Restaurant header imageView gallery

Holy Smokers BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

544 East 8th Street

Holland, MI 49423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.69

Traditional pulled pork. Seasoned with our own special spice rub and smoked to perfect tenderness. Served on a bun

Sliced Pork

$7.69

Slow smoked pork, hand rubbed with our house rub. Served on a bun or garlic bread

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

A combination of white and dark meat pulled like our pulled pork and smoked and seasoned with our own special spice rub. Served on a bun or garlic bread.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.69

Our Award winning chopped brisket. Rich and savory flavor. Served on a bun.

Pulled Pork with Slaw

$8.69

Our traditional pulled pork with Cole slaw right on top! Served on a burger bun.

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.29

The Mac and Cheese everyone raves about!

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.29

Our BBQ beans are slow smoked and seasoned

Potato Salad

$3.29

A mustard style potato salad

Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.29

Our house made Cole slaw. Sweet and creamy mixture of cabbage, carrots and our secret ingredient that gives it a pop!

Southern Style Green Beans

$3.29

Cut green beans, slow roasted with ham, bacon, potatoes and even a tomato or two...

French Fries

$3.29

Crispy and crunchy. The perfect French fry.

Campfire Corn

$3.29

Whole kernel corn, cheese sauce, green chili's and a touch of heat. Perfectly smoked and full of flavor.

Garlic mashed potatoes

$3.29

Smooth and creamy mashed potatoes with just the right amount of garlic.

Corn Bread

$1.00

Super moist and flavorful.

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Traditional garlic bread.

Burger bun

Traditional, 4 inch burger bun.

Chips

$1.00

Appetizer

Loaded with Pulled Pork, homemade coleslaw and pepper jack cheese with a side of spicy campfire dip.

Dr. Smoke Egg Rolls

$8.79

Loaded with pulled pork, coleslaw and Pepper-Jack cheese. Comes with a side of our spicy ranch dip.

Kids Meal

Jr. Pitmaster Mac & Cheese Plate

$6.99

Kids portion of our mac and cheese with a side of cornbread and a kids drink.

Jr. Pitmaster Slider Plate

$6.99

Kids size portion. Choose pork, chicken or brisket. Comes with your choice of one side and a juice box.

Jr. Pitmaster Hot Dog and Fries Plate

$6.99Out of stock

Hot dog served on a bun. Comes with fries and a drink box.

Platters

St. Louis Style Ribs Platter

$14.79

Three bones of our House Dry-Rubbed Ribs.

Trifecta Pork Platter

$19.79

A tasty trifecta of the meat you have grown to love. Pulled Pork, Sliced Pork and two tasty St. Louis Ribs. Served with your choice of two sides and your choice of garlic bread or corn bread.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Platter

$17.79

A half pound of those savory pork belly burnt ends you crave! Served with your choice of two sides and your choice of corn bread or garlic bread.

Slider Platter -3 sliders with Pork

$10.79

Traditional pulled pork served on slider buns. Comes with your choice of two sides and your choice of corn bread or garlic bread.

Slider Platter -3 sliders with chicken

$10.79

Slider Platter -3 sliders with chopped brisket

$12.79

Half Chicken Platter

$13.79

A tender and juicy smoked chicken half. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and garlic bread or corn bread.

Pulled Chicken Platter

$13.79

Traditional pulled chicken. Comes with your choice of two sides and your choice of corn bread or garlic bread.

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.79

Delicious pulled pork platter. Served with two sides and your choice of garlic bread or corn bread.

Sliced Pork Platter

$13.79

Slow smoked slices of pork. Comes with your choice of two sides. Your choice of garlic bread or corn bread.

Sliced Brisket Platter

$16.79

Chopped Brisket Platter

$16.79

Slider platter all 3 meat

$12.79

Pitmaster Plates

Pulled Pork sandwich with chips

$9.99

Our traditional pulled pork sandwich served on a bun. Comes with a bag of Classic Lays potato chips.

The Big Deal Pulled Pork

$12.79

This Big Deal comes with a pulled pork sandwich served on a bun. Your choice of one side and a fountain drink.

The Big Deal Pulled Chicken

$12.79

This Big Deal comes with a pulled chicken sandwich served on a bun. Your choice of one side and a fountain drink.

The Big Deal Chopped Brisket

$14.79

Brisket

The Big Deal Sliced Pork

$12.79

Sliced pork served with your choice of one side and your choice of a burger bun, garlic bread or corn bread.

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Our Award Winning Mac and Cheese topped with your choice of one of our 3 meats. Pork, Chicken or Brisket.

Loaded Mac and Cheese with Pork

$9.59

Our Award winning Mac and Cheese topped with Pulled Pork

Loaded Mac and Cheese with Chicken

$9.59

Our Award winning Mac and Cheese topped with Pulled Chicken

Loaded Mac and Cheese with Brisket

$11.00

Our Award winning Mac and Cheese topped with Chopped Brisket.

Party Packs

Create your own BBQ family pack with your choice of 2 meats, 3 sides and garlic bread or cornbread and sauce. Feeds 4-6. Brisket add $4.00

Family Size

$49.79

Pitmaster Party Pack

$129.79

Pitmaster Party Pack

$135.79

Pitmaster Brisket Party Pack

$149.79

Entrees

Half Chicken

$8.00

A perfectly smoked, delicious chicken half. Moist and meaty perfection.

The Smokehouse Burger

$9.69

A one-third pound, all beef burger. Topped with bacon, Pepper-Jack cheese, fresh, sliced onions, Cole slaw and drizzled with our house sauce.

The Porkinator

$10.69

Jalapeno and Cheddar sausage, pulled pork, bacon, topped with cole slaw and drizzled with our house sweet sauce.

BBQ Sundae

$11.59

A real treat! Pulled pork, mac and cheese, BBQ beans and more pork drizzled with our house sweet sauce. Served in a sundae cup with a long sundae spoon! Can be made with chicken upon request. Can be made with brisket for $1.00 upcharge.

Loaded French Fries

$8.99

French fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce and crispy french fried onions. These can be topped with your choice of pork, chicken or brisket. Spice them up with fresh onion and jalapeno slices as well!

Jalapeño cheddar sausage

$8.00

Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00

Full slab dry rubbed, smoked to perfection! Full of flavor and Oh, so good!

Half Rack (6 bones)

$18.00

Half rack. Typically 6 bones. Dry rubbed and smoked to perfection

Meat by the Pound

One pound Pulled Pork

$15.99

One pound Pulled Chicken

$15.99

One pound Chopped Brisket

$25.99

One pound Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$20.99

One pound Sliced Brisket

$25.99

One pound Jalapeno and Cheddar Sausage

$18.99

Half pound pork belly

$10.00

Special

Half pound sliced brisket

$12.79

Quarter pound sliced brisket

$9.50

Half pound jalapeño sausage

$8.00

Up charge

$4.00

Individual slider

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Cherry Coke

$2.59

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.59

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.59

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Water

Cans of pop

Mtn. Dew

$1.25

Orange crush

$1.25

Strawberry lemonade

$1.25

Jarritos

Strawberry

$2.00

Tamarind

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Bottled Water

Bottled water

Retail

Holy Smokers BBQ Sauce

$4.99

18 oz. bottle

Sweet and Sassy Seasoning

$10.00

1 lb. pouch

Triple "B" Seasoning

$10.00

1 lb. pouch

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! A family friendly atmosphere with BBQ favorites to enjoy!

Website

Location

544 East 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coppercraft Distillery & Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
184 120th Avenue Holland, MI 49424
View restaurantnext
Crust 54 8th Street (Downtown)
orange starNo Reviews
45 East 8th Street Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Waverly Stone Gastropub
orange star4.7 • 1,091
20 W 8th St Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
The 205 Coffee Bar
orange star4.7 • 600
205 Columbia Avenue Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Nadine’s Fish Tips n Wings - 1111 Washington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Washington Ave. Holland, MI 49424
View restaurantnext
Crust 54 - 1145 Washington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1145 Washington Avenue Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Holland

Waverly Stone Gastropub
orange star4.7 • 1,091
20 W 8th St Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Playa Tacos + Tequila
orange star4.1 • 760
2155 Ottawa Beach Road Holland, MI 49424
View restaurantnext
The 205 Coffee Bar
orange star4.7 • 600
205 Columbia Avenue Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Holland
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston