Home 231 231 North Street

Order Again

Starters

Roasted Vegetable Board

$14.00

Meat and Cheese Board

$15.00

Cured Meat Board

$15.00

Artisan Cheese Board

$15.00

Butternut Squash Bruschetta

$13.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

Lobster Papas Rellenas

$15.00

Wild Boar Belly

$17.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Grilled Octopus

$14.00

Smoked Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Soup and Salad

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts Caesar

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Baby Romaine

$12.00

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Tossed Salad

$7.00

Entrees

Wagyu Bolognese

$42.00

Maryland Crabcakes

$36.00

Crispy Duck Breast

$36.00

Braised Short Rib

$40.00

Cast Iron Halibut

$36.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$36.00

Grilled Salmon

$36.00

Handhelds

Classic Burger

$14.00

Turkey Ciabatta

$13.00

231 Reuben

$12.00

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Fall Veg Medley

$8.00

Fingerling Mash

$8.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Crabcake

$15.00

Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie Budino

$8.00

Snickerdoodle Cheesecake

$8.00

Shoofly Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Tort

$8.00

Ice Cream Trio

$6.00

Donuts

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 North Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

