Holy Smokes BBQ imageView gallery

Holy Smokes BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

3B Keys Ferry St

McDonough, GA 30253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Chicken Loaded Fries

$8.00

Pork Loaded Fries

$8.00
5 CT Wings

5 CT Wings

$8.00
10 CT Wings

10 CT Wings

$12.00

Mini Ribs

$9.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50
Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$9.50

Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.50

Baked Ham Sandwich

$8.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.25

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$10.50

Smoked Chicken Plate

$10.50

Sliced Brisket Plate

$11.50

Sausage Links Plate

$11.50

Baked Ham Plate

$10.50

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.00

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$7.00

Specialty Entrees

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$17.00
Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$27.00

Combo Platter

$19.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Slider

$5.00

Pork Slider

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Corn Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cake Slices

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Lemon Cream Cake

$7.50

Red Velvet

$7.50

Reese's Cake

$7.50

Coconut Cream

$7.50

Tiramisu Cake

$7.50

Death By Chocolate

$7.50

Black & White Cake

$7.50

Boston Cream Cake

$6.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$7.50

Misc. Sweets

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Pecan Pie Slice

$6.00

Key Lime Pie Slice

$6.00

Sides

Baked Beans - 4oz

Baked Beans - 4oz

$2.50
Baked Beans - 8oz

Baked Beans - 8oz

$4.00
Brunswick Stew - 4oz

Brunswick Stew - 4oz

$2.50
Brunswick Stew - 8oz

Brunswick Stew - 8oz

$4.00
Cole Slaw - 4oz

Cole Slaw - 4oz

$2.50
Cole Slaw - 8oz

Cole Slaw - 8oz

$4.00

Collard Greens - 4oz

$2.50

Collard Greens - 8oz

$4.00

French Fries - Small

$2.50

French Fries - Large

$4.00

Fried Okra - 4oz

$2.50

Fried Okra - 8oz

$4.00

Mac & Cheese - 4oz

$2.50

Mac & Cheese - 8oz

$4.00

Onion Rings - Small (4)

$2.50

Onion RIngs - Large (8)

$4.00
Potato Salad - 4oz

Potato Salad - 4oz

$2.50
Potato Salad - 8oz

Potato Salad - 8oz

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries - Small

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries - Large

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$4.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Baked Ham Sandwich

$6.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Add-On Portions

1 Sausage

$3.00

2 Sausages

$6.00

Half Rack

$15.00

Full Rack

$23.00

Protein 1/2lb

$6.00

Protein 1lb

$12.00

Brisket 1lb

$18.00

House Beverage

Red Cup - For Here

$2.00

Styro Cup - To Go

$2.00

Retail Beverage

Dasani Water

$2.00

Deer Park Water

$2.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.00

Take-Out Bulk Sides

24oz. Baked Beans

$11.00

32oz. Baked Beans

$15.00

24oz. Brunswick Stew

$11.00

32oz. Brunswick Stew

$15.00

24oz. Mac & Cheese

$11.00

32oz. Mac & Cheese

$15.00

24oz. Cole Slaw

$11.00

32oz. Cole Slaw

$15.00

24oz. Potato Salad

$11.00

32oz. Potato Salad

$15.00

24oz. Collard Greens

$11.00

32oz. Collard Greens

$15.00

Sm French Fries

$11.00

Lg French Fries

$15.00

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$15.00

Sm Fried Okra

$11.00

Lg Fried Okra

$15.00

Holiday Offerings

Holiday Turkey

$50.00

Dressed Whole Ham (VERIFY EMAIL)

$95.00

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Chicken Loaded Fries

$8.00

Pork Loaded Fries

$8.00
5 CT Wings

5 CT Wings

$8.00
10 CT Wings

10 CT Wings

$12.00

Mini Ribs

$9.00

Specialty Entrees

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$17.00
Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$27.00

Combo Platter

$19.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50
Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$9.50

Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.50

Baked Ham Sandwich

$8.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.25

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$10.50

Smoked Chicken Plate

$10.50

Sliced Brisket Plate

$11.50

Sausage Links Plate

$11.50

Baked Ham Plate

$10.50

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Slider

$5.00

Pork Slider

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Corn Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Sides

Baked Beans - 4oz

Baked Beans - 4oz

$2.50
Baked Beans - 8oz

Baked Beans - 8oz

$4.00
Brunswick Stew - 4oz

Brunswick Stew - 4oz

$2.50
Brunswick Stew - 8oz

Brunswick Stew - 8oz

$4.00
Cole Slaw - 4oz

Cole Slaw - 4oz

$2.50
Cole Slaw - 8oz

Cole Slaw - 8oz

$4.00

Collard Greens - 4oz

$2.50

Collard Greens - 8oz

$4.00

French Fries - Small

$2.50

French Fries - Large

$4.00

Fried Okra - 4oz

$2.50

Fried Okra - 8oz

$4.00

Mac & Cheese - 4oz

$2.50

Mac & Cheese - 8oz

$4.00

Onion Rings - Small (4)

$2.50

Onion RIngs - Large (8)

$4.00
Potato Salad - 4oz

Potato Salad - 4oz

$2.50
Potato Salad - 8oz

Potato Salad - 8oz

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries - Small

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries - Large

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3B Keys Ferry St, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
Holy Smokes BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange starNo Reviews
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Buzzy Fields Filling Station - 59 Macon Street
orange starNo Reviews
59 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie - 13 Hampton Street
orange starNo Reviews
13 Hampton Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
HJ Wings & Things - McDonough
orange star3.9 • 154
140 John Frank Ward Blvd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McDonough

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-003 - McDonough, GA
orange star4.4 • 1,690
1104 HWY 20/81 McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McDonough
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston