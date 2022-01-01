A map showing the location of Home Plate Grill & BarView gallery
Burgers
American
Pizza

Home Plate Grill & Bar

725 Reviews

$$

2460 W Warm Springs Rd.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Popular Items

Winning Inning Wings (24)
The Cuban
Filet Mignon Fries

APPETIZERS

100% Beef Sliders

$12.00

Mini-burgers, fresh grilled onions, cheese and pickles. Served with fresh cut French Fries.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.00

Tossed and cut chicken tenders, medium or hot with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Chicken Fried Stk Fries

$8.00

Calamari Fries

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh milk mozzarella and tomatoes, with balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil.

Cheese Bread & Marinara

$8.00

Chicken Taquitos

$9.00

Corn Tortilla wrapped around fresh chicken tinga topped with shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Muy Bueno!

Chili Cheese TOTS

$8.00

Tater tots with chili and cheese sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Filet Mignon Fries

$15.00

Filet Mignon Tips demi-glazed and served over fresh cut French Fries

Fresh Cut French Fries at Home Plate

$5.00

Pick your seasoning, Cajun or Habanero salt.

Garlic Knots & Marinara

$6.00

12 to an order.

Hot Dogs

$9.00

Two (2) 1/4 lb. 100% beef hot dogs with fresh cut fries.

Large Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Large salted pretzel with dark ale mustard and house queso.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.00

Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.

Mozzarella Stix & Marinara

$9.00

Nachos Grande

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, olives with guacamole, sour cream, red and green salsa.

Pork Chili Verde Dip

$8.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with a special blend of cheese, tomato, onions, and black olives grilled to perfection.

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Ask your server for today's fresh home-made soup.

Tots

$5.00

BREAKFAST

2-2-2

$10.00

Two pancakes, two eggs any style, and two bacon or sausage.

Bacon

$4.00

Beef Tips and Eggs

$16.00

8 oz. NY strip steak served with two eggs any style and your choice of potato.

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Buttermilk biscuits with sausage and country gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with diced ham, onions, potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, rolled in large flour tortilla.

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Chorizo, green chili, scrambled eggs and tomatoes, served with three flour tortillas, topped with cheddar jack cheese.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Three big pancakes served with maple syrup nd butter with a side of bacon or sausage.

Cheese Omelet

$9.00

American and Swiss cheese omelet.

Chicken Fried N Eggs

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Served with two eggs any style.

Filet Mignon Omelet

$16.00

Tenderloin beef tips sautéed, three eggs and mozzarella cheese.

French Toast

$9.00

Thick slices of Texas Toast dipped in a vanilla, cinnamon and egg batter, then grilled to perfection.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Diced ham, American and Swiss cheese omelet.

Ham Steak Full

$7.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Home Plate Scramble

$9.00

Diced chicken, sausage, spinach, cream cheese, and eggs topped with cheddar cheese.

Home Team Favorite Omelet

$9.00

Tomato omelet topped with our homemade chili verde, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado

Meat Lovers Omelet

$14.00

Ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Minor League Ham

$9.00

1/2 ham steak served with two eggs any style and your choice of potato.

Mushroom & Swiss Omelet

$10.00

NY Steak & Eggs

$15.00

8 oz. NY strip steak served with two eggs any style and your choice of potato.

One Egg

$2.00

Pork Chili Verde Omelet

$14.00

Pork Chop & Eggs

$13.00

Prime boneless, center-cut pork loin served with three eggs any style.

Sausage

$4.00

Three Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Three eggs any style with bacon or sausage, and your choice of of potato and toast.

Toast

$2.00

Your choice of rye, wheat, sourdough, white, English muffin, or pita bread.

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.00

Two eggs any style with bacon or sausage aand choice of potato or toast.

Vegetable Omelet

$10.00

Mushrooms, onions, tomato and spinach omelet.

BURGERS

Mouthwatering, 100% Fresh Flame Grilled Beef or Grilled Chicken served on Soft Buns. Fresh Lettuce, Crisp Red Onions, Tomato, Fresh Fruit, Sliced Dill Pickles and your choice of Fresh Cut French Fries, Coleslaw or Pasta Salad.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Topped with crispy bacon and your choice of cheese.

BBQ Barn Burger

$16.00

100% beef patty, smothered in a zesty Texas BBQ sauce and covered with melted cheddar, bacon, onion rings, and Monterey jack cheese.

Double Play

$17.00

Two (2) 1/2 lb. patties flame char-grilled, topped with bacon and four (4) slices of your choice of cheese.

Garden Burger

$10.00

Major League Patty Melt

$12.00

On thick, marbled rye bread with melted Swiss or American Cheese and grilled onions.

The Big Cheese

$14.00

Our classic topped with your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar jack, provolone or pepper jack.

The Classic

$12.00

100% fresh grilled beef

The Classic Chicken Burger

$12.00

The Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms and two (2) slices of swiss cheese.

DESSERTS

Caramel Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Fudge Bomb

$7.00

Silky chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and cherries.

Grand Slam Cookie

$8.00

Large, warm chocolate chip cookie, two (2) scoops of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream drizzled with Hershey's chocolate caramel sauce.

Root Beer Floats

$6.00

Zeppole's

$7.00

Italian sweet dough, dusted with powder sugar and drizzled with chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce.

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.50

Entrees

Cod Florentine

$18.00

Famous Filet Mignon Tips

$18.00

Delicious tenderloin filet mignon tips and au Poivre sauce.

Filet Mignon Stroganoff

$18.00

Slow-cooked beef tenderloin tips seared in herbs and garlic in a rich, red win demi-glaze sauce over fettuccini. *No other sides served with this classic.

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Beer-battered cod, fried to a golden brown and served with two (2) sides, cole slaw, malt vinegar and tartar sauce.

NY Steak Dinner

$17.00

Choice 8 oz. New York Steak flame broiled served with two sides.

Pork Chops

$17.00

Two (2) panko breaded pork chops, pan-seared and demi glazed.

Salmon Lite

$21.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon filet char-grilled with olive oil and basil.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$17.00

Pastas

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Penne ala Vodka

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

SALADS

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine hearts, diced chicken, diced tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, diced bacon, black olives, blue cheese crumbles, and avocado with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crispy breaded chicken served over romaine and topped with tomatoes, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and a hard-boiled egg, your choice of dressing.

Lrg Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce and grated parmesan tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and croutons. Served with garlic bread.

Lrg House Salad

$9.00

Tender field greens, carrots, celery, tomato, cucumber, olive, mushroom, and mozzarella, with your choice of dressing. Served with garlic bread.

Lrg The Greek Town

$14.00

Chopped Romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and served with Greek dressing.

Reg Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce and grated parmesan tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and croutons.

Reg House Salad

$6.00

Tender field greens, carrots, celery, tomato, cucumber, olive, mushroom, and mozzarella, with your choice of dressing.

Reg The Greek Town

$12.00

Chopped Romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and served with Greek dressing.

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Ask your server for today's fresh home-made soup.

Steak Salad

$16.00

Slices of tender marinated choice of New York steak on a bed of grilled romaine wedges, tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese and choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad

$13.00

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

B-L-A-T

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado and tomato. Your choice of sour dough, rye, wheat or white bread.

Boracho BLT

$13.00

Diced chicken with cheddar-jack cheese, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, guacamole, bacon, and ranch dressing rolled in a spinach tortilla.

California Chicken

$15.00

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, Buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, spring mix, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and basil on brioche.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Crispy Chicken & Avocado

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing.

Filet Mignon Wrap

$17.00

Beef tenderloin tips with mushrooms, onions, topped with peppercorn sauce and wrapped in flour tortilla.

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Beer-battered cod inside a soft tortilla with cabbage and tomatillo salsa chipotle aioli.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Greek Philly

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Gyro Beef Tip

$14.00

Classic-style with onions, tomato, and tzatziki.

Gyro Chicken Pita

$12.00

Classic-style with onions, tomato, and tzatziki.

Gyro Lamb Pita

$12.00

Classic-style with onions, tomato, and tzatziki.

Home Plate Tuna Melt

$13.00

Major League Club

$14.00

Hot, sliced ham and turkey served on a grilled slices of sourdough with provolone, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Steak Philly

$14.00

The Cuban

$14.00

Fresh in-house roasted pork loin, sliced thin with ham, mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickles inside hot pressed ciabatta.

The Dip

$13.00

Premium roast beef served on toasted hoagie roll with side of au jus.

The Fish

$13.00

Beer-battered cod on a warm hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

The Meatball

$13.00

Homestyle meatballs, smothered in marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and served on a toasted hoagie roll.

The Steak

$16.00

8 oz. NY steak on a toasted hoagie roll with grilled mushrooms and grilled onions.

The Pizzas

SM BBQ CHICKEN

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken and wing sauce, topped with crumbled blue cheese and onion.

Chili Verde

$13.00

Classic Cheese

$9.50

In our ovens from New York

Classic Veggie

$12.00

Red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese.

Five Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, pepper jack, and cheddar jack cheese.

Greek Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and red pepper flakes.

Hawaiian

$13.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Margarita

$13.00

Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Meat Lovers

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham. For that sink in your teeth in the meat moment!

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Premium pepperoni on our classic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage & Meatballs

$12.00

A Home Plate Great! Mild Italian Sausage, savory meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Supreme

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.

MD BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken and wing sauce, topped with crumbled blue cheese and onion.

Chili Verde

$18.00

Classic Cheese

$13.00

In our ovens from New York

Classic Veggie

$16.00

Red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese.

Five Cheese

$16.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, pepper jack, and cheddar jack cheese.

Greek Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and red pepper flakes.

Hawaiian

$17.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Margarita

$17.00

Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Meat Lovers

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham. For that sink in your teeth in the meat moment!

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Premium pepperoni on our classic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage & Meatballs

$16.00

A Home Plate Great! Mild Italian Sausage, savory meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Supreme

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.

LG BBQ CHICKEN

$26.00

Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken and wing sauce, topped with crumbled blue cheese and onion.

Chili Verde

$28.00

Classic Cheese

$20.00

In our ovens from New York

Classic Veggie

$22.00

Red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese.

Five Cheese

$23.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, pepper jack, and cheddar jack cheese.

Greek Chicken

$26.00

Grilled Chicken, fresh garlic, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and red pepper flakes.

Hawaiian

$23.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Margarita

$23.00

Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Meat Lovers

$29.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham. For that sink in your teeth in the meat moment!

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Premium pepperoni on our classic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage & Meatballs

$23.00

A Home Plate Great! Mild Italian Sausage, savory meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Supreme

$29.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.

Calzone

$15.00

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese with your choice of two (2) toppings stuffed and stone deck fired until golden brown.

Stromboli

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, provolone, and fresh grated mozzarella rolled in our signature pizza dough that is stone deck fired until golden brown.

The Roll

$13.00

Choose any of our pizza toppings rolled in our signature homemade pizza dough with mozzarella and provolone cheese. Stone deck fired until golden brown.

WINGS TENDERS

Chicken Tenders (5)

$13.00

Premium chicken tenders tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.

Chicken Tenders 10

$22.00

Premium chicken tenders tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.

Chicken Tenders (15)

$31.00

Premium chicken tenders tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.

Winning Inning Wings (8)

$14.00

Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.

Winning Inning Wings (16)

$23.00

Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.

Winning Inning Wings (24)

$32.00

Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.

The Mix

$20.00

Four (4) mozzarella stix, four (4) onion rings, four (4) chicken wings, four (4) chicken tenders and marinara sauce.

Celerey & Carrots

$3.00

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Hot Dog

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Corn Dogs

Kids Tenders (3)

Kids Burger

1-1-1

Kid Pancake

check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
There's No Place Like Home Plate!

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89119

