

PUFFY POP

$4.00

SWIRL POP

$3.50

UNICORN SPRINKLES 4OZ

$12.00

DIY KITS HOLYSHAKES

DIY CREAMY COOKIES KIT OF 4

DIY CREAMY COOKIES KIT OF 4

$50.00
DIY NUTELLA CRUNCH KIT OF 4

DIY NUTELLA CRUNCH KIT OF 4

$50.00
DIY PAVLOVA KIT OF 4

DIY PAVLOVA KIT OF 4

$50.00
DIY UNICORN KIT OF 4

DIY UNICORN KIT OF 4

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

BEST SHAKES IN TOWN!!! @holy.shakes

Website

Location

7761 NW 107TH AVE, SUITE 2-09A, MIAMI, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
HOLYSHAKES image
HOLYSHAKES image
HOLYSHAKES image
HOLYSHAKES image

