Home Burger

615 North Western Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Order Again

Burgers

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.00

The Home Burger classic. Our housemade bacon jam is what started it all... It features delectable bites of bacon mixed into a jam that's a perfect blend of sweet and savory with a hint of spice. We put it on top of our juicy beef patty and finish it with crispy onion rings to create an irresistible bite of burger.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.00Out of stock

The sloppy joe can eat its heart out. This burger just might be the ultimate comfort food. We take our classic burger with housemade bacon jam and top it with our mouthwatering mac and cheese. Featuring a creamy blend of cheddar, gruyere, and swiss cheese, this mac&cheese burger is worth every napkin you need.

Double Cheeseburger

$13.00

If one juicy beef patty is unbelievably tasty, then two juicy beef patties must be twice as tasty, right? We think that's how the equation works. Oh, did we mention melty brie cheese?

Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

$13.00Out of stock

This delicious combination of sauteed button mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted swiss cheese will satisfy any mushroom lover. Plus, you can say that you got a serving of veggies for the day.

BYOBURGER

$8.00

We have fourteen different add-on options. Have a ball, guys.

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Bacon Jam Fries

$7.50

Mac & Cheese Fries

$7.50

Bacon Jam Mac & Cheese Fries

$9.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004

