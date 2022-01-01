Home Plate Grill & Bar
$$
2460 W Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
100% Beef Sliders
Mini-burgers, fresh grilled onions, cheese and pickles. Served with fresh cut French Fries.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Tossed and cut chicken tenders, medium or hot with blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Chicken Fried Stk Fries
Calamari Fries
Caprese Salad
Fresh milk mozzarella and tomatoes, with balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil.
Cheese Bread & Marinara
Chicken Taquitos
Corn Tortilla wrapped around fresh chicken tinga topped with shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Muy Bueno!
Chili Cheese TOTS
Tater tots with chili and cheese sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Cottage Cheese
Filet Mignon Fries
Filet Mignon Tips demi-glazed and served over fresh cut French Fries
Fresh Cut French Fries at Home Plate
Pick your seasoning, Cajun or Habanero salt.
Garlic Knots & Marinara
12 to an order.
Hot Dogs
Two (2) 1/4 lb. 100% beef hot dogs with fresh cut fries.
Large Bavarian Soft Pretzel
Large salted pretzel with dark ale mustard and house queso.
Loaded Potato Skins
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
Mozzarella Stix & Marinara
Nachos Grande
Cheddar Cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, olives with guacamole, sour cream, red and green salsa.
Pork Chili Verde Dip
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with a special blend of cheese, tomato, onions, and black olives grilled to perfection.
Soup Of The Day
Ask your server for today's fresh home-made soup.
Tots
BREAKFAST
2-2-2
Two pancakes, two eggs any style, and two bacon or sausage.
Bacon
Beef Tips and Eggs
8 oz. NY strip steak served with two eggs any style and your choice of potato.
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits with sausage and country gravy.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with diced ham, onions, potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, rolled in large flour tortilla.
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Tacos
Chorizo, green chili, scrambled eggs and tomatoes, served with three flour tortillas, topped with cheddar jack cheese.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Three big pancakes served with maple syrup nd butter with a side of bacon or sausage.
Cheese Omelet
American and Swiss cheese omelet.
Chicken Fried N Eggs
Corned Beef Hash
Served with two eggs any style.
Filet Mignon Omelet
Tenderloin beef tips sautéed, three eggs and mozzarella cheese.
French Toast
Thick slices of Texas Toast dipped in a vanilla, cinnamon and egg batter, then grilled to perfection.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Diced ham, American and Swiss cheese omelet.
Ham Steak Full
Hash Browns
Home Fries
Home Plate Scramble
Diced chicken, sausage, spinach, cream cheese, and eggs topped with cheddar cheese.
Home Team Favorite Omelet
Tomato omelet topped with our homemade chili verde, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese.
Minor League Ham
1/2 ham steak served with two eggs any style and your choice of potato.
Mushroom & Swiss Omelet
NY Steak & Eggs
8 oz. NY strip steak served with two eggs any style and your choice of potato.
One Egg
Pork Chili Verde Omelet
Pork Chop & Eggs
Prime boneless, center-cut pork loin served with three eggs any style.
Sausage
Three Egg Breakfast
Three eggs any style with bacon or sausage, and your choice of of potato and toast.
Toast
Your choice of rye, wheat, sourdough, white, English muffin, or pita bread.
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style with bacon or sausage aand choice of potato or toast.
Vegetable Omelet
Mushrooms, onions, tomato and spinach omelet.
BURGERS
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with crispy bacon and your choice of cheese.
BBQ Barn Burger
100% beef patty, smothered in a zesty Texas BBQ sauce and covered with melted cheddar, bacon, onion rings, and Monterey jack cheese.
Double Play
Two (2) 1/2 lb. patties flame char-grilled, topped with bacon and four (4) slices of your choice of cheese.
Garden Burger
Major League Patty Melt
On thick, marbled rye bread with melted Swiss or American Cheese and grilled onions.
The Big Cheese
Our classic topped with your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar jack, provolone or pepper jack.
The Classic
100% fresh grilled beef
The Classic Chicken Burger
The Mushroom Burger
Sauteed mushrooms and two (2) slices of swiss cheese.
DESSERTS
Caramel Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Fudge Bomb
Silky chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and cherries.
Grand Slam Cookie
Large, warm chocolate chip cookie, two (2) scoops of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream drizzled with Hershey's chocolate caramel sauce.
Root Beer Floats
Zeppole's
Italian sweet dough, dusted with powder sugar and drizzled with chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce.
SCOOP OF ICE CREAM
Entrees
Cod Florentine
Famous Filet Mignon Tips
Delicious tenderloin filet mignon tips and au Poivre sauce.
Filet Mignon Stroganoff
Slow-cooked beef tenderloin tips seared in herbs and garlic in a rich, red win demi-glaze sauce over fettuccini. *No other sides served with this classic.
Fish & Chips
Beer-battered cod, fried to a golden brown and served with two (2) sides, cole slaw, malt vinegar and tartar sauce.
NY Steak Dinner
Choice 8 oz. New York Steak flame broiled served with two sides.
Pork Chops
Two (2) panko breaded pork chops, pan-seared and demi glazed.
Salmon Lite
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet char-grilled with olive oil and basil.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Pastas
SALADS
Caprese Salad
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine hearts, diced chicken, diced tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, diced bacon, black olives, blue cheese crumbles, and avocado with your choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy breaded chicken served over romaine and topped with tomatoes, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and a hard-boiled egg, your choice of dressing.
Lrg Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and grated parmesan tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and croutons. Served with garlic bread.
Lrg House Salad
Tender field greens, carrots, celery, tomato, cucumber, olive, mushroom, and mozzarella, with your choice of dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Lrg The Greek Town
Chopped Romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and served with Greek dressing.
Reg Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and grated parmesan tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and croutons.
Reg House Salad
Tender field greens, carrots, celery, tomato, cucumber, olive, mushroom, and mozzarella, with your choice of dressing.
Reg The Greek Town
Chopped Romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and served with Greek dressing.
Soup Of The Day
Ask your server for today's fresh home-made soup.
Steak Salad
Slices of tender marinated choice of New York steak on a bed of grilled romaine wedges, tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese and choice of dressing.
Tuna Salad
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
B-L-A-T
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and tomato. Your choice of sour dough, rye, wheat or white bread.
Boracho BLT
Diced chicken with cheddar-jack cheese, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, guacamole, bacon, and ranch dressing rolled in a spinach tortilla.
California Chicken
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, spring mix, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and basil on brioche.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Crispy Chicken & Avocado
Breaded chicken breast wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing.
Filet Mignon Wrap
Beef tenderloin tips with mushrooms, onions, topped with peppercorn sauce and wrapped in flour tortilla.
Fish Tacos
Beer-battered cod inside a soft tortilla with cabbage and tomatillo salsa chipotle aioli.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Greek Philly
Grilled Cheese
Gyro Beef Tip
Classic-style with onions, tomato, and tzatziki.
Gyro Chicken Pita
Classic-style with onions, tomato, and tzatziki.
Gyro Lamb Pita
Classic-style with onions, tomato, and tzatziki.
Home Plate Tuna Melt
Major League Club
Hot, sliced ham and turkey served on a grilled slices of sourdough with provolone, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Steak Philly
The Cuban
Fresh in-house roasted pork loin, sliced thin with ham, mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickles inside hot pressed ciabatta.
The Dip
Premium roast beef served on toasted hoagie roll with side of au jus.
The Fish
Beer-battered cod on a warm hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
The Meatball
Homestyle meatballs, smothered in marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
The Steak
8 oz. NY steak on a toasted hoagie roll with grilled mushrooms and grilled onions.
The Pizzas
SM BBQ CHICKEN
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Buffalo chicken and wing sauce, topped with crumbled blue cheese and onion.
Chili Verde
Classic Cheese
In our ovens from New York
Classic Veggie
Red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
Five Cheese
Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, pepper jack, and cheddar jack cheese.
Greek Chicken
Grilled Chicken, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and red pepper flakes.
Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
Margarita
Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, tomato and basil.
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham. For that sink in your teeth in the meat moment!
Pepperoni Pizza
Premium pepperoni on our classic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Sausage & Meatballs
A Home Plate Great! Mild Italian Sausage, savory meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese with your choice of two (2) toppings stuffed and stone deck fired until golden brown.
Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, provolone, and fresh grated mozzarella rolled in our signature pizza dough that is stone deck fired until golden brown.
The Roll
Choose any of our pizza toppings rolled in our signature homemade pizza dough with mozzarella and provolone cheese. Stone deck fired until golden brown.
WINGS TENDERS
Chicken Tenders (5)
Premium chicken tenders tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Chicken Tenders 10
Premium chicken tenders tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Chicken Tenders (15)
Premium chicken tenders tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Winning Inning Wings (8)
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Winning Inning Wings (16)
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Winning Inning Wings (24)
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
The Mix
Four (4) mozzarella stix, four (4) onion rings, four (4) chicken wings, four (4) chicken tenders and marinara sauce.
Celerey & Carrots
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
There's No Place Like Home Plate!
2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89119
