Bars & Lounges
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Home & Away San Diego Ave

850 Reviews

$$

2222 San Diego ave

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HATS

Home & Away Hat

$30.00

SHIRTS

Shirt

$20.00

SUN GLASSES

House Sun Glasses

$20.00

Employee

Hat

$15.00

Shirt

$10.00

Sun Glasses

$15.00

REBRU

750ML RERBU VODKA

$40.00

750ML REBRU RYE WHISKEY

$45.00

375ML REBRU GIN

$30.00

BEER

.394 -

$7.50

Barrio -

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Cali Creamin

$7.00

Cider

$7.50

Gilly's

$7.00

Hopster Pot -

$7.00

Kombucha -

$9.00

Kove

$7.00

Lattitude 33 -

$7.50

Mango FU

$7.00

Pupil -

$8.00

Radler

$7.00

Relay IPA -

$7.00

Robot Panda

$7.00

Salty Crew Blonde -

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Spacedust

$7.50

Stella

$7.00

Tank 7

$6.50

Trumer Pilsner

$6.00

Weekend Vibes -

$7.50

Wild Lil Thing

$7.50

-----------

Bud Light Bottle

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Guiness

$8.00

High Life

$4.50

Miller Light

$5.50

Modelo

$6.00

N/A Beer

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Ultra

$5.50

White Claw

$6.50

.394 Pitcher

$26.00

Barrio Pitcher

$24.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$20.00

Cali Creamin Pitcher

$24.00

Cider Pitcher

$26.00

Gilly's Pitcher

$24.00

Hopster Pot Pitcher

$24.00

Lattitude 33 Pitcher

$26.00

Mango FU Pitcher

$24.00

Pupil Pitcher

$28.00

Radler Pitcher

$24.00

Relay IPA Pitcher

$24.00

Robot Panda Pitcher

$24.00

Salty Crew Blonde Pitcher

$24.00

Shiner Bock Pitcher

$24.00

Spacedust Pitcher

$26.00

Stella Pitcher

$24.00

Tank 7 Pitcher

$26.00

Trumer Pilsner Pitcher

$22.00

Weekend Vibes Pitcher

$24.00

---------

Bud Light Bucket

$27.00

Budweiser Bucket

$27.00

Coors Light Bucket

$27.00

Corona Bucket

$27.00

Guiness Bucket

$40.00

High Life Bucket

$22.00

Miller Light Bucket

$27.00

Modelo Bucket

$30.00

Pacifico Bucket

$30.00

Ultra Bucket

$27.00

White Claw Bucket

$33.00

--------

Cover $5

$5.00

H&A COCKTAILS

Bubbling Burro

$11.00

Coco Pancho

$11.00

East Side Rickey

$11.00

La Flama Blanca

$11.00

Last Word

$11.00

Lazy Rio

$11.00

Miss T's Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Penicilin

$11.00

Rum Runner No. 22

$11.00

TLP

$11.00

Toki Old Fashioned

$11.00

Bubbling Burro Pitcher

$40.00

East Side Rickey Pitcher

$40.00

Lazy Rio Pitcher

$40.00

Miss T's Aperol Spritz

$40.00

Moscow Mule Pitcher

$40.00

Rum Runner No. 22 Pitcher

$40.00

WINE

Brut/Mimosa

$8.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Chard

$10.00

Rose

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cabernet

$10.00

--------

Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Chard Bottle

$36.00

Rose Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Cabernet Bottle

$36.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please Request any Desired Utensils, Only included If Specified in Special Requests.

Location

2222 San Diego ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Home & Away image

Map
