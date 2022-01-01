  • Home
Home BX Steakhouse 224 W 238th St

review star

No reviews yet

224 West 238th Street

Bronx, NY 10463

Order Again

Soups

Onion Soup

$12.00

LOBSTER & SUASH BISQUE

$14.00

Salad

HOME SALAD

$12.00

Mix green, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Peppers,Red Onions

BURRATA

$16.00

Arugula, tomato, toast, mixed vegetables Chutney, white balsamic binegar glaze

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$15.00

Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions, Avocado, Chickpeas, Feta Cheese Balsamic Reduction, EVOO

Appetizers

BERENJENA

$12.00

Roasted eggplant dip, pita bread

THICK BACON

$15.00

Maple Glazed Bacon, Peppercor

LA TABLA

$30.00

Gruyere, edam, brie,Pepper jack, proscuitto, Sopresata, Chorizo, Cornichons, Guava, apples

BAKED OYSTERS

$20.00

½ DOZ. Oysters, parmesan hollandaise, Radish, Capers Slaw

PORK BELLY

$15.00

Crispy Skin & Smoky Chickpea Ragout

CRABCAKE

$18.00

Crab Meat, Mango Chimichurri, Salsa criolla

TROPICAL TUNA TARTAR

$16.00

Fresh Tuna, Pineapple-passion fruit reduction, Mango, Tomato, Radish, Sesame Seeds

HOME WINGS

$14.00

Broiled Glazed Wings Served with Fresh Carrots, Celery, Smoky Blue Cheese & Horseradish Sauce

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$22.00

Shell Pasta, Lobster, Havarti Cheese, Sharp Cheddar, Bread crumbs, Black Truffle

LITTLE NECKS

$18.00

Little neck clams, white wine, Garlic, Basil

PULPITO

$22.00

Grilled Octopus, Baby Potatoes, Roasted peppers, Avocado cream sauce

Kids Menu

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

Main

BEEF BOURGUIGNON

$28.00

Slow Cooked Short Ribs in bourguignon Sauce (bacon mushroom), Fresh Buttered Pasta & Herbs

CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

Black Angus Beef, Dressed in Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Pickled Onions, Homemade Pickles

HOME SALMON

$26.00

Salmon, Vegetable Medley of Carrots, Green & Yellow Squash, Fingerling Potatoes, Cherry Tomatoes, Mustard, Dill Broth

Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Malanga Truffle Puree, Sauteed Spinach & Crispy Prosciutto, White Wine Mushroom Sauce

SEAFOOD MIXTO

$76.00

(For two) Oven Baked Fragrant Rice Topped with Lobster, Clams, Scallops, white fish, Shrimp, Fresh Herbs & Spices

WILD STRIPED BASS

$25.00

WILD STRIPED BASS, Fennel Risotto, Crispy Leeks, Relish Thyme & Tomato Sauce

Steaks

FILET MIGNON 8oz

$36.00

FILET MIGNON 10oz

$44.00

NY STRIP 12oz

$35.00

NY STRIP 16oz

$46.00

PORTERHOUSE

$56.00

CHURRASCO

$35.00

RIB EYE

$50.00

GRILLed LAMB CHOPS

$32.00

CÔTE DE BOEUF

$90.00

Sides

MAC N CHEESE

$12.00

BROILED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

GRILLED ONIONS

$8.00

GRILLED MUSHROOMS

$10.00

WHIPPED POTATOES

$9.00

YUCA FRIES

$9.00

RUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

CREAMED SPINACH

$10.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$9.00

TOSTONES

$8.00

French fries

$8.00

MORO DE GUANDULES

$9.00

Maduros

$8.00

Desserts

CheeseCake

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

AppleTart

$9.00

Brownie

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Special Menu

Aged Ribeye

$65.00

Un Pecaito

$35.00

Tomahawk

$110.00

Parrilada

$80.00

Calamares

$14.00

Water

Saratoga still

$7.00

Saratoga sparkling

$7.00

Juice and Soda

Club soda

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Cramberry

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Limonada

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

RedBull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Clamato

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffe

Coffee Reg

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Expresso

$3.00

Mocktails

Virgen Colada

$7.00

Virgen Mojito

$7.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Stella

$8.00

Modelo Sp

$7.00

Gun Hill ipa

$8.00

Anchor Steam

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Yonkers

$8.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Juice Bomb

$8.00

Saporo

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Bronx Ipa

$9.00

Bronx Pale Ale

$9.00

Bronx Summe

$8.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.00

Heinken

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Coors light

$6.00

Bud light

$5.00

Budwiser

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$15.00

Guinness

$10.00

Duvel

$11.00

Canned Beer

White Claw

$6.00

Downeast Cider

$8.00

Red Wine

Torreon De Paredes Reserve

$12.00+

The Critic

$13.00+

De Tierra

$13.00+

Laureano Gomez

$13.00+

Claroscuro Reserve

$16.00+

Las Ninas Mapuche

$12.00+

Xavierflouret

$12.00+

Mischa

$12.00+

Excelsus

$14.00+

Las Bas

$12.00+

El Capricho Reserve

$16.00+

Bottle Scattered Peaks

$80.00

Bottle Yorkville Cellars

$70.00

Bottle Viberti

$100.00

Red Wine BTL

$20.00

White Wine

Barone Fini

$12.00+

Anastasia

$12.00+

Geometria

$12.00+

Xavier Flouret

$13.00+

The Crossings

$12.00+

Sparkling

La Marca

$12.00+

Segura Viudas

$11.00+

Chandon

$12.00+

Bottle Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

Rose

Canallas

$12.00+

Ieria

$14.00+

Cocktails

The King's Bridge

$16.00

Far East

$15.00

Classy AF

$15.00

A Ride Home

$15.00

Between You and Me

$15.00

Cafe Con Leche Martini

$14.00

Mexican Heartbeat

$15.00

The Dark Side of the Bronx

$15.00

Mojito

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Sangria Red

$10.00

Sangria White

$10.00

Margarita Casamigos

$16.00

Margarita Don Julio

$16.00

Margarita Patron

$15.00

Caipirina

$13.00

Cocktail 15

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Lon Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Pina colada

$13.00

Pitcher Margarita

$60.00

Pitcher Mojito

$60.00

Pitcher Sangria

$55.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00

Margaritas

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Pitcher Margarita

$60.00

Margarita Patron

$15.00

Margarita Don Julio

$16.00

Margarita Casamigos

$16.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mojitos

Pitcher Mojito

$60.00

Mojito

$13.00

Martini

Lychee Martini

$15.00

GreyGoose Martini

$15.00

KetelOne Martini

$14.00

Reg Martini

$13.00

Titos Martini

$14.00

Hendricks Martini

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

224 West 238th Street, Bronx, NY 10463

Directions

