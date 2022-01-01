Dessert & Ice Cream
HOLYSHAKES
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
BEST SHAKES IN TOWN!!! @holy.shakes
7761 NW 107TH AVE, SUITE 2-09A, MIAMI, FL 33178
