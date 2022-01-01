Bars & Lounges
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Home & Away San Diego Ave
850 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please Request any Desired Utensils, Only included If Specified in Special Requests.
Location
2222 San Diego ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Gallery