Thai

Hom Mali - Old Town

493 Reviews

$$

417 W North ave

chicago, IL 60610

THAI

Edamame

$6.00

Veggie Egg Rolls

$7.00

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Baby Egg Rolls

$7.00

Takoyaki

$7.00

Chicken Potsticker

$7.00

Kung Hom Pa (Blanket Shrimp)

$8.00

Tung - Tong (Golden Bag)

$8.00

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Por-Pier-Sod (Fresh Spring Rolls)

$8.00

Tod Mun Pla (Fish Cakes)

$8.00

Tod Mun Koong (Shrimp Cakes)

$8.00

Moo Ping (Grilled Pork)

$8.50

Kai Satay

$8.50

Fried Wonton

$8.00

Escargot & Garlic Bread

$10.00

Pik Kai Tod (Fried Chicken Wings)

$10.00

Chor Muang (Purple Dumpings)

$11.00

Tiger Cry Steak

$12.00

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

Hommali Sample

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Miso

$4.50

Tom Yum

$8.00

Tom Kha

$8.00

Hom Mali Rice Soup

$7.50

Vegetable and Tofu Soup

$7.50

Wonton Soup

$7.50

Ar Jard Salad (Cucumber Salad)

$7.00

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$10.00

Naem Sod (Chicken Ginger Salad)

$11.00

Tofu Salad

$11.00

NY Steak Salad

$15.00

Thai Fried Rice

$12.50

Cashew Fried Rice

$12.50

Kra Pow Fried Rice

$12.00

Green Curry Fried Rice

$12.50

Koon Cheng Fried Rice

$13.50

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$15.00

NY Steak Strip Fried Rice

$17.50

Classic Pad Thai

$12.50

Pad Kee Mao

$12.50

Pad See-iew

$12.50

Khua Kai

$12.50

Rama Noodles

$12.50

Khao Soy

$12.50

Lard Na

$12.50

Pad Woon Sen

$12.50

Mee Ka Ti

$12.50

Pad Woon Sen Tom Yum Talay

$16.00

Broccoli Dish

$13.00

Pad Khing (Ginger)

$13.00

Pad Phak Roum (Mixed Vegetable)

$13.00

Pad Kra Pow (Basil)

$13.00

Pad Ma Moung Himapann (Cashew)

$13.00

Tod Kra Tiem (Garlic)

$13.00

Pad Prik Khing (Sweet & Spicy Curry)

$13.00

Kai Yod Ya (Lime Chicken)

$14.50

Hor Mok Talay

$18.00

Emerald Treat

$12.00Out of stock

Peanut Sauce Lover

$13.00

Sweet Chili

$13.00

Lime Shrimp

$16.50

Panang

$13.00

Massaman

$13.00

Green Curry

$13.00

Green Curry Avocado

$15.50

Panang Salmon

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$12.00

Beef Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Karage Bowl

$10.00

COMBO SET

*COMBO THAI FRIED RICE

$16.00

*COMBO CASHEW

$16.00

*COMBO KRA POW FRIED RICE

$16.00

*COMBO GREEN CURRY FRIED RICE

$16.00

*COMBO PAD THAI

$16.00

*COMBO PAD SEE-IEW

$16.00

*COMBO PAD WOON SEN

$16.00

*COMBO BROCCOLI DISH

$16.00

*COMBO PAD PRIK KHING

$16.00

*COMBO MASSAMAN

$16.00

*COMBO TOMYUM FRIED RICE

$16.00

Combo Ginger

$16.00

SIDES

SM Jasmine Rice

$3.00

LG Jasmine Rice

$4.00

SM Brown Rice

$3.50

LG Brown Rice

$4.50

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.50

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Hot Sauce

Soy Sauce

Chopsticks Only

No Utensils or Napkins

DESSERTS

Banana in sweet Sticky Rice

$5.50

Thai Custard

$5.50

Thai Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.50

Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
